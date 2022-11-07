ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wave 3

Man receives guilty verdict for murder of hookah bar owner in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man received a guilty verdict on Thursday for the death of a Shively hookah bar owner in Dec. 2019. Lance Bowman was found guilty by jury of one count of murder, one count of possession of handgun by a convicted felon and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Men charged in July homicide indicted, 2 juveniles also arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Additional arrests have been made in a July homicide in the Jacobs neighborhood and two men arrested earlier have been indicted in the case. On November 9, a Jefferson County Grand Jury returned indictments on Armani D. Shrivers, 19, and D’Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, in the July 28, 2022 shooting death of Tamal Wood.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville police arrest, charge 2 more minors in July homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two teens were arrested Wednesday afternoon for their alleged role in a July homicide. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) says both 17-year-olds were charged with complicity to the following: murder, receiving stolen property over $10K, wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence. Those charges are in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Teens try to carjack ATF agent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - They picked the wrong person. A Louisville ATF agent was the victim of an attempted carjacking, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. Two teens displayed their guns when they tried to rob and carjack the victim, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. The incident happened near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Four Individuals In Two Separate Traffic Stops

November 8, 2022, @ approximately 7:26 PM Madison Police executed a traffic stop on Michigan Road, just North of Clifty Drive. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jason M. Sullivan 40, Madison, Indiana, and the passenger as Alexis J. Creech 23, Milton, Kentucky. During the subsequent investigation, officers found both the driver and passenger to be in possession of narcotics.
MADISON, IN
wdrb.com

Harrison County prosecutor says lethal force 'justified' when man pointed shotgun at officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County prosecutor said lethal force was justified when a man was shot by sheriff's deputy on Nov. 4. According to Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith, deputies went to a home in Laconia, Indiana, to arrest a man on an escape warrant and other charges. The man, 28-year-old Michael Kerns Jr., first approached officers outside with a chainsaw and refused to listen to orders to put it down.
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

3 killed, several others injured in 3 separate crashes Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a deadly night on Louisville roads Thursday, with three people killed in three separate crashes that happened in a span of two hours. Several people were also hospitalized. The first crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. That's when officers from LMPD’s Third Division were...
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Hanover Police Arrest Three On Various Charges

**All have the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. On 10/28/22 Hanover Officers arrested Joshua Mack, 40 of Hanover. Joshua had an outstanding parole warrant for his arrest. On 11/3/2022 Hanover Officers arrested John Stewart, 46 of Hanover. John had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. On 11/5/2022 Hanover Officers...
HANOVER, IN
Wave 3

Teenager shot in Parkland neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday night. Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. A teenage male...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
HART COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND: Louisville police locate missing 48-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department's missing person unit has canceled an alert for a 48-year-old woman who went missing on Tuesday. A note from Louisville Metro Police said Teresa Ellis Vannatta was found safe and will be reunited with loved ones. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All...
LOUISVILLE, KY

