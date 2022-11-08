Ohio sets early voting record ahead of Election Day

COLUMBUS — In an election with partisan control of the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and governor's mansion at stake, a record number of Ohioans already have voted or requested absentee ballots before the dawn of Election Day.

Decisions made Tuesday could also affect future elections. Whoever wins two out of three of the Ohio races for governor, secretary of state, and state auditor will also decide who controls the seven-member panel that will draw new legislative and congressional maps for the 2024 election cycle and beyond.

Also at stake is control of the powerful Ohio Supreme Court that will likely decide the constitutionality of those maps as well as such questions as how far lawmakers may restrict access to abortion after the demise of Roe vs. Wade.

On the ballot, too, are two proposed amendments to the Ohio Constitution, dealing with what judges must consider when setting cash bail amounts for criminal defendants and the potential for noncitizens to vote in local elections.

Regardless of whether winners are clear on election night, Jen Miller, executive director of League of Women Voters of Ohio, said voters can trust the results.

“We have a whole range of safeguards in place in every aspect of planning, testing, setting up machines, counting the votes, and certifying and auditing the results,” she said. “Everything is done in a bipartisan process with lots of checks and balances so that we can trust results once the votes are counted.”

Polls suggest the tightest statewide race in Ohio could be that for U.S. Senate and that voters could cross party lines between that race and the contest between Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, and Democratic challenger Nan Whaley, former Dayton mayor.

If results Tuesday night between Republican author J.D. Vance and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan are as tight as predicted, the final result for the U.S. Senate could come down to absentee ballots that were postmarked before but arrived after Election Day, as well as provisional ballots, the ballots of last resort cast by those whose eligibility had to be double-checked.

That count won't begin until 10 days after Election Day. County boards of election must complete their final counts by Nov. 29.

And even if Ohioans should know who won the U.S. Senate and the 15 Ohio congressional races on Tuesday night, control of both chambers depends on a number of other states where results may not be immediately known.

The earliest vote tallies Ohioans will likely see after polls close will be the tally of absentee and in-person early votes that had been received and processed on time but not previously tabulated.

Northwest Ohio could see tight races at the local and federal levels. The Dave’s Redistricting website shows potential toss-ups in Ohio House Districts 41 and 42, as well as the 9th Congressional District.

The 9th encompasses all of Lucas, Fulton, Ottawa, Erie, Sandusky, Williams, and Defiance counties, and part of northeast Wood County. On paper, it has a slight Democratic edge.

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D., Toledo) has held the seat since 1983 and faces a challenge from Republican J.R. Majewski, an Air Force veteran and nuclear industry executive from Port Clinton.

Data also show Democrats with slight demographic leads in Ohio House District 41, which includes northern Lucas County from the Berkey-Sylvania area to Point Place, Washington Township, Oregon, and Jerusalem Township. Democratic social worker Nancy Larson, of Sylvania, faces Republican attorney Josh Williams, of Oregon.

It’s a similar story in Ohio House District 42, spanning much of South Toledo along the Maumee River to encompass the city of Maumee and surrounding communities in southern and western Lucas County, including Holland, Waterville, and Whitehouse.

Democratic local union president Erika White, of Springfield Township, is challenging state Rep. Derek Merrin (R., Monclova Township).

Just more than 8 million voters are registered in Ohio. After early voting ended on Monday, the secretary of state's office reported that more that 1.55 million Ohioans had requested absentee or early in-person ballots, up 3.9 percent compared to the last gubernatorial election in 2018.

That represented about 19 percent of registered voters. This is a record in the statewide gubernatorial general election, the secretary of state's office said Monday evening.

Of those, 549,771 had voted in person, up about 38 percent over the 429,521 seen at the same period four years ago.

But those who requested absentee ballots were down 5.8 percent from the just over 1 million cast at the same point in 2018. So it remains to be seen whether there will ultimately be higher turnout or if voters have just become more comfortable with absentee and early in-person voting. As of Monday, 154,042 absentee ballots had yet to be returned to county boards of elections.

Tim Monaco, deputy director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, said 18,659 residents voted in person at the early voting center at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. in Toledo, with a few left inside past the 2 p.m. deadline.

It was just the second time this location hosted early voting and the first time for a general election.

“I’m pretty happy with a lot of things,” Mr. Monaco said. “We had about 1,000 early voters on Sunday. Our staff worked very hard as they have throughout early voting...There’s a lot of positives, and I’m excited to see how everything is going to turn out here on Election Day.”

An additional 29,296 people voted by mail, and the board has had 23,585 of those ballots returned to them. In total, Lucas County was just shy of 48,000 early voters.

The majority of Lucas County early voters did so with a party affiliation, election data show. As of Sunday, 24,667 party voters came out--18,152 for Democrats, 6,497 Republicans, and 18 Libertarians.

There were 22,792 listed as having no party affiliation, according to numbers on the board's website. Official early voting numbers post-Monday had not yet been updated online as of late Monday afternoon.

For those who prefer to vote on Election Day, polling locations across the state will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Ohio and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Michigan.

“Polling locations change every year...” Ms. Miller said. “Check your polling location. Make sure you have an acceptable form of ID as listed on the secretary of state's website, and, finally, research and vote your entire ballot. A lot of folks rely on party sample ballots, but many races and issues are not on there. It's critical voters do not skip local races or issues.”

Elections officials assure voters that no electronic voting machine in Ohio is connected to the Internet and that every machine has a voter-verified paper trail allowing for a subsequent audit to verify the accuracy of the count.

Currently, voters must show identification that can include a valid state or federally issued photo ID like a driver's license that contains information matching that in the poll books. Other acceptable forms include a military ID, utility bill, bank statement, government check stub, or paycheck.

Polling place and more information about voter ID can be found at VoteOhio.gov , an official state website.