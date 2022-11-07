ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The Carden Circus Performs In San Angelo Wed, Nov 16th!

The Carden Circus is bringing their awesome circus to San Angelo with two great shows on Wed, November 16th in the Spur Arena! Get your tickets now and save!!. You’re invited come and enjoy three rings of unforgettable family fun at the Circus Spectacular! A limited number of $9.99 adult tickets are available on line but going fast and you can get a free kid’s ticket too with your purchase of an adult ticket!!! Use code FREEPASS at purchase. You’ll be amazed with all new, never-before-seen acts!! Experience the laughter & wonder, the music & magic, amazing aerialists plus elephants, camels, horses, llamas & more. Visit spectacularcircus.com for tickets and more information.
Portions of San Angelo State Park closing for hunt

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo State Park has sent out a reminder today, November 8, 2022, that portions of the park will be closed for hunting. The south side will remain open for recreation and camping up to Burkett Trailhead and everything north of Burkett will be closed and off-limits to the public […]
Tuf Cooper Injured Following San Angelo Ropong

SAN ANGELO, TX — The legendary cowboy Tuf Cooper said he got hurt during Sunday’s performance in San Angelo.  “I took a bad step going to a calf and tore my quad on my right leg. It is completely torn and retracted,” said Cooper. Cooper should be back by the NFR in December.
Angelo State University Renames English Department After Slain Instructor

SAN ANGELO, TX – Angelo State University has received a $1 million gift from Dallas-based entrepreneur and philanthropist G. Brint Ryan to establish a permanent endowment benefitting ASU's Department of English and Modern Languages. In recognition of this generous gift, the department has been re-named the Natalie Zan Ryan Department of English and Modern Languages to honor and memorialize Ryan's late sister, who was an ASU alumna and a longtime faculty member in the department. “Natalie loved teaching and dedicated her life to her students," Ryan said. "We are proud to honor her legacy by…
San Angelo city offices to close for Veterans Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo announced Monday morning that most of the city offices will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The closure will not interrupt garbage collection or landfill operations. The following is a list of offices and operations that will be closed and will reopen […]
Excitement is Building For This Years Holiday Light Show

I remember the first time I saw the Christmas lights on the Concho in San Angelo. Many years ago, I was away from home working for a radio station here in town. I missed my family and friends, but duty called. I remember friends and co-workers telling me I had to experience the lights on the Concho.
City of San Angelo WILL be a Sanctuary City for the Unborn

SAN ANGELO, TX – It's official, San Angelo will become a Sanctuary City for the unborn. According to the Tom Green County Election Office, the final results for San Angelo to become a Sanctuary City for the Unborn passed with votes for 13,180 to 10,344 against. Ordinance to Make City of San Angelo a Sanctuary City for the Unborn Candidate Mail-In Votes Early In-Person Votes Election Day Total Percent FOR Sanctuary City for the Unborn 732    8,167 4,281 13,180     56% AGAINST Sanctuary City for the Unborn 690    6,163 3,496 10,344     44%…
Get Rid Of Used Up Tires at “Tires To-Go”

Keep San Angelo Beautiful is having a special event called "TIRES TO-GO" on Sat, Nov 19th where they will gladly take those unwanted tires from you. Keep San Angelo Beautiful (KSAB) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization designed to enhance the quality of life in San Angelo. This is just one of the numerous projects they do annually to keep San Angelo Beautiful so San Angelo can do beautiful things!
Man Injured in Knife Attack at Vagrant Hangout Under Downtown Bridge

SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with a knife underneath a downtown bridge. According to court documents, a San Angelo police officer were dispatched to 330 South Irving Street on November 5, 2022, regarding a stabbing. The officer met with the victim who advised he was with the suspect, identified as Wesley Paige, under the bridge below Twisted Root Burger Company.
