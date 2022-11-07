ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Spun

Look: Eli Manning Is Not Happy With His Brother, Peyton

Peyton and Eli Manning are constantly throwing brotherly jabs at one another. During his co-hosting duties at the 2022 CMA Awards, Peyton made sure to keep this tradition alive — taking several shots at his younger brother during the award show. Eli took note of each jab, counting them...
The Spun

Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire

ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

NFL world laughs at Marcus Mariota’s all-time blooper

Things were already going poorly for Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night. The veteran quarterback made several errant passes that raised eyebrows around the NFL world. However, one throw in particular from Mariota has drawn attention to his poor decision-making and created some laughs on social media.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Brian Flores Predicted To Secure Head Coaching Job Again In 2023

In a few days, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be hosting the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium, as both teams hope to get themselves back on track after rough starts to the season. Current Steelers’ Linebackers Coach Brian Flores will be donning the home team’s Black and Gold this Sunday, but next season might find himself in the away team’s ‘Black and Gold’.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers reacts to Jeff Saturday hiring

While Jeff Saturday spent 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he finished his career with one season in Green Bay, where he snapped the ball to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Now that Saturday has made the shocking move from ESPN analyst to Colts head coach, Rodgers was asked what he thinks about the news about his former teammate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 10 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Tom Brady, Tony Pollard & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners have it pretty easy this week despite four more teams (Bengals, Jets, Patriots, Ravens) being on bye. Sure, those teams feature several every-week starters, but we've been dealt much tougher blows during other four-team byes. However, with plenty of potential sleepers and streamers available on waiver wires, start 'em, sit 'em decisions won't be easy. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 10 fantasy lineup decisions.
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Parks Frazier? Meet new Colts coach Jeff Saturday's 30-year-old play-caller

The Colts are one of the NFL's most endearing dumpster fires in 2022, and that's not something that will change over the course of the next eight weeks. Eyebrows were raised when the Colts announced that former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday would be taking over the headset and playsheet for the remainder of the 2022 season, but the weirdness of the arranged marriage doesn't end there.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to dangerous Baker Mayfield moment

The Carolina Panthers were able to get a big victory on Thursday night over the Atlanta Falcons, which led to a dangerous moment involving Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was the backup quarterback behind P.J. Walker in the game, but that didn’t stop him from being extremely pumped up following the victory.
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Admitted To 2 Major Referee Mistakes Sunday

The NFL reportedly confirmed that the Chicago Bears were on the wrong end of two incorrect penalty flags in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. "Bears heard back from the league on a few plays they sent in from the Dolphins game. According to a team source, the league said officials missed on two big penalties. [1.] DPI against Eddie Jackson should not have called, [2.] DPI should have been called on the Chase Claypool deep ball."
CHICAGO, IL
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Thursday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 10

A week after seeing the Eagles defend their undefeated record on "Thursday Night Football," NFL fans will be treated to a battle of two teams in the NFC South. The NFC South may be the weakest division in football as it stands. None of its teams have a winning record entering Week 10, as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are atop the division with a 4-5 record alongside Marcus Mariota's Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday has left NFL Network and ESPN analysts sparring on social media

The Colts dropped a major bombshell on the league Monday, hiring former lineman Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Jim Irsay's decision to hire the former ESPN analyst, whose coaching experience consists of three seasons at Hebron Christian Academy, has baffled many, including Saturday himself, as he admitted during his introductory press conference.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

