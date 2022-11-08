Read full article on original website
Biden off to climate talks, 1st leg of around-the-world trip
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden left Washington on Thursday for a global climate meeting with a giant domestic investment in tow — and likely to face questions about how far the U.S. will go to pull other large greenhouse gas emitters along. His attendance Friday at the U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, is the first stop on an around-the-world trip that will also take him to a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders in Cambodia and a Group of 20 summit meeting for leaders of the world’s largest economies in Bali, Indonesia. Biden boarded Air Force One late Thursday evening buoyed by a stronger-than-expected showing by his party in Tuesday’s midterm elections, congressional passage this year of the largest climate investment in U.S. history and Russian military setbacks on the Ukrainian battlefield. At the climate conference, Biden will spotlight one of his key domestic successes — the Democrats’ massive health care and climate change bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act.
America is protected because of brave young men and women serving today | Guestview
October’s hurricane damage and the war in Ukraine has made many ask the question “What’s really important in this solitary life?” This month we celebrate Veteran’s Day, All Soul’s, Saint’s Day and Thanksgiving. What a range of holidays, wide enough to satisfy every minister, missionary and military person. It helps one answer the above question. Read more: Check out one of these Veterans Day events in the Destin and Fort Walton Beach areas Also: Okaloosa County Veteran Standdown matches...
