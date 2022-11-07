Read full article on original website
Former Dodgers Pitcher Makes Fans Hurt With One Painful Tweet
Yordan Alvarez was briefly a Dodger, but on Saturday night, he was the key to the Astros winning the World Series, and former LA pitcher Dan Haren rubbed it in.
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Three Top Prospects Astros Could Consider Protecting from Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros' list of Rule 5 Draft-eligible top prospects is shorter than it was in 2021.
MLive.com
Tigers waive two players, one is claimed by Orioles
LAS VEGAS -- The Detroit Tigers have parted ways with longtime minor-league outfielder and onetime prospect Daz Cameron, more than five years after he was acquired as part of the Justin Verlander trade. Cameron was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, both teams announced. Additionally, infielder Josh...
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
True Blue LA
Dodgers decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 option
The Dodgers on Tuesday declined the $7-million club option for 2023 on Danny Duffy, Andrew Friedman told reporters at the MLB general manager meetings in Las Vegas. The team hasn’t officially announced that Duffy’s option was declined, but earlier Tuesday they did decline the 2023 options on Hanser Alberto and Jimmy Nelson. On Wednesday morning, the MLB Players Association confirmed Duffy’s option was declined on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly
This continues my series of grades for the Atlanta Braves, breaking them up into three groups — the good, the okay, and the ugly. If you missed the first two installments of this series, follow the links below. The 2022 Atlanta Braves — The Ugly. I don’t think...
NBC Sports
Cleveland’s Chris Antonetti voted MLB Executive of the Year
LAS VEGAS — Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti was voted Major League Baseball’s Executive of the Year after his young team won the AL Central with a $68 million payroll that was 27th among the 30 teams. Cleveland went 92-70 while using 17 players who...
The Atlanta Falcons made the perfect decisions at quarterback
Let’s be clear off from the start the Atlanta Falcons appear to have made the perfect decisions in parting ways with Matt Ryan, signing Mariota, and deciding to pick Desmond Ridder late in the draft. The decisions the team did ultimately make at the position appear to have been the perfect ones, however, this in no way explains the terrible choice to chase Deshaun Watson this past off-season.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB All-Star Trea Turner’s Wife, Kristen Harabedian
Trea Turner’s free agency might be ending soon. The franchise that signs the All-Star will be welcoming a new WAG, too. Kristen Harabedian is Trea Turner’s wife and college sweetheart. She’s been his biggest cheerleader long before his MLB debut and a constant presence at his games. Kristen Harabedian’s gameday fashion and the newest addition to the brood have been the talk of the MLB community on social media for a while, but very little is known about the shortstop’s other half. So we delve into her background in this Kristen Harabedian wiki.
MLB
Watch top prospects in Fall League, LIDOM
Although Major League Baseball's offseason has officially begun, you can keep an eye on rising stars from all 30 teams on MLB.TV and MLB.com throughout the fall. Arizona Fall League games stream FREE, and MLB.TV subscribers can watch every single Dominican Winter League (aka LIDOM -- Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana) game. Both circuits are chock full of MLB Pipeline's top-ranked prospects, with the AFL a developmental showcase and LIDOM a hyper-competitive international league stocked with rising talent and veteran players -- including some with MLB experience.
Report: Blue Jays Expected to Trade a Catcher this Offseason
Rival executives expect the Blue Jays to trade one of Danny Jansen, Alejandro Kirk, or Gabriel Moreno this offseason, per Jon Morosi.
