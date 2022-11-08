The Browns will need all the offense they can get when they head down to Miami on Sunday afternoon to face the red-hot Miami Dolphins. In the last big game spotlight article I did, the offensive player in the spotlight was Harrison Bryant, as I assumed he would step into a feature role for David Njoku. However, Bryant didn't receive a single target in the 53 snaps he played against the Bengals. The Browns elected to keep him in and block when he was on the field and used lighter personnel groupings with more wide receivers on the field. The player who saw a usage bump with the Njoku not available was Kareem Hunt, who rushed 11 times for 42 yards and caught all four of his targets in the passing game for 30 yards. With Njoku trending towards missing Sunday's game, Hunt will likely see an increased role again.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO