Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade

The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
Jaguars' Evan Engram (back) limited on Wednesday

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (back) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Engram continues to deal with a back injury and was limited at practice to open the week. He is considered day-to-day. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
49ers' McCaffrey, Dolphins' Waddle among best bets to score

The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. ___. Running Back. CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ers. It didn’t take McCaffrey long to start scoring...
Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers

There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
Big Game Spotlight: Kareem Hunt and Deion Jones vs. the Dolphins

The Browns will need all the offense they can get when they head down to Miami on Sunday afternoon to face the red-hot Miami Dolphins. In the last big game spotlight article I did, the offensive player in the spotlight was Harrison Bryant, as I assumed he would step into a feature role for David Njoku. However, Bryant didn't receive a single target in the 53 snaps he played against the Bengals. The Browns elected to keep him in and block when he was on the field and used lighter personnel groupings with more wide receivers on the field. The player who saw a usage bump with the Njoku not available was Kareem Hunt, who rushed 11 times for 42 yards and caught all four of his targets in the passing game for 30 yards. With Njoku trending towards missing Sunday's game, Hunt will likely see an increased role again.
