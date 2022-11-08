Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested in Lucky 777’s drug trafficking operationZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested on charges of grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Related
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
McDaniel on when he knew Tyreek Hill was ‘different.’ Plus Byron Jones, other injury updates
The Miami Dolphins knew Tyreek Hill was special before he moved to South Florida.
Ryan Clark fires shot at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark fired a shot via Twitter on Tuesday night at NFL Network host Kyle Brandt. Brandt, like many who cover the NFL, criticized the Indianapolis Colts for making Jeff Saturday their interim head coach despite his lack of coaching experience. Brandt was incredulous over the hire and...
Giants’ Daniel Bellinger received Instagram message from Jaguars player that caused serious eye injury
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger was back in the Giants’ locker room Wednesday for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a fractured bone near his left eye and a deviated septum. He does not know exactly when he will return to the football field, but he believes...
Atlanta Braves freeing up payroll for Dansby Swanson with trade
The Atlanta Braves’ decision to trade Jake Odorizzi for Kolby Allard did not make much sense on the surface. Odorizzi is a respectable enough piece towards the back of a rotation, someone that can help stabilize a pitching staff. While the Braves’ rotation is seemingly set, one can never have too many arms as injuries can cause havoc to any rotation.
Trash-talking Trevor: Jaguars QB said he was having fun in exchange with Raiders' Denzel Perryman
Maybe Trevor Lawrence has been a trash-talker in the past and no one's made a big deal about it. But when he wore a live microphone on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the Jaguars' social media content, he didn't appear shy, especially after one hit by Vegas linebacker Denzel...
Lamar Jackson responds to criticism from Skip Bayless
Lamar Jackson got into it with a Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman during Monday night’s win over the New Orleans Saints, and Skip Bayless thought the quarterback may have crossed the line. Jackson obviously cares as much about Bayless’ opinion as many of his peers. Bayless said during Tuesday’s...
ESPN
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Cowboys in on Odell Beckham Jr., Josh Allen's elbow injury concern, Leonard Fournette frustrated
Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App. The news: ESPN's Todd Archer reported that owner and general manager Jerry...
FOX Sports
Browns' Nick Chubb picking up yards, admirers with every run
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Nick Chubb's fan club is expanding beyond the walls of Cleveland's locker room and outside the wider circle of Browns backers. Count Tennessee's Derrick Henry as a member. Asked by NBC's Mike Tirico, "how's best running back on the planet?” in a recent interview, the...
numberfire.com
Jaguars' Evan Engram (back) limited on Wednesday
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (back) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 10's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Engram continues to deal with a back injury and was limited at practice to open the week. He is considered day-to-day. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
Nov 6, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
FOX Sports
49ers' McCaffrey, Dolphins' Waddle among best bets to score
The picks this week are heavy with the usual scoring suspects of those most likely to cross the end zone in Week 10. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. ___. Running Back. CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY, 49ers. It didn’t take McCaffrey long to start scoring...
Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers
There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
Big Game Spotlight: Kareem Hunt and Deion Jones vs. the Dolphins
The Browns will need all the offense they can get when they head down to Miami on Sunday afternoon to face the red-hot Miami Dolphins. In the last big game spotlight article I did, the offensive player in the spotlight was Harrison Bryant, as I assumed he would step into a feature role for David Njoku. However, Bryant didn't receive a single target in the 53 snaps he played against the Bengals. The Browns elected to keep him in and block when he was on the field and used lighter personnel groupings with more wide receivers on the field. The player who saw a usage bump with the Njoku not available was Kareem Hunt, who rushed 11 times for 42 yards and caught all four of his targets in the passing game for 30 yards. With Njoku trending towards missing Sunday's game, Hunt will likely see an increased role again.
Which former Hawks star has helped AJ Griffin adjust to NBA game
Atlanta Hawks Rookie AJ Griffin joined Dukes & Bell fresh off of his breakout performance against the Milwaukee Bucks. Griffin talked about earning his playing time and which former Hawks star has helped him adjust to playing in the NBA game.
Comments / 0