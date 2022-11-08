ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt Pleasant Police Investigate School Stabbing

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police continue to investigate a Tuesday incident in which a teenager allegedly stabbed a fellow Case High School student. Police responded to the campus on Washington Avenue around 1:10 PM for a male student stabbed in the back. The 16 year old was treated...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
wlip.com

Investigation Continues in Fatal Kenosha Fire

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha investigators along with federal and state officials are still investigating a fire that killed a Kenosha father and his infant son. 25 year old Antonio Davidson and 1 year old Amari Davidson were killed October 30th in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Kenosha Police say...
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WISN

US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar

KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Racine County medical examiner steps down

RACINE, Wis. — Michael Payne, Racine County's former medical examiner, stepped down on Sept. 16. Andrew Goetz, Racine County’s communications and media relations director confirmed that Payne gave his notice of resignation on Sept. 2. "Racine County posted the position on several job boards and we are now...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Lake County Teen Denied Bond Reduction in School Threat Case

(Waukegan, IL) A Grayslake teen accused of threatening a school and students will remain held on a 3-million-dollar bond. Michael Drees was seeking a reduction of that bond this week, after his arrest last week. Drees is accused of sending violent threats to at least two people, where he allegedly detailed plans to shoot up a school, dismember people, and sexually assault a possible victim’s mother. The 18-year-old, who is said to attend a behavioral school in Arlington Heights, is facing two felony counts of making threats to a school. He’s due back in court on November 29th.
GRAYSLAKE, IL
wlip.com

Second Zion Homicide Reported, While Victim in First is Identified

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a second homicide that took place over the weekend. Officials say they were dispatched on Sunday evening to the 21-hundred block of Bethesda Boulevard for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found an adult male dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Another adult male who lived in the residence was later located in Chicago, and was brought back to Zion for questioning, though no arrest has been announced. A double shooting in the city also took place on Saturday night leaving one teen dead and another injured. Both murders remain under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
ZION, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart

WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial

MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wlip.com

Police Arrest Alleged Suspects in Stolen Car After Chase; Guns, Drugs Found Inside

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they recovered weapons and drugs after a high speed chase early Wednesday. The chase started just after midnight when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled but officers were finally able to catch...
wlip.com

More Details on Fatal Crash Released

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police have released more information on a fatal accident that happened last week. 50 year old Kareem Copeland of Waukegan was killed when his vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165 last Sunday. A 37 year old...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

