(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a second homicide that took place over the weekend. Officials say they were dispatched on Sunday evening to the 21-hundred block of Bethesda Boulevard for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found an adult male dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Another adult male who lived in the residence was later located in Chicago, and was brought back to Zion for questioning, though no arrest has been announced. A double shooting in the city also took place on Saturday night leaving one teen dead and another injured. Both murders remain under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

ZION, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO