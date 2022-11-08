Read full article on original website
New Kenosha police chief selected; Patrick Patton takes charge Jan. 1, 2023
KENOSHA, Wis. - The City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission announced on Monday, Nov. 7 the selection of Patrick Patton as the Kenosha Police Department’s next police chief. A news release says Capt. Patrick Patton has been a member of the Kenosha Police Department for 16 years. During...
wlip.com
Mt Pleasant Police Investigate School Stabbing
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police continue to investigate a Tuesday incident in which a teenager allegedly stabbed a fellow Case High School student. Police responded to the campus on Washington Avenue around 1:10 PM for a male student stabbed in the back. The 16 year old was treated...
New Milwaukee County Sheriff details reckless driving plan
She calls it a high visibility approach that uses evidence and data to place deputies in the right spots.
wlip.com
Investigation Continues in Fatal Kenosha Fire
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha investigators along with federal and state officials are still investigating a fire that killed a Kenosha father and his infant son. 25 year old Antonio Davidson and 1 year old Amari Davidson were killed October 30th in the 4900 block of 36th Avenue. Kenosha Police say...
wearegreenbay.com
50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WISN
US marshals arrest man wanted in double homicide at Kenosha bar
KENOSHA, Wis. — A man wanted for shooting and killing two people in a Kenosha bar was arrested Thursday near Atlanta. Kendal T. Readus, 29, is accused of killing Houston R. Oliver, 33, of Kenosha, and James J. Alexander-Hood, 35, of Racine, on Sept. 18 at Las Margaritas. Two...
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting at Las Margaritas
The Kenosha Police Department said a suspect has been taken into custody in connection to the deadly September shooting at Las Margaritas.
WISN
Racine County medical examiner steps down
RACINE, Wis. — Michael Payne, Racine County's former medical examiner, stepped down on Sept. 16. Andrew Goetz, Racine County’s communications and media relations director confirmed that Payne gave his notice of resignation on Sept. 2. "Racine County posted the position on several job boards and we are now...
kenosha.com
K9 Riggs of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department a national award finalist
wlip.com
Lake County Teen Denied Bond Reduction in School Threat Case
(Waukegan, IL) A Grayslake teen accused of threatening a school and students will remain held on a 3-million-dollar bond. Michael Drees was seeking a reduction of that bond this week, after his arrest last week. Drees is accused of sending violent threats to at least two people, where he allegedly detailed plans to shoot up a school, dismember people, and sexually assault a possible victim’s mother. The 18-year-old, who is said to attend a behavioral school in Arlington Heights, is facing two felony counts of making threats to a school. He’s due back in court on November 29th.
wlip.com
Second Zion Homicide Reported, While Victim in First is Identified
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a second homicide that took place over the weekend. Officials say they were dispatched on Sunday evening to the 21-hundred block of Bethesda Boulevard for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found an adult male dead of multiple gunshot wounds. Another adult male who lived in the residence was later located in Chicago, and was brought back to Zion for questioning, though no arrest has been announced. A double shooting in the city also took place on Saturday night leaving one teen dead and another injured. Both murders remain under investigation by Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart
WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Accused Brownstone shooter Jordan Tate bound over for trial
MILWAUKEE - The man charged in the fatal shooting of Krystal Tucker at Brownstone Social Lounge in Milwaukee in February appeared in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a preliminary hearing. Jordan Tate is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, and two additional counts of first-degree reckless injury in this case.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County unlocked vehicles entered; thieves stole firearms, tools
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department is urging its residents to be vigilant in locking up their vehicles – and removing all valuables including firearms. The warning comes because over the past two weeks, officials noted multiple entries into unlock vehicles in the Village of Vernon, the...
Case High School teenager stabs schoolmate in a random attack, police say
A 15-year-old male student at Case High School stabbed his 16-year-old schoolmate Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Following information obtained from witnesses, police located the shooter and there was a short pursuit. The Milwaukee man,...
wlip.com
Police Arrest Alleged Suspects in Stolen Car After Chase; Guns, Drugs Found Inside
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they recovered weapons and drugs after a high speed chase early Wednesday. The chase started just after midnight when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle fled but officers were finally able to catch...
wlip.com
More Details on Fatal Crash Released
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police have released more information on a fatal accident that happened last week. 50 year old Kareem Copeland of Waukegan was killed when his vehicle collided with another at the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highway 165 last Sunday. A 37 year old...
Man arrested for attacking women near 64th and Silver Spring
Milwaukee police said a man has been taken into custody after he allegedly attacked several women near 64th and W. Silver Spring Drive.
