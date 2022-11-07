Read full article on original website
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
‘Harrowing’ report reveals 45 babies died needlessly in one of NHS’ worst-ever maternity scandals
AT LEAST 45 babies died needlessly in one of the NHS’ worst ever maternity scandals, an inquiry revealed today. Decades of failings across East Kent Hospitals left dozens suffering 'unacceptably poor' care. Investigators said 45 baby deaths between 2009 and 2020 across the trust could have been avoided. Maternity...
There Was No Struggle, No Attempt at Flight or Resistance
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930, by Astounding Stories is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. The Beetle Horde - Chapter X: At Bay. Astounding Stories of Super-Science, February 1930: The Beetle Horde - CHAPTER X. At Bay.
‘Bit of a cheek’ for migrants to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston, says minister OLD
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after saying it is “a bit of a cheek” for migrants to complain about conditions at the overcrowded processing centre at Manston in Kent.Chris Philp was speaking as a hurried operation continued to reduce numbers held at the centre, where 4,000 people were crammed for as long as a month in a facility intended to house 1,600 for no more than 48 hours during initial assessments.Manston was described as a “pressure cooker”, with individuals and families sleeping in tents amid reports of disease outbreaks and simmering tension.A nine-year-old girl said in...
The plot thickens: new study reveals complex identity of ancient Britons
They are the oldest human fossils ever found on British soil. Excavated 30 years ago at Boxgrove, in West Sussex, the leg bone and teeth of an early human species were subsequently dated as being around 480,000 years old. Other finds made at Boxgrove also revealed these ancient men and...
BBC
Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter
A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
BBC
Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules
The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
Lord Lucan’s ‘exact facial match found in Australia’, expert claims
A facial recognition expert who helped to identify the Salisbury poisoning suspects as Russian agents claims to have found a direct match for Lord Lucan in Australia.There have been dozens of supposed sightings reported across the world since the British aristocrat went on the run in 1974, after allegedly bludgeoning his nanny to death at his home in London’s wealthy Belgravia district.The body of 29-year-old Sandra Rivett was found in a bag in the Eton-educated peer’s basement, and her son Neil Berriman has spent more than a decade seeking justice and investigating the whereabouts of the 7th Earl of Lucan,...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Man who had ‘world’s longest Covid infection’ is finally cured
A man whose Covid infection was thought to have been one of the longest in the world is finally clear of the virus after more than a year, doctors say.The 59-year-old had the virus for 411 days and doctors say he was cured with a cocktail of drugs. The longest Covid infection on record is thought to be 505 days – more than a year and four months.It comes as new government statistics suggest an estimated 2.1 million people in private households in the UK – 3.3 per cent of the population – are suffering from long Covid, limiting their...
After a meeting that went on for hours, I was finally told what it was all about. I was being interviewed for a job at MI5
A good story to tell is a precious thing. I wish you could give them to kids for Christmas, because a good story lasts longer than anything you can wrap up and put under a tree. A really good story will last a lifetime, whether you like it or not. I have such a story. It tends to come up when I am being interviewed to promote a TV programme I’ve made or, as has been the case recently, a book. Whoever is preparing for the interview casts around for something to ask, about anything – in their view – more interesting than the book. I imagine the production office conversation about my prospective appearance goes something like: “What, 10 minutes with him? How am I supposed to make that interesting?” It is at this point that someone, with the help of a search engine, will find a passing reference to the following story.
Charity seeks home for kitten that is neither male nor female
Fifteen-week-old Hope found to have no sex organs, possibly because of rare development failure
Wheelchair-Using Woman Identifying as Disabled Divides Internet
Jørund Viktoria Alme, a transgender woman, said she uses a wheelchair most of the time despite not physically needing to.
BBC
I'm A Celebrity: Boy George in tears as Matt Hancock enters camp
Boy George was visibly upset when talking about former Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s presence to reality show I'm A Celebrity. The singer said his mother was seriously ill in hospital during the pandemic, and indicated he felt uncomfortable "sitting here having fun" with Hancock. Boy George added that if...
BBC
Man accused of murders in 1993 after new DNA data
A "prolific burglar" has gone on trial accused of murdering elderly siblings nearly 30 years ago following new DNA techniques, a court has heard. Danville Neil, 65, is accused of killing Anne Castle, 74, and her brother William Bryan, 71, during a break-in at their flat in Bethnal Green, east London, in August 1993.
BBC
Croydon University Hospital: Patient 'horrified' during stay
A patient recovering on a "run-down" hospital ward has said she was "horrified" by her experience. Sarah Hills spent five nights at Croydon University Hospital in south London, where she filmed dirty walls, broken radiators and bramble growing through the window. Rishi Sunak's first official visit as prime minister was...
David Walliams Apologizes For “Disrespectful” Remarks Caught During ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Filming
David Walliams has apologized for making “disrespectful comments” about Britain’s Got Talent contestants. BGT judge Walliams was caught making the sexually explicit and derogatory remarks during a recording of the ITV show two years ago, according to a transcript leaked to The Guardian. “I would like to apologize to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020,” he said in a statement. “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.” Walliams, who has been a judge on the Thames and...
BBC
The cul-de-sac where crimes go unsolved
Sharon Hornsby doesn't sleep at night and spends her days watching four CCTV cameras set up around her home because she lives in fear of being burgled. Two years ago, the 61-year-old woke in the middle of the night to see men wearing balaclavas entering her back door. While hiding...
