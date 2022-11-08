Read full article on original website
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Iris Law, Zoë Kravitz, and More
From Halloween's aesthetic antics to holiday beauty tricks, this week's best beauty Instagrams straddled the seasons. The costume corner claimed Halle Berry, who embraced her vampiric side and the concept of eternal youth, and Kerry Washington, who transformed into Lionel Richie—stylized afro, mustache, and all. Elsewhere, in a supremely relaxed fashion, Zoë Kravitz let her hoodie—and brushed-up brows—do the talking.
CFDA Awards 2022: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
Tonight in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America will host its annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best and brightest talents in American fashion. Actor Natasha Lyonne will host the event at Cipriani South Street in Manhattan, where views of the East River will greet guests like Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian, and more. The star-studded affair, presented in partnership with Amazon Fashion, will also commemorate the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, a non-profit organization first launched by storied publicist Eleanor Lambert. Honorees of the night include curator Andrew Bolton, stylist Law Roach, and a special posthumous award given to late designer Virgil Abloh.
Kylie Jenner Dares to Wear Puddle Pants in New York
New York City is a lot of things—a fashion capital, a multicultural hub, the birthplace of the cronut—but one thing it’s not is squeaky clean. That’s part of the appeal: It’s fast-paced, and therefore, a little rough around the edges. All that to say, the grimy New York streets make Kylie Jenner’s latest outfit a bold choice: The star was spotted walking around the city today wearing a pair of floor-grazing puddle pants.
Kendall Jenner Is Back In Her Favorite Affordable, Model-Approved Sneakers
It may be the CFDA Fashion Awards tonight in New York City, but hours before hitting the event’s red carpet, model Kendall Jenner was spotted in a more off-duty look. She wore a casual, but put-together look consisting of a chic black sheath dress and small rectangular sunnies. But it was her comfy sneakers that were a real point of interest: The affordable, classic style has been emerging as a top model favorite this fall.
Shakira Shakes Up a Christmas Dinner in a Sheer Gown in Burberry’s Festive Campaign
What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Love That for Her: Cher, Just Being Cher
There’s never a bad time to appreciate the celebrities who (against all odds) seem to be having a little fun in their lives. So in our new column, Love That for Her, we’ll be celebrating the women absolutely nailing life right now—may their joie de vivre inspire us all.
In The Collaboration, Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope Take On Warhol and Basquiat
The posters framed it as a fight; a challenge between two heavyweights. At left was Andy Warhol, wearing shiny Everlast boxing gloves, shorts, a black turtleneck, and a vaguely haunted look on his face—he was, by then, a frail 56—his arms crossed like Tutankhamen’s. At his side was Jean-Michel Basquiat, shirtless, impassive, and not yet 25, in the same gloves, shorts, and stance. In other imagery, their gloves are raised, or Warhol (softly) lands a blow on Basquiat’s jaw. It was 1985, and paintings from a collaboration between the two artists—orchestrated by Swiss art dealer Bruno Bischofberger, who formally introduced them in 1982—were headed to Tony Shafrazi’s gallery on Mercer Street.
Collection
It was worth the month-plus wait post-New York Fashion Week to see Conley Averett’s new collection for Judy Turner. Averett has returned to his knitwear label’s raison d’etre, which is to evoke a person’s glam alter ego. For those unfamiliar, he named the label after the holy grail of megawatt Old Hollywood actors: Lana Turner and Judy Garland.
I’m Obsessed With Jennifer Coolidge’s La Dolce Vita Style in The White Lotus
If you caught last night’s episode of The White Lotus, you’ll know that Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) had quite the wild ride—literally. In the second season of the hit HBO series, a new cast of characters have descended upon the White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Well, new except for Tanya, who we met last season. In this episode, Tanya and her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), rent a Vespa to take in the sights—twisting-and-turning along a windy road, when a bug suddenly flies directly into Tanya’s mouth while riding in the backseat. “It’s fluttering around in there!” she screams, while having an extremely comical cough attack.
Georgia May Jagger, Petra Collins, and More Celebrated Isamaya’s New Drop With a Rhinestone Rodeo-Themed Party in L.A.
“Well, it’s just good fun, isn’t it?” Isamaya Ffrench, clad in faux fur and leather, exclaimed as she took in the scene. It was half past eight on Thursday evening, and Los Angeles’ famed Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip was already crowded with bright young things dressed in studs, Stetsons, and fringe. They were there to celebrate the second drop for the British makeup artist’s collection Isamaya Beauty, a new five-piece capsule called Wild Star. “It’s a Western story,” Ffrench explained, nodding toward a counter lined with gilded tubes and compacts flecked with rhinestones and silhouetted with the torsos of bucking broncos. “The campaign is about a girl that lives and breathes this kind of Texas vibe—so we just had to do the launch party here, at this dive-y Western bar.”
Quinta Brunson Is On Her Own Fashion Journey
The Emmy-winning multi-hyphenate Quinta Brunson is known for her comedic prowess. But fashion is becoming increasingly important to the writer-producer-actor—who recently signed a lucrative long-term deal with Warner Brothers. Brunson recently hit the Black Panther red carpet, resembling an inimitable Wakanda warrior in her own right. She wore a bold blue velvet and metallic gold number designed by Bibhu Mohapatra and styled by Bryon Javar (Brunson’s stylist). The star says she would have “worn a black smock if I could’ve” to the premiere event, which comes after the passing of the franchise’s lead, Chadwick Boseman. But thanks to the help and gentle urging of Javar, Brunson landed on a look equal parts eye-catching and tasteful.
Sienna Miller’s Makeup Artist Shares the Secret to Her Radiant Glow
Sienna Miller’s longtime makeup artist Wendy Rowe does beauty a little differently. The former artistic consultant for Burberry, who fell for Miller when first booked to do her glam for the Tony Awards a decade ago, paints the star’s eyes first. “I like to be messy,” she says with the kind of mischievous smile that lets you know Wendy and Sienna have a blast getting ready together. Then comes the contouring and blush, which Rowe buffs and blends before applying glow-enhancing foundation. That way, she explains, it’s possible to sculpt the face while maintaining a light touch. For Rowe, it’s essential that she can stand back and not see the makeup she has applied. Sienna, too, loves this sense of effortlessness.
How Chrome Hearts Became Fashion’s Most Rebellious Success Story
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Three years ago, when Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, the owners of Chrome Hearts, were vacationing on the Caribbean island of St. Barts, their 16-year-old son Kristian announced: “We should have a store here. I think it would do really well.”
City Shorts and Birkenstocks Are Gwyneth Paltrow’s Version of Workwear
Even though winter may be approaching swiftly, the weather in LA is still pleasantly mild. And what better way to take advantage of this transitional period than by dressing in a pair of tailored shorts? With her most recent appearance, Gwyneth Paltrow is on the right track. The 50-year-old wellness...
The Backstreet Boys Re-create an Iconic ’90s Image in Their New Holiday Campaign
If you were a fan of the Backstreet Boys back in the 1990s and 2000s, you’ll instantly recall the boy band’s iconic 2000 Rolling Stone cover. The image, shot by Mark Seliger, made headlines around the world for featuring the five members—Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson—sporting traditional suits and ties up top and trousers dropped to their ankles below. “We were definitely a little nervous for that shoot that day,” recalls Littrell. Carter adds, “I remember being embarrassed. I’m not the guy that likes to take off my shirt. But it became iconic, I guess. You do something, and you never know what it will turn into.”
The New Face of the Balmain Blaze Bag, Cher Talks Fashion, Politics, and Boyfriends
Cher is in a very good mood. Not just because she had a great time in Paris walking the runway at the Balmain extravaganza in September—she is the current face of the Balmain Blaze handbag—but because in the shadows during that trip was her new boyfriend, and doesn’t a new boyfriend make everything fresh and exciting? Is he the person in those recent pics of her holding someone’s hand that have gone viral? She confirms that yes, music producer Alexander Edwards is the guy, and yes, she is starry-eyed.
Kylie Jenner Wears a Retro “Heel-less” Heel
Today, Kylie Jenner stepped out–no, wait, seemingly floated out–in New York City. The social media star wore a Raf Simons spring 2023 look that included a chunky thigh-skimming black leather jacket and a camel-hued knit dress, as well as a pair of sunglasses and a structured helmet-shaped bag. On her feet, Jenner wore a pair of black pointy Raf Simons heels which at first sight, appeared heelless. The black pumps have what is referred to as a “cantilever heel” in which the heel sharply dips and is placed closer to the toes, rather than the heel of the foot. This cantilever effect—which can be applied to other things like bridges and homes—hides the heel, making it almost invisible.
