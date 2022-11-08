Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
Flavor to Savor at Southern Roots BBQJ.M. LesinskiCharleston, SC
This South Carolina Diner Has Been Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenCharleston, SC
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Shop and Be Inspired: Heavens Marketplace
When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
domino
The Dreamy Pool Is Just a Bonus at This 1875 Home on the Best Block in Charleston
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. The day the crew removed the fireplace from the middle of the kitchen, the whole neighborhood showed up to watch. Giant steel support beams had to come in, then be hoisted up. “It was every dude’s inner-5-year-old fantasy,” says artist Raven Roxanne, laughing. It was also a major milestone in the Charleston, South Carolina, home’s seven-month-long renovation. She brought cookies, naturally.
islandeyenews.com
Shagging Returns On Isle Of Palms
On Oct. 16, the IOP Exchange Club and East Cooper Shag Club brought “Shagging” to the Island. Twenty people took shag lessons from Kae Childs, a very well known Shag instructor for decades. Then the dancers took their new found skills and joined 70 members of the East Cooper Shag Club to the dance floor for three hours. DJ Jean Hodges provided the shag music for all to enjoy. The partnership between the IOP Exchange Club and the East Cooper Shag Club will continue on Feb. 19, 2023 similar shag lessons and a dance will be held at the Exchange Club.
country1037fm.com
Charleston Seafood Restaurant Named One of the Best in the Country
If you’re a true lover of seafood then finding the best seafood spots is probably important to you. It is very, very, VERY important to me. Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina I have learned to appreciate great seafood. Fresh shrimp, great crabs, seasoned oysters, and so much more can be found all throughout the Carolinas. I may be biased, but Charleston hands down have the best seafood and no one can convince me otherwise. So, to no surprise one Charleston seafood restaurant was listed as one of the best seafood restaurants in the U.S.
Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns Nov. 19
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The second annual Holy Smokes BBQ festival returns to Riverfront Park in North Charleston in just over a week. On Nov. 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., pitmasters and chefs from across the country will fire up their smokers to celebrate the long-standing American tradition of barbecue. The festival benefits […]
Where to find freebies and deals on Veterans Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Businesses and restaurants across the country are honoring the nation’s heroes with free food, discounts, and special promotions for veterans and active-duty military members on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Editor’s Note: Many restaurants and retailers will require proof of military service. Be sure to check in with your local location to […]
Charleston City Paper
Mushroom installations take over Hampton Park
Multidisciplinary artist Meredith Connelly is the mastermind behind the temporary installation “Mushrooms,” a site-specific installation in Hampton Park that is open now through Dec. 11. This art display marks the relaunch of Art in the Park, a public art initiative organized by nonprofit Charleston Parks Conservancy. Connelly, an...
islandeyenews.com
Love At First Sight On Sullivan’s Island
Tucker Dodson, now a pilot in the Air National Guard, spent his childhood “doing island things” and fishing the waters of Sullivan’s Island. Six years ago, Dodson’s freshman year of high school, he took his now wife kayaking in the back creeks. The couple returned to the creek off Thompson Ave for their wedding held in early October. Allie Dodson, a New York native moved to the Charleston area in 2007 and quickly realized the importance of Sullivan’s Island integral community. Both Allie and Tucker agreed that you can feel the connection to the community when you walk through its streets. “Those streets are just part of us. It’s our favorite place in the world,” Allie said. Shortly after the big move, Allie was enrolled in Wando High School where she met Tucker. Both were avid athletes, and captains of their sports team, a similarity which helped solidify their connection. After high school they went on to play in college, Tucker played lacrosse at the Merchant Marine Academy and Allie soccer at Limestone University.
charlestondaily.net
Ashley River Property Protected Forever
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC – Lowcountry Land Trust announced today the permanent protection of 33 acres on the Ashley River in the heart of one of South Carolina’s most iconic landscapes, the Ashley River Historic District. The three properties making up the site are owned by members of the Carter family and are each bounded by the District’s national scenic byway and state scenic river.
The Island Connection
Fishing Heats Up As Cold Season Approaches
Fishing this past month was very productive and we can expect November to be just as good!. Chilly water temperatures remind trout and redfish that they better eat now or it will be a long few months ahead without any food. As natural bait leaves our waters, artificial lures have become very effective. Take advantage of sunny days and go catch some fish! Redfish have begun their seasonal phenomenon of forming large schools. Groups of 50 redfish will become common and they can grow as large as 100-150 during the winter.
The Island Connection
Seabrook Island Natural History Group Evening Program Explores ‘Lost Charleston’
The final SINHG Evening Program of the fall season at Lake House, on Thursday evening, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m., will explore “Lost Charleston” with author Leigh Handel, a co-editor of Charleston’s official history sanctioned by the city’s Mayor’s Office. Handel’s book “Lost Charleston” was published in 2019, recalling the many mansions, hotels, markets and restaurants that disappeared during much of the 20th century as the city reinvented itself as a tourist destination after the devastations of the Civil War and natural disasters like the 1886 earthquake. Handel has also co-authored the training manual used by the city’s licensed tour guides, and is active in the preservation campaign for the St. James Goose Creek Chapel of Ease Historical site. Professionally, Handel worked for many years in public relations and has served as the local chapter president of the Public Relations Society of America. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and The College of Charleston, for which she served as president of the college’s Alumni Association.
multihousingnews.com
Blaze Capital JV Sells Charleston Townhomes
JLL Capital Markets represented both sides of the $54 million transaction. A joint venture of Blaze Capital Partners and Cross Lake Partners has completed the $54 million sale of Chamberlain Pines Townhomes, a 22-building, 132-unit single-family townhome community located at 1060 Orangeburg Road in Summerville, S.C. Two JLL Capital Markets teams assisted both the buyers and sellers, securing financing for the buyer, LyvWell Communities. The sale is subject to a $36.1 million loan, provided by Prime Finance Partners, according to CommercialEdge data.
live5news.com
Charleston projecting to spend over $8M to address flooding in older West Ashley neighborhood
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Nicole brings coastal flooding to the area, the City of Charleston is working on a long-term fix to help cut down floodwater in an old West Ashley neighborhood. Stormwater Management Director Matthew Fountain said the issues the Windemere area off Folly Road faces...
City of Charleston preparing for Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Preparations are underway in the City of Charleston ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. According to Ben Almquist, Charleston’s Director of Emergency Management, city staff is lowering water levels in lakes and setting up barriers in flood-prone areas. He also said emergency personnel is on standby. On Wednesday, tidal flooding impacted parts […]
live5news.com
Crews battle 2-acre fire in Awendaw
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are on the scene of a two-acre fire in Awendaw Thursday morning. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says the fire is located in the 5500 block of Sewee Road near Richard Main Drive. Officials say the outside fire is not currently posing a threat to...
crbjbizwire.com
International African American Museum to welcome Bishop Curry for pre-opening service and blessing
Presiding Bishop Michael Curry to lead pre-opening worship and “Blessing of the. Water and Sacred Ground” for the International African American Museum. WHO: The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the first African American presiding bishop and prelate of The Episcopal Church, will travel to Charleston to join the International African American Museum (IAAM) and the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina in a pre-opening worship service, “The Journey: A Call to Action for Historical, Spiritual and Social Justice.” Bishop Curry is widely sought for his messages of hope and love and his many teachings, writings, and books on the topic. He earned global presence, in part, for his sermon delivered in 2018 at the wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle.
abcnews4.com
7-year-old & father catches the high tide at the Battery: TS Nicole
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — A storm chaser in the making!. A 7-year-old and his dad woke up at 5:50 a.m. and headed to the Battery to catch the high tide from Tropical Storm Nicole. You can see the excited child in his yellow rainboots and blue rain jacket leaning...
Video shows vandals hitting Georgetown park
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Surveillance video released by Georgetown police shows three people vandalizing a city park in Georgetown just a few days before Halloween. Police are looking for three people shown in the video taking a selfie and then damaging decorations at Rainey Park. It happened at about 9:25 p.m. on Oct. 28. Police […]
live5news.com
Grand opening held for North Charleston pedestrian bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and the city council on Wednesday will officially open the Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge. North Charleston’s Riverfront Park is divided by Noisette creek, and when thinking of ways to connect the two spaces, Summey says he and his team wanted to create something that was a statement of the North Charleston community.
