Murrells Inlet, SC

Best Holiday Shopping in the Grand Strand

Myrtle Beach is the place to cross off all the items on your holiday wish list. From outlets to boutiques, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Across the 60 miles of the Grand Strand, many of the shopping malls and outlets are a close drive the resorts, vacation rentals, and other accommodations - just in case you forgot a gift for someone on your list! Its been rumored that Santa's elves stock the shelves with exactly what you are looking for. Here is a round up of some of the most popular shopping in the Grand Strand:
The magical world of princesses, knights, fairies, and more are heading to Myrtle Beach in the Mythical and Medieval Fest

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Mythical & Medieval Fest is a Renaissance themed festival to raise money for Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams. Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams is local non-profit in Myrtle Beach, SC that provides positive activities to children that have been abused, abandoned, or neglected and reside in group homes or shelters.
Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
Shop and Be Inspired: Heavens Marketplace

When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
The marshes are key to our survival

It is Friday, Oct. 30, and I’m standing in 6 inches of water trying to submerge a 6 inch-wide hose that comes capped-off with a stainless steel nozzle. The nozzle and hose are attached to a Honda,120 GS, gas powered suction pump. This morning I’m doing this with a...
It Happened In Horry: For many Horry families, hog killing day meant survival

The first crisp days of fall once signaled a rite that sustained Horry County families through the long, cold winter months -- hog killing day. The tradition of slaughtering hogs goes back to the very beginning of Horry County. Without the benefit of refrigeration, settlers depended on cold weather and smoke from fires to cure meat.
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
Getting ready for Veterans Day at Veterans Cafe

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans Cafe and Grille is also a Mini Military Museum. Customers and friends donate to different military organizations as well. Come along with Halley Murrow as she catches up with the orange heart metal foundation and quilts of valor. She also spoke with veterans and...
Farrow Parkway repaving to begin Sunday night

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Farrow Parkway milling and repaving will begin Sunday night, according to Myrtle Beach officials. The $1.6 million project will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to continue for about a month, according to the city. The project was previously announced earlier this year. Work will occur between 7 p.m. […]
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
