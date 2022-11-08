Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Donut Man purchased by California groupMyrtleBeachSC NewsMyrtle Beach, SC
Wild Water and Wheels permanently closesMyrtleBeachSC NewsSurfside Beach, SC
Related
visitmyrtlebeach.com
Best Holiday Shopping in the Grand Strand
Myrtle Beach is the place to cross off all the items on your holiday wish list. From outlets to boutiques, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Across the 60 miles of the Grand Strand, many of the shopping malls and outlets are a close drive the resorts, vacation rentals, and other accommodations - just in case you forgot a gift for someone on your list! Its been rumored that Santa's elves stock the shelves with exactly what you are looking for. Here is a round up of some of the most popular shopping in the Grand Strand:
WMBF
The magical world of princesses, knights, fairies, and more are heading to Myrtle Beach in the Mythical and Medieval Fest
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Mythical & Medieval Fest is a Renaissance themed festival to raise money for Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams. Caleb’s Dragonfly Dreams is local non-profit in Myrtle Beach, SC that provides positive activities to children that have been abused, abandoned, or neglected and reside in group homes or shelters.
WMBF
‘Fun, family holiday event’: Myrtle Beach gearing up for Winter Wonderland with some changes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – In less than 10 days, Myrtle Beach’s Winter Wonderland will be open in the downtown area to bring on some holiday cheer. The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update on the changes that will be made to the event this year. This...
Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Shop and Be Inspired: Heavens Marketplace
When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
yourislandnews.com
The marshes are key to our survival
It is Friday, Oct. 30, and I’m standing in 6 inches of water trying to submerge a 6 inch-wide hose that comes capped-off with a stainless steel nozzle. The nozzle and hose are attached to a Honda,120 GS, gas powered suction pump. This morning I’m doing this with a...
myhorrynews.com
It Happened In Horry: For many Horry families, hog killing day meant survival
The first crisp days of fall once signaled a rite that sustained Horry County families through the long, cold winter months -- hog killing day. The tradition of slaughtering hogs goes back to the very beginning of Horry County. Without the benefit of refrigeration, settlers depended on cold weather and smoke from fires to cure meat.
Woman wins $200,000 lottery prize at Lowes Foods in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Grand Strand woman is $200,000 richer after a grocery shopping trip in Myrtle Beach, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The woman purchased two scratch-off tickets at Lowes Foods on Fresh Drive and scratched both of them at home. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner said […]
WMBF
DiLisi’s on the Beach is family owned and operated
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Located inside the Boardwalk Resort in Myrtle Beach, DiLisi’s on the Beach offers made from scratch items. They’ve officially been open on Ocean Boulevard for about 4 months, but the owners come with tons of restaurant experience. The DiLisi family owned and operated a restaurant in New Jersey for 37 years. They bring that same quality to the Grand Strand.
wpde.com
Grand Strand musical landmarks remember ALABAMA co-founder, guitarist Jeff Cook
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Many on the Grand Strand are honoring and remembering ALABAMA guitarist and founder Jeff Cook after he passed away Tuesday. The country group, originally named Wild Country before being renamed ALABAMA, got its start at the popular Myrtle Beach spot, The Bowery. Victor Shamah,...
WMBF
Getting ready for Veterans Day at Veterans Cafe
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Veterans Cafe and Grille is also a Mini Military Museum. Customers and friends donate to different military organizations as well. Come along with Halley Murrow as she catches up with the orange heart metal foundation and quilts of valor. She also spoke with veterans and...
‘It’s life changing’: Veterans gifted new bathrooms from West Shore Home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — West Shore Home launched its “West Shore for Warriors” project in September, and since then, the business has been able to give eight veterans across the country brand-new bathrooms. Kirsten Page, the company’s director of public relations, said they focus on bathrooms because they can be a dangerous place as […]
VIDEO: Alligator crosses Alligator Alley at Huntington Beach State Park
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 viewer Austin Bond spotted an alligator crossing Alligator Alley at a local state park. It happened on Monday at Huntington Beach State Park, located in Murrells Inlet. Park visitors can enjoy their own stroll across Alligator Alley from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, according to the HBSP website. […]
Farrow Parkway repaving to begin Sunday night
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Farrow Parkway milling and repaving will begin Sunday night, according to Myrtle Beach officials. The $1.6 million project will begin at 7 p.m. and is expected to continue for about a month, according to the city. The project was previously announced earlier this year. Work will occur between 7 p.m. […]
Horry County Animal Care Center reaches full capacity, searches for adopters
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A local animal shelter is now full and looking for people to adopt a pet so it can reopen its kennels to other animals in need of care, according to The Horry County Animal Care Center. The HCACC has dogs of all ages, cats, chickens and one bunny available for […]
South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase
"Are you kidding me?"
WMBF
‘It’s extremely painful’: Grand Strand woman shares what it’s like to live with CRPS
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Kira Edwards was a 16-year-old high school cheerleader when a broken ankle changed her life. Edwards said she had a total of eight surgeries within 15 years. “And on the eighth surgery, that’s when I was diagnosed with CRPS. When my foot turned black,” said...
LIST: Lowcountry school districts announce schedule changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – School districts across the Lowcountry are preparing for the possibility of severe weather associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. While the storm is not expected to make landfall in the Charleston area, the storm will bring numerous impacts to the Lowcountry on Thursday and Friday including strong, gusty winds and heavy rain. […]
Grand Strand Powerball players win $150K, $50K in Saturday night’s drawings
GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Grand Strand Powerball players won big in Saturday night’s drawing, according to an South Carolina Education Lottery news release. One local player won $150,000 on a PowerPlay ticket sold at the Refuel gas station on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, the release said. Another player won $50,000 on a […]
Myrtle Beach International Airport introduces new member of therapy dog team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new furry friend was welcomed into the Pups Easing Travel Stress therapy dog program Monday morning at the Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an announcement. The P.E.T.S. program was launched ahead of the 2021 holiday season, according to a news release. “This network of caring individuals with their […]
Comments / 0