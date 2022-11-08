Myrtle Beach is the place to cross off all the items on your holiday wish list. From outlets to boutiques, you are sure to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Across the 60 miles of the Grand Strand, many of the shopping malls and outlets are a close drive the resorts, vacation rentals, and other accommodations - just in case you forgot a gift for someone on your list! Its been rumored that Santa's elves stock the shelves with exactly what you are looking for. Here is a round up of some of the most popular shopping in the Grand Strand:

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO