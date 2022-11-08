Read full article on original website
Related
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
Gigi Hadid Gets a Punk Makeover for the CFDA Awards 2022
From Julia Fox’s gray hair to Halle Bailey’s towering up-do, there was no shortage of statement beauty at the CFDA Awards in New York on Monday night. Also worthy of attention? Gigi Hadid’s punk-infused look to match her Thom Browne tweeds. The model opted for gray lipstick...
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
House of Slay’s Tina Leung Became Her Superhero Alter Ego for the CFDA Awards
Tina Leung has helped enact important change in the fashion industry in a myriad of ways. First as a buzzy fashion stylist and blogger, then through starring on the Netflix show Bling Empire, and then by becoming a founding member of the activism-oriented group House of Slay. The Slayasians have fast become a cultural force: They were the subject of an inventive and super fashionable comic book that imagines real-life heroes battling anti-Asian racism. On Monday, Leung and her fellow House of Slay members (which include Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, and Ezra William) received the Positive Social Influence Award at the CFDA Awards.
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, Marc Jacobs, and More
Halloween was quite an extravagant celebration for celebrities who managed to go above and beyond with their costumes. One famous face in the mix was Kendall Jenner, who wore a Toy Story-inspired look based on the character Jessie. Though, Jenner put a saucy spin on the ensemble; she wore the signature hat, a crop top, arm bands, denim hot pots, and a pair of cow-print chaps.
Sienna Miller’s Makeup Artist Shares the Secret to Her Radiant Glow
Sienna Miller’s longtime makeup artist Wendy Rowe does beauty a little differently. The former artistic consultant for Burberry, who fell for Miller when first booked to do her glam for the Tony Awards a decade ago, paints the star’s eyes first. “I like to be messy,” she says with the kind of mischievous smile that lets you know Wendy and Sienna have a blast getting ready together. Then comes the contouring and blush, which Rowe buffs and blends before applying glow-enhancing foundation. That way, she explains, it’s possible to sculpt the face while maintaining a light touch. For Rowe, it’s essential that she can stand back and not see the makeup she has applied. Sienna, too, loves this sense of effortlessness.
Kendall Jenner Is Back In Her Favorite Affordable, Model-Approved Sneakers
It may be the CFDA Fashion Awards tonight in New York City, but hours before hitting the event’s red carpet, model Kendall Jenner was spotted in a more off-duty look. She wore a casual, but put-together look consisting of a chic black sheath dress and small rectangular sunnies. But it was her comfy sneakers that were a real point of interest: The affordable, classic style has been emerging as a top model favorite this fall.
Kate Middleton Wears the Street-Style Set’s Favorite Affordable Brand
What do Kate Middleton, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Sienna Miller have in common? They’re all fans of a knitted midi-dress. To visit a children’s centre in Middlesex on Wednesday afternoon, Kate selected a sleek ribbed dress in khaki green, and styled it under a belted coat in a similar shade.
Shakira Shakes Up a Christmas Dinner in a Sheer Gown in Burberry’s Festive Campaign
What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Lily-Rose Depp Embraced Beachy Style at Chanel’s Miami Show
This past Friday, Chanel hosted a Miami showing of its resort 2023 collection, which was first shown back in May in Monte Carlo. The sunny setting was an appropriate backdrop, given the collection was both colorful and vacation-ready. Stars like Marion Cotillard, Pharrell Williams, and Lily-Rose Depp flew into town to take in some sunshine and see the new upbeat pieces. “I’ve been to Miami once when I was little, but I’ve never been as an adult, so it feels really exciting to discover and explore the city with my Chanel family,” Depp told Vogue shortly before the show. “It feels like a very fitting place to show such a bright, sunny, and joyful collection.”
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Make Their Red Carpet Debut in PJs
Ever since Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford began dating earlier this year, the couple has kept their public appearances to a minimum. They’ve been spotted out and about together a few times, but never officially on a red carpet. But last night at the star-studded 2022 LACMA Gala in L.A., they finally made their official debut—in bold style, naturally. Forget an expected black tie suit or gown: They opted for comfy monogrammed Gucci PJs accessorized with an eye mask, slippers, and blanket.
CFDA Awards 2022: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet
Tonight in New York City, the Council of Fashion Designers of America will host its annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the best and brightest talents in American fashion. Actor Natasha Lyonne will host the event at Cipriani South Street in Manhattan, where views of the East River will greet guests like Kris Jenner, Amy Schumer, Kim Kardashian, and more. The star-studded affair, presented in partnership with Amazon Fashion, will also commemorate the 60th anniversary of the CFDA, a non-profit organization first launched by storied publicist Eleanor Lambert. Honorees of the night include curator Andrew Bolton, stylist Law Roach, and a special posthumous award given to late designer Virgil Abloh.
Royal Treatment: “Crown”-Worthy Looks From the Runways
Lorde’s 2013 hit song “Royals” could be an explainer for the immense popularity of The Crown. Basically no one is born to the throne, but still almost everyone craves a bit of fantasy and is looking for their king or queen. Royal mania is real and it...
The Best Beauty Instagrams: Iris Law, Zoë Kravitz, and More
From Halloween's aesthetic antics to holiday beauty tricks, this week's best beauty Instagrams straddled the seasons. The costume corner claimed Halle Berry, who embraced her vampiric side and the concept of eternal youth, and Kerry Washington, who transformed into Lionel Richie—stylized afro, mustache, and all. Elsewhere, in a supremely relaxed fashion, Zoë Kravitz let her hoodie—and brushed-up brows—do the talking.
When Will We Stop Reducing Women’s Body Types to Trends?
The return of low rise jeans and miniskirts last year was a harbinger of another imminent comeback. Thin is, once again, back in folks. Whether it be on catwalks or in campaigns, fashion has been all clavicles, concave stomachs and visible hip bones as of late. Many have hypothesized the...
Love That for Her: Cher, Just Being Cher
There’s never a bad time to appreciate the celebrities who (against all odds) seem to be having a little fun in their lives. So in our new column, Love That for Her, we’ll be celebrating the women absolutely nailing life right now—may their joie de vivre inspire us all.
The Woman King’s Thuso Mbedu Lived Her Princess Fantasy at the Guggenheim Gala
Thuso Mbedu has been having quite the month. The South African actor has been busy making her press rounds for her new film, The Woman King, which tells the tale of a group of all-female warriors protecting the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. “It was a special and important project because it’s a part of history that I, as an African, had no knowledge of before hearing about the project,” says Mbedu. “The audience reactions are the reason why we had to tell this story: We’ve had people come to us after watching the movie and they are in literal tears because they feel seen and heard and empowered.” Even months after wrapping, she says her character, Nawi, has continued to resonate with her. “Nawi gave me swagger,” says Mbedu. “She gave me the confidence to fully go for what I believe in and what I want. She taught me to stop apologizing for existing. I’m a warrior in spirit—and I need to step out like I am.”
‘Fashion Continues’—A Spirit of Community Prevails at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards
Patti Wilson’s arrival at Cipriani South Street for the CFDA Awards was a signal of the night that would unfurl ahead. She was dressed in a full Schiaparelli look, accessorized with a myriad of golden body parts and a futuristic helmet/hat that made her seem like she was in perpetual motion but also perhaps a cyborg visiting us from the future. A fitting vision for the stylist who has actually earned the descriptor iconic, though you wouldn’t be able to tell from her shy demeanor. Standing near the balcony bar, Wilson recalled the day she found out she would be receiving the media award in honor of Eugenia Sheppard.
Vogue Magazine
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0