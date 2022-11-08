Read full article on original website
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
NHL
NOT QUITE ENOUGH
NEWARK - It was right there for the taking. But on this night - and with star winger Jonathan Huberdeau missing in action - a pair of one-goal deficits were too steep a climb. Nico Hischier broke a 2-2 tie with 8:49 left in the third period as the Devils rallied for a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'LOTS TO GET MOTIVATED FOR'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt in Boston. "Obviously it's a big game for us, not being able to get a win on this road trip when we felt we had two really good games. It just gets tougher with an opponent that's first in the league and 7-0 at home so, you know what this game means for us, for this road trip. We are on a losing streak so we want to get back in the win column. Sometimes you have to use it as motivation when you're playing the best team in the league. So, lots to play for, lots to get motivated for."
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Islanders in New York on Thursday
Nov. 10, 2022 | 5:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY. The Arizona Coyotes have felt right at home on the road recently. Arizona faces the New York Islanders tonight in the third of 14 straight road games, though life away from the desert hasn't been all bad. The team, in fact, has won three straight games outside of The Valley -- against the Columbus Blue Jackets (Oct. 25), Washington Capitals (Nov. 5) and Buffalo Sabres (Nov. 8).
NHL
'A SPECIAL THING'
BOSTON - No trip to the North End is complete without a trim and a fade at the Boston Barber & Tattoo Co. "Funny story with that," said Milan Lucic, recalling Wednesday's visit with one of his beloved, Beantown institutions. "He started his business in '08 - during my rookie year.
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - The Canadiens are looking to snap a three-game winless streak as they make a quick visit to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday. 1. After a strong start to their four-game road trip late last month, the Canadiens are looking to get back into the win column after suffering three losses in a row. Most recently, they lost 6-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Saturday in their first game back from the voyage. Cole Caufield enjoyed a two-point night (1G, 1A), while Nick Suzuki scored twice and Juraj Slafkovsky got his third of the season in the loss to Vegas. Kirby Dach (3A) and Kaiden Guhle (2A) also enjoyed multi-point nights for the Habs against the Knights, while Jake Allen turned aside 36 shots.
Devils’ Martin Brodeur gets new title
The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday that Martin Brodeur has been named Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations. This promotion includes a multi-year contract extension. Brodeur, 50, worked for the last two years as an adviser to hockey operations. During his 22-year hockey career, he spent 21 seasons with the...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out by Coyotes
Missed shots prove costly as Islanders are shut out 2-0 by Arizona. The New York Islanders were shut out for the second time this season in a 2-0 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Ilya Sorokin allowed just one goal on the power play early in the third, to...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Stage Second Straight Comeback
Islanders dig out of 3-1 hole in third period for 4-3 win over Rangers. Comebacks are becoming characteristic for the New York Islanders. For the second straight night, the Islanders entered the third period down 3-1 and for the second-straight night, they staged a dramatic comeback, upending the Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden.
NHL
Will Oettinger be back between the pipes against San Jose?
With Oettinger back in the rink and Blumel on the bench, DeBoer has some decisions to make. The Stars have some questions heading into a Friday matchup with the San Jose Sharks. Goalie Jake Oettinger returned to practice Thursday after missing four games with a foot injury, and could be...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
NHL
Slafkovsky suspended two games for actions in Canadiens game
NEW YORK - Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky has been suspended for two games, without pay, for boarding Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff during NHL Game No. 203 in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 14:26...
NHL
The Secret's Out | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The good times continue to roll for the Devils, and the outside world is starting to take notice. The good vibes have been rolling around the New Jersey Devils and there is no greater way to experience a three-game road trip, in two different time zones, while crossing the continent than to sweep all three games. You get that little extra pep in your step when you arrive at hotels at 2 in the morning, knowing that you have to be up in just a few short hours to get back to work. What a trip it was, as the first time since Dec. 16, 1996, to Dec. 20, 1996, the clubs swept Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver on the same road trip.
NHL
Fichaud Fond of Fisherman Jersey
Eric Fichaud has fond memories of the Islanders Fisherman jersey and is happy to see it revived as a Reverse Retro. For Eric Fichaud, the Fisherman jersey holds special meaning. The former Islanders netminder and the jersey both came into the league in the 1995-96 season, so Fichaud associates the jersey with his best early memories in the NHL.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Wild (6-6-1) at Kraken (8-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Formula to make it six straight: Kraken have scored 3+ goals in 12 games, tops in the NHL, including the last 10 straight. Martin Jones has surrendered four goals in last four games. 2:18 AM. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ESPN+ and Hulu | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Jones...
NHL
Rantanen has two goals, assist for Avalanche in win against Predators
DENVER -- Mikko Rantanen had two goals and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Ball Arena on Thursday. It was Colorado's first game since sweeping the Columbus Blue Jackets at the 2022 NHL Global Series in Finland on Nov. 4-5, and first home game since Oct. 21.
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Lightning 2
TAMPA, FL - A step in the right direction. The Oilers righted some of their recent wrongs, picking up the 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. Edmonton's penalty kill rebounded off a poor performance in Washington where they allowed four goals powerplay goals against the Capitals. the recently maligned unit was perfect on the evening, going 5-for-5 against the Lightning -- including a shorthanded goal by Warren Foegele in the first period.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Minnesota Wild: How to Watch
Kings and Wild clash for Tuesday tilt in DTLA. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Minnesota Wild:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kings: 7 - 6 - 1 (15 pts) Kings Notes:. No forward in the league has more blocked shots than Anze Kopitar...
NHL
Robertson, Stapleton excited for Jets' Filipino Heritage Night
Stars forward proud to be Filipino role model for young hockey fans. The Winnipeg Jets host their first Filipino Heritage Night on Tuesday, honoring a robust community in the hockey-mad province of Manitoba. "There's a very few amount of Filipinos, not only in the NHL, but in hockey," Dallas Stars...
NHL
BLOG: Players, Dads Eager for Return of Dads' Trip
Players welcome their dads and mentors to join them on their upcoming roadtrip to Los Angeles and Anaheim. After two seasons limiting certain events due to league protocols, the Chicago Blackhawks welcome the players' fathers and mentors back to host their annual dads' trip. For some players like Alec Regula,...
