ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

Related
uiargonaut.com

Vandals fall to University of Utah in season opener

The Vandals and Utes played each other for the first time since 2004, and just like last time, the Utes won. Senior guard/forward Beyonce Bea scored 25 of Idaho’s 63 total points and snatched 10 rebounds, but that wasn’t enough. Despite Bea’s sixteenth career double-double, Utah won the season opener 88-63.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
uiargonaut.com

Vandals struggle to hit shots in loss to University of Denver

After a tough start to last season, the Vandals were looking to turn things around. They would have to do so on the road against a tough University of Denver team. The game began with both teams trading baskets, misses and turnovers. The Vandals struggled in the first half, going 41% from the field and 3/14 from the 3-point line. Junior forward/center Isaac Jones and fifth-year guard Divant’e Moffitt led the Vandals in scoring in the first half with eight points each.
DENVER, CO
uiargonaut.com

Get to know Vandals’ freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner

Hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah, freshmen outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner found a perfect fit at the University of Idaho. “Everything about it clicked for me. It was a really great place, I just felt like it was the right decision to be here,” Gloeckner said. With 12 freshmen...
MOSCOW, ID
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table

Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Tweets About Missoula, Montana That Are Too Real

Live anywhere long enough, and you'll get used to the local intricacies and customs. As they say, "When in Rome, do as they Romans do." When you come to Missoula, you better get used to our weather, driving practices, and other customs so you don't drive yourself completely bonkers when you get here. Here are some of Twitter's best to help you understand the Garden City...enjoy them now while Twitter is still around.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

'Pressure busts pipes:' Montana blasted at Duquesne in first look at new-look squad

A disastrous first half doomed Montana in its season opener at Duquesne. The Griz, who paired nine newcomers with seven returners this season, were blown out on the road Tuesday in their first game in front of a crowd after playing some closed-door scrimmages. They trailed by 26 points at halftime and went down by as many as 42 in the second half of their 91-63 loss.
MISSOULA, MT
uiargonaut.com

ASUI acknowledges Coach Eck’s contributions to student morale

This past Wednesday, ASUI met and discussed their participation in helping Vandals Vote. They also deliberated over two resolutions regarding midterm grades and an acknowledgement to Coach Eck. To help Vandals Vote on Tuesday, many senators spent hours tabling to inform students on how to get registered and what to...
MOSCOW, ID
inlander.com

A global manhunt, plus: the county whiffs on federal funding; and WSU students are left in the cold

A three-year search for a Spokane man accused of killing his wife and hiding her body in a freezer ended at a volleyball tournament in Europe last month, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday. Wahid Kashify is expected to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the May 2019 killing of his wife, Arezu. By the time authorities found Arezu's body at the couple's north Spokane apartment, Kashify had left the country for Afghanistan, where he has family. Detective Marc Melville, with the sheriff's office, says a video recovered from the alleged killer's phone showed a clear confession. Over the next three years, the sheriff's office worked with the FBI, Department of Justice, Interpol and the Department of Defense to find Kashify as he traveled between Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran and Europe. Melville says efforts to communicate with Kashify's family in Afghanistan were complicated by the collapse of the country's government in 2021. Last month, authorities were finally able to locate and arrest Kashify at a volleyball tournament in Europe. (The suspect is passionate about the sport, Melville says.) Kashify is now awaiting extradition in an undisclosed European country. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
inlander.com

A Shoshone County commissioner got $20,000 in federal pandemic money in someone else's name. All that person wanted was a toilet.

The Wallace Senior Drop-in Center needs new flooring, windows, tables, chairs and a television, according to a request for some of Shoshone County's American Rescue Plan funding submitted by the senior center's board President Denise Nelson. The thing is, Nelson says she never submitted that request for more than $24,000...
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy