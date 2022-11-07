ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Cash toll collection suspended across Central Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole

FLORIDA – As Hurricane Nicole gets closer to Florida, the Central Florida Expressway Authority will temporarily suspend cash toll collections starting Wednesday afternoon. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means | Become a News 6 Insider]
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: How to check Florida power outages

LAKE MARY, Fla. - More than 70,000 power outages were reported on Thursday as Nicole made landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical storm. Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida. Florida Power...
FLORIDA STATE
visitcentralflorida.org

Things To Do in Central Florida Under $25

One-of-a-kind, family fun adventures are more affordable than you might think. Check out our guide to amazing things to do in Central Florida under $25. And we can assure you that they are as memorable as they are value-packed!. Things To Do in Central Florida Under $25. $25 or Less...
FLORIDA STATE
scottjosephorlando.com

As storm passes, here are some restaurants' plans

Tropical Storm Nicole is forcast to reach hurricane strength when it hits the coast of Florida this evening, then drop back to a tropical storm as it crosses the state and heads to Central Florida. It's likely to bring strong winds and heavy rains, which will affect the operation of many businesses, including restaurants.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed

In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

CFX Temporarily Suspends Cash Toll Collection

As Central Florida is under a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Nicole, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will temporarily suspend cash toll collection and close its headquarters and E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center. CFX closure details due to Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake

CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
FLORIDA STATE
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Festival of Trees Returns Just in Time for the Holidays

I hope you marked your calendar! The highly anticipated holiday event, Festival of Trees, returns to Central Florida from November 11-20. Orlando Health returns as the platinum presenting sponsor. Festival of Trees allows Central Floridians to celebrate the many blessings given during the holidays. This year’s theme is “Gifts of...
ORLANDO, FL

