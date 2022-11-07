Read full article on original website
click orlando
Beachside Wilbur-by-the-Sea home teeters on edge as Nicole devours Florida shore
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A Wilbur-by-the-Sea beachside home was left on the edge of a sandy cliff early Wednesday after rough surf and storm surge caused by Hurricane Nicole washed away about 20 feet of sand and yard. Video from the scene shows a bricked area outside the home partially...
Hurricane Nicole: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early
LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix announced stores in two Central Florida counties will close early on Nov. 9 due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Publix officials said locations in Brevard and Indian River counties will close at noon on Wednesday. The grocery chain said all locations in both counties are expected...
click orlando
Cash toll collection suspended across Central Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
FLORIDA – As Hurricane Nicole gets closer to Florida, the Central Florida Expressway Authority will temporarily suspend cash toll collections starting Wednesday afternoon. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means | Become a News 6 Insider]
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
click orlando
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Here are the road, bridge closures in Central Florida due to Nicole
Nicole is expected to impact roadways in Central Florida as it makes its way into the state through the east coast of the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Here is a list of road and bridge closures in Central Florida counties as of 5:46 p.m. Thursday. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS:...
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
fox35orlando.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: How to check Florida power outages
LAKE MARY, Fla. - More than 70,000 power outages were reported on Thursday as Nicole made landfall in Florida as a hurricane. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical storm. Here is how to check the status of power outages with the various electric companies around Central Florida. Florida Power...
visitcentralflorida.org
Things To Do in Central Florida Under $25
One-of-a-kind, family fun adventures are more affordable than you might think. Check out our guide to amazing things to do in Central Florida under $25. And we can assure you that they are as memorable as they are value-packed!. Things To Do in Central Florida Under $25. $25 or Less...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Here is the latest information on curfews in Central Florida following Hurricane Nicole:. Brevard County has not yet issued any curfews. Flagler County has not yet issued any curfews. Lake County:. Lake County has not yet issued any curfews. Marion County:. Marion County has not yet issued any curfews. Orange...
scottjosephorlando.com
As storm passes, here are some restaurants' plans
Tropical Storm Nicole is forcast to reach hurricane strength when it hits the coast of Florida this evening, then drop back to a tropical storm as it crosses the state and heads to Central Florida. It's likely to bring strong winds and heavy rains, which will affect the operation of many businesses, including restaurants.
News4Jax.com
Breaches leave part of A1A in southern St. Johns County closed
In southern St. Johns County, people were bracing Wednesday for possible flooding along the coast as Nicole headed toward Florida. Breaches have also left part of A1A closed at Marineland at the St. Johns-Flagler County line after high tide brought water into the roadway Wednesday morning. The flooding left a sludge sand behind on the roadway.
click orlando
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Here’s where shelters are opening in Central Florida
Counties in Central Florida are opening shelters ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. See a county-by-county list of shelter locations below:. On Tuesday Flagler County officials said Rymfire Elementary School has been designated as a shelter should residents need to evacuate and will open Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. Volusia County. Shelters...
westorlandonews.com
CFX Temporarily Suspends Cash Toll Collection
As Central Florida is under a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Nicole, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will temporarily suspend cash toll collection and close its headquarters and E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center. CFX closure details due to Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane...
Hundreds of Thousands of Frogs Descend on Florida Town After Hurricane Ian: ‘Frogmageddon’
A Florida neighborhood in Edgewater is currently being overrun by hundreds of thousands of frogs following Hurricane Ian. Some residents are calling it a “frogmageddon,” and they’re wondering where these amphibians have come from, Fox Weather reports. Over the past few nights, local Kelly White has increasingly...
click orlando
Should you stay or go? These Central Florida counties issue evacuation orders for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida | Florida amendment 2 not approved...
10NEWS
2 people electrocuted by downed power line left in Nicole's wake
CONWAY, Fla. — Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with a live, downed power line in Central Florida likely left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said. Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 a.m. to the intersection of Bayfront Parkway at...
click orlando
Power outages from Hurricane Nicole hit major providers in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday morning began to chart power outages attributed to Hurricane Nicole. As of 12 p.m. Thursday, 354,909 accounts were without power statewide, according to the PSC. [TRENDING: TRACK, SATELLITE, MODELS: Nicole expected to become hurricane on path to Florida |...
Central Florida amendment roundup: Rent stabilization, transportation tax
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida voters have let their voices be heard on several amendments. Here are the results from the biggest amendments on this year’s ballot. A measure to stabilize rent in Orange County is heading toward approval by voters, according to early results. The rent stabilization...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Festival of Trees Returns Just in Time for the Holidays
I hope you marked your calendar! The highly anticipated holiday event, Festival of Trees, returns to Central Florida from November 11-20. Orlando Health returns as the platinum presenting sponsor. Festival of Trees allows Central Floridians to celebrate the many blessings given during the holidays. This year’s theme is “Gifts of...
