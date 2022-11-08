Read full article on original website
Australian Supercars Filming its Own 'Drive to Survive' Docuseries
Austrailia’s Repco Supercars Championship is joining the streaming motorsport docuseries fray. Formula 1’s recent American surge in popularity has mainly been attributed to the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries. While Drive to Survive wasn’t precisely F1’s golden ticket into U.S. mainstream popular culture, several racing series have entered deals for their own docuseries. NASCAR has Race For The Championship on the USA Network and Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. IndyCar is openly discussing a documentary series deal.
The Porsche 911 Dakar Will Finally Show Itself in LA
Porsche 911s built out for off-roading is something of a passion for writers around here, but such exuberant machines are usually a cobbled-together vehicle for off-road enthusiasts or tuners. Now, the automaker is getting in on the action and, after years of development, it’s bringing the Porsche 911 Dakar to the LA Auto Show next week.
Please, Honda, Give Us The New Transalp Adventure Bike
Right now, there’s an absolute craze for middleweight adventure bikes. What started with the midsize BMW GS and Triumph Tiger has expanded to bikes like the Yamaha Tenere 700, Ducati DesertX, and Aprilia Tuareg 660. Suzuki dressed its V-Strom 650 up with spoked wheels to meet the trend, while Kawasaki resurrected the long-running KLR 650. By now, only one of the Japanese Big Four is lacking a middleweight adventure tourer: Honda.
How to Watch Formula 1, NHRA, WEC and Everything Else in Racing This Weekend, November 12-13
Welcome to the Jalopnik Weekend Motorsports Roundup, where we let you know what’s going on in the world of racing, how to watch this weekend’s Formula 1, NHRA, and WEC racing, and where you can talk about it, all in one convenient place. Where else would you want to spend your weekend?
How to Buy a 996-Generation Porsche 911 Without Getting Screwed
Buying a car is pretty exciting for any car enthusiast, especially if the vehicle you’re buying is one you’ve wanted for a long time. I know that’s true because, over the past week or so, I’ve been engaged in purchasing a car that I’ve wanted for almost my entire life: a Porsche 911.
At $4,995, Could You Get Hyped About This 2002 Toyota Prius Hybrid?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Toyota Prius is the only generation to have a trunk rather than a hatch. That may not be a factor in its desirability, but we’ll have to decide if its price is. Older people are a blessing. I mean, just think about...
Porsche’s 911 Dakar Is Awesome, but Remember the Singer ACS?
Porsche dropped images of its almost-too-good-to-be-true 911 Dakar on Wednesday, and while I’m borderline freaking out about seeing it in the metal next week, it reminded me of the time last year when Singer and Tuthill got together to make their own Dakar-ready 911. So, since Porsche is keeping mum about the Dakar for now, let’s watch a 450-hp air-cooled 911 absolutely destroy all kinds of terrain.
Morgan Drags the Plus Four and Plus Six into the 1990s With Electronic Stability Control
The market for new cars that look like old cars is pretty small, but if you happen to be the kind of person who wants one, it’s hard to do better than Morgan. But while the British automaker’s designs remain stubbornly resistant to change, the technology under the sheet metal is slowly catching up with the rest of the automotive world. The new Plus Six and Plus Four, for example, now come with electronic stability control.
The 2023 Kia EV6 Will Now Start at $49,795
EVs are still expensive as hell, and there’s no relief in sight that they’ll be getting cheaper anytime soon. Some of that has to do with automakers increasing pricing to account for inflation, parts shortages and rising material costs. The latest EV to price itself above what many can afford is the Kia EV6. While not exactly a cheap entry-level EV to begin with, the Korean automaker has done some shuffling, making the entry-level EV $7,100 more. Essentially you can’t get into an EV6 now for less than $50,000.
This S2000-Powered, RWD-Swapped Toyota Tercel Is a Labor of Tiny Things
“Oh man. There are so many different cars in this one car.”. You always hope a car with a bit of its engine sticking out of the hood will produce Motörhead live show-levels of fury when it fires up. This Toyota Tercel does not disappoint. It snaps and barks, hunkered bow-legged on its wide wheels and bolt-on flares. It’s the unlikeliest mongrel: a 1980 Toyota Tercel converted to rear-wheel drive with triple-flicks, a roll-cage, and an engine that goes to 9000 rpm.
At $29,900, Is This 1974 Jensen Interceptor Top of its Class?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Jensen Interceptor can rightfully be described as an English drawing room on wheels with an American bouncer at the door. Let’s see what it might reasonably cost to enter this club. There’s plenty of debate to be had over whether it’s better...
Full-Size Ford F-150 Lightning Lego Replica Took 1,600 Hour to Create
Folks just cannot get off full size lego vehicles. The latest entrant into this strange world is a blue Ford F-150 Lightning, which was made by Legoland Florida. It was created as a display for the theme park, which is appropriate since Ford is its official automotive partner. According to the official video, it took an awfully long 1,600 hours to put together all 320,740 bricks. All in all, this big bruiser weighs in at 3,730 pounds. That may sound like a lot, but it’s only a fraction of what the actual truck weighs – 6,015 pounds.
Kawasaki Offered a Glimpse of Its Bizarre EV Future at EICMA 2022
Kawasaki revealed a few of its upcoming EV motorcycles at EICMA 2022 along with the company’s plans for the future of its combustion-powered motorcycles. While Kawasaki plans to release a fully-electric sport bike in Europe by 2023, which will probably be a part of the Kawasaki Ninja lineup, the Japanese bike maker is casting a wide net when it comes to propulsion methods.
2023 Audi Q8 E-Tron: This Is It
For awhile, you could either buy a gasoline-powered Audi Q8 five-seat SUV, or an all-electric Audi E-Tron five-seat SUV. Today, the naming gets a bit simpler, as Audi unveils its new flagship electric SUV: the Q8 E-Tron. Finally, the naming convention makes sense. But first, let’s talk about what you can expect from this Audi electric crossover.
Watch the Mercedes-AMG One Shatter Porsche's Nurburgring Lap Record by 8 Seconds
The Mercedes-AMG One is not what most people would call “traditionally handsome” or “particularly attractive,” but it sure is fast. It’s also now the reigning street-legal king of the Nurburgring, after it shattered the record previously held by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR back in 2018. And yet, it almost didn’t happen.
Formula 1's Best Moments at the Brazilian Grand Prix
Brazil is home to some of the most passionate drivers and fans in Formula 1 history, making its every Grand Prix a delight. This weekend, we’re heading back to Interlagos for the penultimate round of the 2022 Championship, and to celebrate, we’re going to look back at some of the greatest moments in the event’s history.
Oh, God, The $241,995 2023 Corvette Z06 Is Real
As Elon Musk quickly found out after taking over Twitter, it’s easy to make things up on the internet for attention. Perhaps you spend $8 to verify a fake account that tweets out a sports rumor that gets thousands of likes before being taken down. Or perhaps you print out a sales form that includes an insane dealer markup on a new car to share on Reddit. It’s easy to do and happens all the time. Except in the case of the quarter-million-dollar Corvette Z06.
What Car Do You Wish You Could Import?
We all know about the infamous 25 year import rule here in the U.S., but what if the world was different. What if we could import any car to the States regardless of how old it was. Wouldn’t that be magnificent? That thought is what leads us to today’s question.
Watching the SEMA Unveiling of a Car I Helped Build Was a Once-in-a-Lifetime Experience
Following my time at Girl Gang Garage working on the Iron Maven Volvo restomod, I found myself with a new sense of confidence in my place in the automotive world. Like many of the women who had participated in the build, spending a few days with a group of women building each other up and cheering each other on was inspiring. But in the weeks that followed, the excitement died down, and doubt crept in. I asked my husband, “what if everything we did doesn’t matter? What if it’s not as great as we thought it was?”
