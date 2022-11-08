EVs are still expensive as hell, and there’s no relief in sight that they’ll be getting cheaper anytime soon. Some of that has to do with automakers increasing pricing to account for inflation, parts shortages and rising material costs. The latest EV to price itself above what many can afford is the Kia EV6. While not exactly a cheap entry-level EV to begin with, the Korean automaker has done some shuffling, making the entry-level EV $7,100 more. Essentially you can’t get into an EV6 now for less than $50,000.

2 DAYS AGO