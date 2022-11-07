ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Teen arrested in 7 robberies across Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is in custody for a slew of robberies across Colorado Springs. In the span of just two and a half weeks, police say suspect Breven Herron, 18, held up two GameStops, two Family Dollars, a Walgreens, a smoke shop, and carjacked a vehicle. With the exception of the first GameStop robbery on Oct. 18, all of the crimes were carried out between Nov. 1-6:
9NEWS

Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
KRDO News Channel 13

Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 1997 stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday marks 25 years since Michael Dobbins was found dead overnight with apparent stab wounds. Police are still looking for answers about what happened that November night. On November 9, 1997, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of an "unresponsive man" in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave., The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 1997 stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Airport Road closed because of water main break

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy road in Colorado Springs will be closed for an unknown amount of time. There’s a water main break on Airport Road between Jewel Street and Chelton Road. This is near Valley Hi Golf Course. Police say before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, they noticed the water main break on Airport west of Chelton.
KKTV

Vehicle of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this vehicle?. Police say this the suspect vehicle in a homicide in northeast Pueblo last week. Officers responded to the area of Constitution Road and Salem Avenue just after 10 on the night of Nov. 4 and found a dead man at the scene. The area is in across from the Villa Green Apartments.
KKTV

Off Duty Space Force Guardians put out fire near the Manitou Incline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of hikers is being credited with helping battle a small fire near the Manitou Incline on Wednesday. These hikers spoke only with 11 News and are a part of the Space Force. They say their group was doing a team building exercise and planned to celebrate at the top of the Incline. Their hike was stopped around step 1,000 when they saw smoke.
CBS Denver

Large plume of smoke seen during generator fire at building in Centennial

A generator fire at a commercial building in Centennial caused a large plume of smoke to be visible across the sky in the southern part of the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue said no one was hurt.According to the fire rescue, crews were responding to the large blaze at a building at 7059 S Potomac Street. The fire was located in the generator room of the property.
KRDO

CSPD looking for suspect in string of robberies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in locating 26-year-old Ricardo Huizar. According to CSPD, Huizar was on parole in May of this year when he was arrested on four different arrest warrants for burglarizing four different cell phone stores. Although he was on parole, he bonded out of jail, and in September an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest after he was identified as the suspect in a pattern of five robberies of local GameStop and Dutch Bros stores.
KKTV

WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
KRDO News Channel 13

Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

WATCH: State of the Region Address for El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Vanderwerf delivered the annual State of the Region address. WATCH FULL ADDRESS at the top of this article. This year’s them is “Together Towards Tomorrow.” Commissioner Vanderwerf talked about plans to strengthen the region’s economy,...
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near prospect lake in Colorado Springs. Monday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of S. Fountain St. and S. Union Blvd. after reports of a body being found there. According to CSPD, the The post Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO

40 years after making history as state’s first IVF mother, Colorado Springs woman reflects on triumph over trial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Those who are the first, know first the struggle. And, if ever there was someone who embodied that phrase, it’s Ellen Weir Casey. Forty years ago this month, the Colorado Springs woman was the first in the state to conceive a baby via in vitro fertilization – and one of the first IVF babies in the world. Indeed, in 1982, the concept was a foreign one; the practice only known by the layperson’s jargon, “test tube baby.”
