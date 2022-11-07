COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in locating 26-year-old Ricardo Huizar. According to CSPD, Huizar was on parole in May of this year when he was arrested on four different arrest warrants for burglarizing four different cell phone stores. Although he was on parole, he bonded out of jail, and in September an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest after he was identified as the suspect in a pattern of five robberies of local GameStop and Dutch Bros stores.

