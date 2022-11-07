Read full article on original website
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain CoverColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Four Unique and Possibly Quirky Places of Interest in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
8-year-old boy becomes the youngest person to reach the top of El CapitanMargaret MinnicksColorado Springs, CO
How Rate Hikes are Impacting Colorado Springs Real EstateJoe BoylanColorado Springs, CO
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado SpringsMatt WhittakerColorado Springs, CO
KKTV
Child safe after kidnapping in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a child is safe with their mother following a kidnapping Wednesday night. Officers responded to a disturbance in the area of Fountain and Circle at 8:30 p.m. “During the investigation the male suspect fled from officers with a child in his vehicle,” police...
An Unexpected Treasure Is Under the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Drain Cover
(Colorado Springs, CO) Cheyenne Mountain Zoo has left its mark on downtown Colorado Springs. On the southwest corner of E. Platte Avenue and North Tejon Street, across from the new playground at Acacia Park, there is a storm drain with the zoo's logo.
KKTV
WATCH: Recreational marijuana fails in Colorado Springs
Firefighters and hikers contained a small fire near the Manitou Incline. AMBER Alert 11/9/22. Call 911 if seen.
KKTV
Teen arrested in 7 robberies across Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is in custody for a slew of robberies across Colorado Springs. In the span of just two and a half weeks, police say suspect Breven Herron, 18, held up two GameStops, two Family Dollars, a Walgreens, a smoke shop, and carjacked a vehicle. With the exception of the first GameStop robbery on Oct. 18, all of the crimes were carried out between Nov. 1-6:
Developing: Police involved in shooting in Pueblo, 1 person dead
Pueblo police officers were involved in a shooting Thursday morning where one person died. Limited details are currently available.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 1997 stabbing in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday marks 25 years since Michael Dobbins was found dead overnight with apparent stab wounds. Police are still looking for answers about what happened that November night. On November 9, 1997, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of an "unresponsive man" in the 1200 block of S. Nevada Ave., The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 1997 stabbing in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Airport Road closed because of water main break
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy road in Colorado Springs will be closed for an unknown amount of time. There’s a water main break on Airport Road between Jewel Street and Chelton Road. This is near Valley Hi Golf Course. Police say before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, they noticed the water main break on Airport west of Chelton.
KKTV
Vehicle of interest sought in Pueblo homicide case
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this vehicle?. Police say this the suspect vehicle in a homicide in northeast Pueblo last week. Officers responded to the area of Constitution Road and Salem Avenue just after 10 on the night of Nov. 4 and found a dead man at the scene. The area is in across from the Villa Green Apartments.
KKTV
Off Duty Space Force Guardians put out fire near the Manitou Incline
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of hikers is being credited with helping battle a small fire near the Manitou Incline on Wednesday. These hikers spoke only with 11 News and are a part of the Space Force. They say their group was doing a team building exercise and planned to celebrate at the top of the Incline. Their hike was stopped around step 1,000 when they saw smoke.
KKTV
64 cats need help after they were found living in 1 Colorado home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is asking for help after 64 cats were found living in one Colorado home. The organization is reporting the cats were found on Wednesday in poor health, ranging in age from kittens to 18 years old. “For...
Large plume of smoke seen during generator fire at building in Centennial
A generator fire at a commercial building in Centennial caused a large plume of smoke to be visible across the sky in the southern part of the Denver metro area on Wednesday morning. South Metro Fire Rescue said no one was hurt.According to the fire rescue, crews were responding to the large blaze at a building at 7059 S Potomac Street. The fire was located in the generator room of the property.
KRDO
CSPD looking for suspect in string of robberies
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community's help in locating 26-year-old Ricardo Huizar. According to CSPD, Huizar was on parole in May of this year when he was arrested on four different arrest warrants for burglarizing four different cell phone stores. Although he was on parole, he bonded out of jail, and in September an arrest warrant was issued for his arrest after he was identified as the suspect in a pattern of five robberies of local GameStop and Dutch Bros stores.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An expected threefold increase in the the number of people living downtown over the next two years has a downtown leader asking for safety improvements in the area. Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Downtown Development Authority, told the City Council this week that nearly 2,100 apartment units will The post Safety concerns raised due to increase in downtown Colorado Springs residents appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: State of the Region Address for El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Vanderwerf delivered the annual State of the Region address. WATCH FULL ADDRESS at the top of this article. This year’s them is “Together Towards Tomorrow.” Commissioner Vanderwerf talked about plans to strengthen the region’s economy,...
KKTV
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs
Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Two minors are facing charges in connection to a deadly fire in Colorado.
Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found near prospect lake in Colorado Springs. Monday afternoon, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of S. Fountain St. and S. Union Blvd. after reports of a body being found there. According to CSPD, the The post Police investigating a homicide after body found in Colorado Springs homeless camp appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
40 years after making history as state’s first IVF mother, Colorado Springs woman reflects on triumph over trial
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Those who are the first, know first the struggle. And, if ever there was someone who embodied that phrase, it’s Ellen Weir Casey. Forty years ago this month, the Colorado Springs woman was the first in the state to conceive a baby via in vitro fertilization – and one of the first IVF babies in the world. Indeed, in 1982, the concept was a foreign one; the practice only known by the layperson’s jargon, “test tube baby.”
KKTV
WATCH: 21st Street closed by Bear Creek Park until Thursday
It was a resounding no for recreational pot sales in Colorado Springs. Law enforcement in Montana are urging Coloradans to keep their eyes out for a missing child, who could be somewhere in the state.
