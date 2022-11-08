Read full article on original website
Deadly shooting involving Pueblo police under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement swarmed the area of Dillon Drive and Highway 50 following a shooting Thursday morning. The Pueblo Police Department confirms an officer was involved in the shooting and adds “there is no threat to the community at this time and no officers were injured.”
Springs police searching for suspect behind 9 burglaries and robberies
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are looking for a man they say is behind a laundry list of burglaries and robberies in Colorado Springs -- many committed after bonding out of jail. Ricardo Huizar was arrested in May for allegedly burglarizing four cell phone stores. He was out on...
Teen arrested in 7 robberies across Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen is in custody for a slew of robberies across Colorado Springs. In the span of just two and a half weeks, police say suspect Breven Herron, 18, held up two GameStops, two Family Dollars, a Walgreens, a smoke shop, and carjacked a vehicle. With the exception of the first GameStop robbery on Oct. 18, all of the crimes were carried out between Nov. 1-6:
Man suspected of shooting and killing 73-year-old woman in Pueblo County
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County believe they have the man responsible for the death of a 73-year-old woman in custody. On Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 35-year-old Max E. Struck. Police believe Struck shot and killed Patti Magby in a home off Bergemann Road on Oct. 21. The area is southwest of Pueblo.
RV fire spreads to power pole in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters were called to an RV fire Wednesday night that spread to a power pole. At about 6:50 p.m. a post on the department’s Twitter page stated the fire was happening in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Street, just to the north of E. Platte Avenue and one block west of Chelton Road. Last time this article was updated, most of the fire was out.
Airport Road closed because of water main break
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy road in Colorado Springs will be closed for an unknown amount of time. There’s a water main break on Airport Road between Jewel Street and Chelton Road. This is near Valley Hi Golf Course. Police say before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, they noticed the water main break on Airport west of Chelton.
Alleged distracted driver causes three-car pileup
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver who was allegedly distracted looking at their cell phone caused a three-car pileup involving an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputy according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, officers were called to the area of East Platte Avenue and […]
WATCH: Recreational marijuana fails in Colorado Springs
Firefighters and hikers contained a small fire near the Manitou Incline. AMBER Alert 11/9/22. Call 911 if seen.
WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
WATCH: Body found at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Updated: 8 hours ago. Two minors are...
Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) announced that they have arrested Marcos Trujillo a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Trujillo had four warrants. Two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply, which included Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Burglary. PPD said, Trujillo also had a no-bond warrant for Contempt of Court, which included Theft of […]
Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after causing a chaotic scene in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver crashed into several parked cars at the New Summit Charter School before hitting a security guard and fleeing the scene. The driver made it about half a mile before careening into a utility box on Union Jack Way, leaving the vehicle teetering on top of it.
Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city.
Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs driver was cited after they caused a multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a crash near E. Platte Ave. and N. Academy Blvd. at 5:31 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers The post Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect forced people out of their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off in their car Sunday night. The victims told police they were parked on Rangewood near Vickers when a person carrying a gun approached the car and ordered them to get out. The suspect told them hand over various items, then got in the vehicle and left the victims stranded. No injuries were reported.
Whataburger picks sites of next 4 Colorado locations
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Whataburger is answering the call of hungry Coloradans. The Texas-based burger chain has picked the sites of its next four Colorado restaurants. Earlier this year, Whataburger returned to Colorado for the first time in decades, opening locations in February and September in Colorado Springs. The...
Pueblo man accused of 2 counts of attempted 1st-degree murder after shooting at a car
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, November 5, Pueblo officers were called to the 7-Eleven on Northern Ave. regarding a shooting. According to court documents, at around 12:30 A.M, a black Buick Sedan arrived at the 7-Eleven. A woman got out from the passenger side and went into the store. Then, the woman exited the store and went back in. While inside, a Jeep liberty pulled into the parking lot. Eventually, the woman came out of the 7-Eleven and went back inside the car.
Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
WATCH: State of the Region Address for El Paso County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, El Paso County Board of Commissioners Chair Stan Vanderwerf delivered the annual State of the Region address. WATCH FULL ADDRESS at the top of this article. This year’s them is “Together Towards Tomorrow.” Commissioner Vanderwerf talked about plans to strengthen the region’s economy,...
