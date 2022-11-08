Read full article on original website
Kim Caswell
3d ago
what about the retirement system for other city employees that was found to be severely underfunded?
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTBS
Stadium developer pitches plan to mayoral runoff candidates
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The developer for a new baseball stadium is looking for the city's next power hitter. That's the player to be named later in the runoff election for mayor. About a month after announcing the plan with Mayor Adrian Perkins, the president of REV Entertainment came back to Shreveport to pitch the project to both candidates in the runoff, Tom Arceneaux and Greg Tarver.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Clerk of Court: District B race did not end in tie; 2 candidates in runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On election night, the race for Shreveport City Council District B ended in what appeared to be a second-place tie, now the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is providing details about what caused the dead heat in the race. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike...
ktalnews.com
Fire investigation at home of Shreveport City Council Candidate Craig Lee
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Fire Department is investigating a fire at the home of Independent Candidate Craig Lee, who ran for City Council in Shreveport’s District B. Lee said he made the discovery Tuesday morning on Election Day, citing he had plans to have his watch party...
KSLA
Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie’s
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo District Court judge has partially lifted the temporary restraining order that forced the closure of two adult stores in Shreveport and prevented another from opening. The court order signed Nov. 9 by Judge Ramon Lafitte allows Cindie’s #26 and Cindie’s Lingerie to resume...
KTBS
Judge lifts restraining order against 2 adult merchandise stores
SHREVEPORT, La. – A temporary restraining order that shut down two Shreveport businesses that sell sexually oriented merchandise has been lifted as they work out an agreement with the city of Shreveport, according to a court order signed Wednesday. The restraining order, however, remains in place for another business,...
KTBS
Shreveport City Council District B race now down to 2-person runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. - When unofficial votes were counted Tuesday night, it looked like there was going to be a rare three-way runoff between the top three candidates. However, a problem with a voting machine cartridge prompted a check, thus the vote count changed Wednesday. Now, instead of Democrat Gary Brooks,...
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver dial up support to start mayoral runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. -- On day one of the sprint to the city's mayoral runoff election, Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver, were busy on the phones to round up more campaign contributions and support. In Tarver's case, he says he got messages into Mayor Adrian Perkins, as well as...
KSLA
Many new people entering leadership roles after Minden election
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - In Minden, there are several leadership positions that will now be taken over by new people. One of those positions is the new police chief, Jared McIver, who won with 56% of the vote against opponent Larry Morris. “Our plans are to go out and address...
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver to face-off in December runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Mayor's race is headed for a December runoff. Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver took the top two positions in the race Tuesday night. Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent. No-Party candidate Mario Chavez came in third pulling in...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins doesn’t make runoff election
Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins has been ousted after just one term. Perkins did not make the runoff election. LSU-Shreveport Political science professor Jeff Sadow says Perkins committed misstep after misstep. “Within a year you knew that he was going to have problems unless he changed course and he never really...
KSLA
Analysis: Republicans eye possible comeback among Shreveport leadership
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Based on voter registration and election results within the past 25 years, Shreveport is largely a Democratic city. Of the 121,158 registered voters in Shreveport, more than 50% of them identify as Democrats, based on data from the Secretary of State’s Office. Republican mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux will face off against Democratic candidate Sen. Greg Tarver in the Dec. 10 runoff election.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
Shreveport Wastewater Has The Most Methamphetamines In The US
According to some new research, Shreveport may have become the new meth capital of the United States. That, or there could be a weird coincidence within the city. Research from the Louisiana Addiction Research Center shows that the wastewater in Shreveport has TWICE as much methamphetamines than anywhere else in the United States. Not just slightly higher...DOUBLE.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins concedes; Tarver, Arceneaux in run-off
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Voters will have to cast another vote for the mayor of Shreveport as election night returns point to a run-off between Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux in December. Ten candidates were on the ballot to become the Mayor of Shreveport, including incumbent Mayor Adrian Perkins,...
Shreveport Will Have a New Mayor – Election Results
The election is over and the votes are being counted. A steady stream of voters made it to the polls all across Shreveport and Bossier City throughout the day. The polls closed at 8pm and that's when the numbers started rolling in. Experts were predicting a voter turnout of about 40% for this election.
KTBS
Man identified in deadly Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office confirmed Datwaine J. Broomfield, 32, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Boulevard Street Thursday afternoon. Police said Broomfield was found with a gunshot wound in an apartment. A suspect is in custody, police said. The homicide is the 46th...
Bossier Police On The Hunt for Walmart Thief
The Bossier City Police Property Crimes Division is asking for the Publics assistance in identifying the subject pictured. On November 2nd 2022 around 0900 hours in the morning a black male subject wearing a yellow t-shirt was captured on surveillance stealing property valued at $100.00 from WALMART located at 2536 Airline Drive in Bossier City La. Suspect was observed leaving the area driving a light colored sedan.
Shooting Outside Shreveport Campaign Party
More violence rocks the Shreveport community. Police were called to a reported shooting outside the campaign party for Alan Jackson the Shreveport Councilman from District E in southwest Shreveport. The drive by shooting happened at about 8:30 Tuesday night on Baird Road. Police and EMS teams responded to Baird Road...
KSLA
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street; victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened Nov. 10 around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Boulevard Street between Gilbert Drive and Highland Avenue. It happened at a quadplex. At least 10 units with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene.
ktalnews.com
1 dead, SPD responding to shooting in Highland
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and EMS are on the scene of a shooting in the Highland neighborhood that happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officers found one deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso in a quadruplex on the 400 block of Boulevard St. The Shreveport Fire Department was unable to resuscitate him.
Comments / 3