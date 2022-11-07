Read full article on original website
Player preview: Which Zach Freemantle will show up?
Rather than a full on preview for each player on the roster this year we will be attempting to focus on one question that will determine how the player might fit on the team. The questions aren’t designed to carry either a positive or negative connotation, just really suss out how the roster is built. We’ll start with the freshman and build on to the players everyone knows.
Top 2026 Wide Receiver Visiting UC on Friday
The local star's father played for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Xavier hammers Morgan St: Takeaways from the start of Sean Miller Era Redux
Basketball is back. The days are shorter now, and that sucks. The Astros won the World Series, and that also sucks. It’s going to snow here soon, and that sucks. For 40 beautiful minutes though, it was possible to focus on the positive of impending fall and winter: college basketball. The Musketeers ran through Morgan State after a bit of a jittery start to give Sean Miller a first win in his second stint at Xavier.
Three Man Weave: UC Dominates Chaminade 98-55 in Season Opener
Cincinnati got off to a nice start in the 2022-23 season.
Inside Cincinnati Recruiting: Recruits react to the Bearcats win over Navy
Cincinnati returned home to Nippert Stadium for the first time since early October. The Bearcats were able to pick up a 20-10 win over Navy in front of a raucous crowd.
UC Basketball Falls Slightly in Latest 2023 Recruiting Rankings
Plenty of major talents are signing over the next few days.
Men's Basketball Opens Season with 96-73 Loss at Xavier
CINCINNATI, Ohio (Nov. 7, 2022) -- Five Musketeers hit double figures as Xavier men's basketball opened the 2022-23 season with win, topping Morgan State, 96-73, at Cintas Center on Monday evening. After playing a tightly contested game over the first 10 minutes, with Morgan State taking 21-19 lead with 10:24...
Van Lith, Louisville Blow Out Cincinnati in Season Opener
The junior guard for the Cardinals led all scorers with 28 points in their blowout of the Bearcats.
They lost. The next day, they hit the gym, and prepared for this moment.
Kings senior quarterback Will Kocher and Kings senior wide receiver Michael Mussari have been the offensive leaders for the Knights entering Friday's regional semifinal.
Father-in-law of former Bengals star sold $2 billion Powerball ticket
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals tie connects Cincinnati to the $2 billion Powerball ticket sold Tuesday in California. The store where the ticket was sold is owned by Joe Chahayed, according to multiple outlets including NFL reporter Darren Rovell with The Action Network. Chahayed’s is father-in-law to former Cincinnati Bengals...
Cincinnati: The Lottery Announced Powerball Delay
The Powerball announced a delay last night. I know a lot of people were mad about this Fasho! Via Fox19 Nearly three hours after the scheduled 10:59 p.m. EST Monday drawing, the association told The Associated Press: “It’s against our policy to name the lottery that is experiencing the delay.” On Tuesday morning, the association […]
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
2 Cincinnati public schools receive threats in apparent 'swatting incidents'
Both high schools are dealing with 'swatting' situations, Cincinnati Public Schools said. It's unclear if the situations are connected or not.
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
International Space Station captures photo of Cincinnati from 260 miles above
Have you ever wondered what Cincinnati looks like from space?. NASA shared a photo of Cincinnati and Covington that was captured from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above, officials with NASA stated. The image was captured on Sept. 30. On Tuesday, early risers across the north...
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Reading Road in North Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
