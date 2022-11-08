Read full article on original website
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Voice of America
More Than 100,000 Russian Military Casualties in Ukraine, Says Top US General
Washington — America's top general estimated on Wednesday that Russia's military had seen more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed and wounded in Ukraine and added Kyiv's armed forces "probably" suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. The estimates could not be independently confirmed by Reuters. But...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 11
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 5:24 a.m.: The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said in its latest Ukraine assessment that it does not believe the fighting in Ukraine will halt or enter a stalemate due to winter weather.
Voice of America
India to Bolster Economic Ties with Russia
New Delhi — India will expand economic ties with Russia and continue to buy oil from Moscow, India's foreign minister said, pointing out that imports of discounted crude from Moscow have worked to its advantage. Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said during a visit to Moscow that as the world's...
Voice of America
Russia Announces Retreat from Kherson, but Ukraine Skeptical
Russia's defense minister said Wednesday that Moscow's troops were retreating from the key southern Ukraine city of Kherson, although Ukrainian officials expressed skepticism that a full withdrawal was underway from the lone regional capital Russia had captured since its invasion last February. Although such a withdrawal would be a major...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
Voice of America
Putin Ally Meets Iran Leader as Moscow Deepens Tehran Ties
A leading ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday on a trip to deepen trade and security cooperation, as Moscow looks to shore up its economy and bolster its war effort in Ukraine. Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit was a sign of...
Voice of America
Parties Say They Will Back Ukraine, Whoever Controls US Congress
Washington — Even with the political control of Congress uncertain Wednesday after nationwide elections, key U.S. lawmakers are vowing continued arms and financial support for Ukraine as it fends off Russia’s invasion, now in its ninth month. Virginia Senator Mark Warner, chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told...
Voice of America
Ukrainians Watch US Election, Hope New Congress Will Not Cut Aid
The U.S. midterm elections could have a significant impact on Ukraine, where U.S. support is invaluable in the war effort. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze has more from Ukrainian citizens and experts on the US vote. Contributor: Anna Chernikova, Camera: Daniil Batushchak.
Voice of America
Ukraine Says It Recaptured Key Town in Strategic Mykolaiv Region
Ukraine Thursday claimed the recapture of its southern town of Snihurivka from Russia, the last remaining town under Russian occupation in the Mykolaiv region and a strategic location leading to the city of Kherson. "Today, on November 10, Snihurivka was liberated by the forces of the 131st Separate Intelligence Battalion....
Voice of America
Eastern European Countries Brace for More Refugees From Ukraine
Eastern European countries like Slovakia and Hungary are preparing for an increase in the number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine in the coming months as winter approaches. Russia has targeted power and heating plants in Ukraine in the past few months. Temperatures drop below zero Celsius (32 degrees...
Voice of America
Despite Power Outages in Ukraine, Language School in Khmelnytskyi Keeps Operating
Ukraine’s electric power supply system has suffered greatly from Russia’s shelling. When there is electricity, Ukrainians are encouraged to use it sparingly. But one school in the city of Khmelnytskyi operates no matter what. Tetiana Kukurika visited the school. Anna Rice narrates her story. Camera: Sergiy Rybchynski, Production: Volodymyr Balinsky.
Voice of America
Putin Not Attending G20 Bali Summit
PHNOM PENH — Indonesia, host of the G-20 summit has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the gathering of the world’s twenty largest economies in person, which starts on November 15 in Bali. Moscow will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jodi Mahardi,...
Voice of America
Russia to Host Multilateral Talks on Afghanistan November 16
Islamabad — Russia said Wednesday it will host a multilateral meeting scheduled for November 16 to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. Special Afghan envoys from China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the gathering of what is known as the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan.
Washington Examiner
Trump teases vice president pick for 2024
Former President Donald Trump is teasing an announcement of a running mate for a 2024 presidential run despite not yet formally declaring another bid for the White House. He did so when asked at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday, Election Day, per ABC News. "Oooh," Trump said. "I'll...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield
Warsaw, poland — U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv this week. She said she expressed to Zelenskyy the United States’ steadfast support of Ukraine, which Russia invaded on February 24. Thomas-Greenfield spoke with VOA Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava...
Voice of America
IAEA: Iran Sets Up Visit This Month to Give Answers on Probe
Vienna — Iran has agreed to a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency this month to provide answers the U.N. watchdog and its 35-nation board have long called for on the origin of uranium particles found at three sites, an IAEA report on Thursday seen by Reuters said.
Voice of America
North Korea Fires Another Missile as South Salvages Parts of Soviet-Era Weapon
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea on Wednesday, as South Korea said it had identified debris from an earlier launch as part of a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile. Japan's Coast Guard said the ballistic missile appeared to have fallen into...
Voice of America
Australia Probing Claims Retired Veterans Approached to Train Chinese Military
Sydney — Australia is investigating reports that former defense force personnel have been approached to provide military training to China. Defense Minister Richard Marles said Wednesday that retired former soldiers had an "enduring obligation" to protect state secrets and "to reveal any of those secrets is a crime." Marles...
Voice of America
US Says Russian War in Ukraine Divides APEC Nations Ahead of Summit
State Department — Diverging views on Russia's war in Ukraine are making it hard for the 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to agree on a joint communiqué ahead of next week’s meeting of leaders and senior officials in Bangkok, Thailand. "The primary sticking...
