Update on Yankees-Aaron Judge contract talks isn’t encouraging
And now we play the waiting game. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is in Las Vegas, Nev. this week for the GM Meetings. But it sounds like he won't be reaching a deal with free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge any time soon.
Ex-Yankees pitcher makes surprising decision to return to Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox will be holding onto another former New York Yankees prospect. James Paxton, who was expected to test the open market, will be exercising his one-year, $4 million player option, according to The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey. Per McCaffrey:
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Former Yankees trade target is back on the market, report says
Here's an interesting Hot Stove tidbit. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports that the "Biggest name (heard) available in trade so far is Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez. Fish need hitters! Came close to dealing him to Yankees at deadline in a Gleyber Torres deal.".
MLB insider names 3 possible replacements for Mets’ Brandon Nimmo
The Mets may need to prepare to say goodbye to Brandon Nimmo. The outfielder is now a free agent and starting Thursday, he will have the opportunity to talk to other teams. The 29-year-old may be done with New York. If that's...
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox bullpen mightily struggled in 2022. Boston finished the 2022 season last in the American League East with an unimpressive 78-84 record and the squad's bullpen certainly was one of the many reasons why. The Red Sox had the fifth-worst bullpen ERA in all of baseball in...
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Scott Boras spins ex-Yankees, Mets outfielders as free-agent bargains
Spending season has arrived in Major League Baseball. But a pair of former Big Apple bats shouldn't expect massive windfalls this winter. The New York Post's Joel Sherman looked at the market for former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo and ex-New York Mets outfielder Michael Conforto.
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Japanese Star To Bolster Lackluster Outfield
The Boston Red Sox may have to expand their search for outfield help internationally as the current free-agent pool is underwhelming. Outside of former New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, the current market for outfielders is a light one. Fortunately, there could be a prominent Japanese star entering the mix for all Major League Baseball teams to pursue.
MLB Odds: Lines on Aaron Judge's next team, from Giants to Phillies
Aaron Judge is coming off of one of the greatest individual seasons ever by a player in the New York Yankees' rich history. Judge hit 62 home runs in the regular season, breaking Yankees legend Roger Maris's single-season American League home run record. But the Yankees once again faltered in...
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Mets have 2 priorities after signing Edwin Diaz, MLB insider says
That’s how Billy Eppler can look at his offseason to-do list, with the New York Mets general manager already taking care of his top priority by re-signing All-Star closer Edwin Diaz on Sunday, giving the bullpen anchor a record-setting five-year, $102 million contract. But that figures to be just...
Latest contract projections for Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Mets’ Jacob deGrom, more
MLB teams are lining up to throw Monopoly money at this year's best free agents. Headlining the list are New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom. Last week, the New York Post's Jon Heyman and...
MLB insider predicts robust market for Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo with 2 NL clubs in the mix
Anthony Rizzo is going to test the open market. On Monday, ESPN reported the 33-year-old first baseman was opting out of his contract. Rizzo had until five days after the World Series to make up his mind. MLB Network's Jon Morosi names...
MLB insider: NL East rival is 1 of Mets’ biggest threats to re-signing Jacob deGrom
The ace opted out of his contract on Monday and will be free to negotiate with other teams starting Thursday. And it looks like those teams will be down south. Here's what SNY's Andy Martino says about deGrom potentially going down to...
All-Star shortstop ‘makes little sense’ for Mets, MLB insider says
This one might not work out. There have been reports linking free-agent shortstop Trea Turner to the New York Mets. But the New York Post's Jon Heyman doesn't think a deal with him would make sense for the Mets:. "He...
Which Yankees pitchers will need to speed it up with the new pitch clock coming?
Some Yankees relievers take forever to throw the ball. I don’t think that’s a huge problem, because they’ll forced to be adjust, but what I do think is that it’s important to know who they are. You can probably guess based on watching them and understanding their mid-pitch habits. In fact, I’m now recalling the sad memory of Clarke Schmidt pacing around the mound during Game 2 of the ALCS, when he entered at a bit of a surprising time.
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Nestor Cortes
In 2021, Nestor Cortes was one of the best stories in recent Yankees history. He had several other unsuccessful major league stops at various different teams, including one with his original team in the Bronx, mostly as a swingman/back-of-the-bullpen guy. Ahead of the season, the Yankees had signed him to a minor league deal, and while dealing with injuries in that department, called him up in May mostly as a long man to eat up some innings.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/10/22
We’re in a bit of a holding pattern, as the league transitions from Playoff Mode to Hot Stove Mode. We do have a deadline today, with teams having to decide whether to tender qualifying offers to their impending free agents by this afternoon, which we went over yesterday. It’s a small bit of intrigue for an early-November Thursdsay.
Mets’ Jacob deGrom Tests The Free Agent Market
The New York Mets made the Edwin Diaz signing official. That was their first order of business in free agency. Then they picked up the $14 million dollar option on Carlos Carrasco. Next on the list is multiple Cy Young Award winner, Jacob deGrom. He has met with the Atlanta Braves but the Mets are talking to him. Steven Cohen tweeted about him so I think it’s a matter of deGrom’s camp figuring out what his market value is and the Mets will gladly pay it. Somewhere between $40 and 45 million for 3-5 years will get it done. He will soon be 35, so this could be his last big contract.
