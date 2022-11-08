ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California settles with firm in Volkswagen emissions scandal

By DON THOMPSON
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8nJA_0j2MPKfU00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California on Monday settled a lawsuit against a German company stemming from the emissions scandal that tarred Volkswagen in 2015 and Fiat Chrysler two years later.

German auto supplier Bosch will pay $25 million to settle allegations by the state and California Air Resources Board under a court complaint and settlement agreement, both filed Monday. A judge will need to sign off on the settlement.

Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler installed "defeat devices" in nearly 100,000 diesel passenger vehicles sold in California, the state said previously. The devices made it seem like the vehicles were meeting emissions requirements as they were undergoing testing, but on the road they actually polluted at many times the legal limit.

The settlement stems from some Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler diesel vehicles sold in the U.S. from model year 2016 and earlier.

The complaint filed Monday said Bosch knew or should have known that the automakers were violating environmental and consumer protection laws, and that Bosch broke consumer protection laws through its marketing of Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler vehicles and its own diesel components.

“Bosch violated consumer trust when it gave Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler the technology they needed to skirt state and federal emissions tests,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said in announcing the settlement.

The Air Resources Board's executive officer, Steven Cliff, said the company's technology "was at the heart of the automobile emissions cheating scandals at Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler and that has led directly to increased emissions and unhealthful air, especially in neighborhoods suffering from persistent air pollution.”

Bosch said in a statement that it “neither acknowledges the validity of the claims ... nor does it concede any liability.” But it said its “robust compliance systems, as well as its full cooperation” aided the settlement. It also said that since 2015, the company's “already existing extensive compliance policies and procedures have been substantially enhanced.”

Aside from the $25 million, the settlement requires Bosch to make changes in its policies and procedures and to tell state officials if it discovers that a manufacturer will use or has used cheating technology.

California previously settled with Volkswagen for nearly $1.5 billion in environmental mitigation payments, investments in zero-emissions technology and other damages. The company also was required to buy back at least 85% of affected vehicles or make emissions modifications on those vehicles.

Fiat Chrysler paid more than $78 million and similarly was required to bring at least 85% of the affected vehicles into compliance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

California seeks to pair home energy storage, rooftop solar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — California regulators on Thursday proposed changes to the state's residential solar market designed to encourage more at-home battery systems that can help the electrical grid rely less on fossil fuels in the evenings, especially during heat waves. It's the California Public Utilities Commission's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

US judge in Texas strikes down Biden loan-forgiveness plan

A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

3 Olympic volleyball medals stolen from California home

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif. — (AP) — Authorities on Thursday were looking for three Olympic medals belonging to a member of the U.S. women's volleyball team after they were stolen from a Southern California home. The medals were being temporarily stored at a Laguna Hills home and were inside...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
KRMG

Late-counted Arizona votes will decide winners of key races

PHOENIX — (AP) — A key question hangs over the more than 600,000 ballots left to be tallied in Arizona: Do they look like the state’s late-counted 2020 ballots that overwhelmingly went to Republicans or break down more like the 2018 midterms, when Democrats won most of them?
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

Abortion rights protected in Michigan, California, Vermont

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Voters in battleground Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. An anti-abortion measure in Kentucky was too early to call. The Tuesday ballot measures came months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v....
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Why Arizona election results are taking days

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Polls closed two days ago in Arizona, but counting for the 2022 midterm elections continued Thursday as officials continued to tally votes cast in Maricopa County and across the state in outstanding races for Senate and governor. Arizona's votes are announced in waves and...
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

EXPLAINER: What's known about delays in Nevada vote count

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Nevada's high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear. Here's a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
KRMG

New Mexico votes to spend over $150 million on early childhood education

NEW YORK — New Mexico residents have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a ballot measure that increases funding for early childhood education. As of Thursday morning, 70% of ballots cast were in favor of Constitutional Amendment 1, which provides more money from the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund (also called the Permanent School Fund) "for enhanced instruction for students at risk of failure, extending the school year, teacher compensation and early childhood education."
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Why Nevada election results are taking days

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With control of Congress pending, officials in Nevada's closely watched races for Senate and House, as well as governor, continued to tally votes Thursday. The vote counting is taking days, but that's not abnormal for Nevada, where a chunk of votes have previously not...
NEVADA STATE
KRMG

Deer collisions costing bigger bucks, AAA Oklahoma says

AAA Oklahoma says it is the peak time for drivers to accidentally hit deer on the roadways. Through December, deer are more likely to dart into the roadway. AAA says rolling back the clocks doesn’t help either, with rush hour now happening while it is dark out. Last year...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Tropical Depression Nicole moves through Georgia

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — (AP) — Tropical Depression Nicole was moving through Georgia on Friday morning after a day of causing havoc as it churned through Florida as a hurricane and then a tropical storm. The remnants of the rare November hurricane could dump as much as 6 inches...
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

LIVE RESULTS HERE: Polls close for Oklahoma midterm election

TULSA, Okla. — Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Oklahoma for the midterm election. Notable state races include the gubernatorial race and the race for Jim Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat. Notable races in Tulsa County include run-off elections for Tulsa City Council seats in districts five, six and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Ryan Walters elected Oklahoma State Superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican Ryan Walters was elected Oklahoma’s next state superintendent of public instruction, which oversees, implements and reviews policies in Oklahoma’s public school system. In one of Green Country’s closest races, Walters beat Democrat, and longtime Oklahoma teacher, Jena Nelson. Nelson, Oklahoma’s 2020 Teacher...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
103K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy