nbcrightnow.com
Crews in Richland restore power to around 2000 people after windstorm
RICHLAND, Wash. — The windstorm from Friday, November 4 left around 2,000 people without power; some of them only had power restored November 8, according to the city of Richland. City crews were called out around 500 times for streetlight poles, power lines, cables pinned under trees, lines on...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland pauses yard waste collection
RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
nbcrightnow.com
Windwitches, a more common sight after Halloween and the City of Pasco is burning them
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Tumbleweeds, also known as windwitches, are a nuisance that cause uncertainty on the road and can even block sidewalks for kids on the way to school. The plant starts to grow in March and by late fall early winter it's usually ready for the wind to lift it off its roots and blow it around.
Former Kennewick General Hospital will become Benton County recovery center
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What was formerly the Kennewick General Hospital has been purchased by Benton County to create a new recovery center with the goal of addressing the mental health and addiction crises in the Tri-Cities communities. As announced by Benton County officials on Thursday, Nov. 10, the purchase of that building has been completed. Furthermore, the county has confirmed...
nbcrightnow.com
Richland native wins award for courageous action during fire
PORTLAND, Ore.- Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation. Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years. The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an...
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny conditions today, even colder temperatures tonight! – Briana
Wednesday Forecast: The cold continues! Some of the coldest air of the season moves in today through Friday. Clearing skies this morning and temperature readings are in the 20s. Precipitation chances move east of our region into Idaho and Montana today. In the Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Walla Walla: Expect dry and below normal temperatures. Lows in mid teens to lower 20s. The afternoons will only be slightly warmer than freezing, high temperatures will be in the 30s to lower 40s to finish the week. Stay warm! Cover all sensitive body parts that lose heat quickly when outside for extended periods of time, including hands, feet and the head. Pets should be kept inside overnight. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:49am Sunset: 4:31pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:35pm.
nbcrightnow.com
Light morning snow and flurries
Mostly cloudy this morning with a few light snow showers, flurries or sprinkles. Breezy and a little sun this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s. An upper-level low off the northern coast of California is sending wrap around...
KEPR
Massive destruction seen after Friday night wind storm
Benton County Wash. — We're seeing massive destruction across the Tri-Cities tonight after some intense wind gusts. Some areas like Benton City and parts of Richland saw gusts more than 60 - 70 miles per hour. And today, videos and pictures flooding in over social media, showing downed trees,...
KEPR
Local man opens Popcorn Northwest in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — A local popcorn lover is making his mark in Tri-Cities, officially opening up his first-ever storefront in Richland. Owner Jeremy Schultz has been in the kettle corn business since 2004. He started out as a one-man mobile operation known as KC Kettle Corn, selling kettle corn locally.
Update | Tri-Cities scientist dies in crash on I-90. He was returning home from a gaming event
“An amazing dude whose loss will be sorely missed.”
Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater
MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
Fish & Wildlife kill carp at ponds south of Pasco. Watch for eagles flocking in to feast
“... in the long run the number of waterfowl using these ponds will increase dramatically,” park ranger says.
Tri-Cities candidate trailing on election night is now leading by 3 votes
“I think it’s going to be a pretty close race.”
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Woman run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say a woman was run over by her son early Thursday morning near Moses Lake. Cheryl Lee Hall, 42, was struck by a vehicle reportedly driven by her son, 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber, on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
Trying to Vote? Some Tri-Cities Ballot Boxes Have Moved
If you are trying to drop your voting ballot in the same place you always have, surprise but some have changed locations or have been removed. If they have moved, where can you drop off your ballot today?. Ballot Boxes in Kennewick Have Moved. If you look at one of...
19,708 days and counting. Family of airman missing in Vietnam asks for Tri-Cities help
The family of Major San D. Francisco, a Kennewick High grad, have not given up hope of bringing his body home.
Yakima Herald Republic
East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday
A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
Kennewick loses longtime grocery + A Tri-Cities favorite eatery reopens + A new Dutch Bros
Also, one of the most unique restaurants in Tri-Cities is back after closing early in the pandemic.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Homicide investigation underway after woman dies in Pasco
PASCO – Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a homicide after officers found an unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent of being assaulted in the area of South 28th Avenue and West Hoskins Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The Pasco Fire Department provided basic...
