Wednesday Forecast: The cold continues! Some of the coldest air of the season moves in today through Friday. Clearing skies this morning and temperature readings are in the 20s. Precipitation chances move east of our region into Idaho and Montana today. In the Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Walla Walla: Expect dry and below normal temperatures. Lows in mid teens to lower 20s. The afternoons will only be slightly warmer than freezing, high temperatures will be in the 30s to lower 40s to finish the week. Stay warm! Cover all sensitive body parts that lose heat quickly when outside for extended periods of time, including hands, feet and the head. Pets should be kept inside overnight. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:49am Sunset: 4:31pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:35pm.

