Richland, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Crews in Richland restore power to around 2000 people after windstorm

RICHLAND, Wash. — The windstorm from Friday, November 4 left around 2,000 people without power; some of them only had power restored November 8, according to the city of Richland. City crews were called out around 500 times for streetlight poles, power lines, cables pinned under trees, lines on...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland pauses yard waste collection

RICHLAND, Wash. — The City of Richland will not empty yard waste containers after November 11 due to freezing forecasts, according to a press release from the city. It is impossible to empty the containers once yard waste has frozen, so the city will not pick up any yard waste until temperatures are expected to drop.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Former Kennewick General Hospital will become Benton County recovery center

KENNEWICK, Wash. — What was formerly the Kennewick General Hospital has been purchased by Benton County to create a new recovery center with the goal of addressing the mental health and addiction crises in the Tri-Cities communities. As announced by Benton County officials on Thursday, Nov. 10, the purchase of that building has been completed. Furthermore, the county has confirmed...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland native wins award for courageous action during fire

PORTLAND, Ore.- Richland native Don Jepsen has been recognized by the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) for reacting quickly to a power pole fire near the agency's Richland substation. Jepsen has been a power system control craftsman with BPA for 14 years. The BPA recognized Jepsen with an award for an...
RICHLAND, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Cold and sunny conditions today, even colder temperatures tonight! – Briana

Wednesday Forecast: The cold continues! Some of the coldest air of the season moves in today through Friday. Clearing skies this morning and temperature readings are in the 20s. Precipitation chances move east of our region into Idaho and Montana today. In the Tri-Cities, Yakima, and Walla Walla: Expect dry and below normal temperatures. Lows in mid teens to lower 20s. The afternoons will only be slightly warmer than freezing, high temperatures will be in the 30s to lower 40s to finish the week. Stay warm! Cover all sensitive body parts that lose heat quickly when outside for extended periods of time, including hands, feet and the head. Pets should be kept inside overnight. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 6:49am Sunset: 4:31pm Yakima Sunrise: 6:56am Sunset: 4:35pm.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Light morning snow and flurries

Mostly cloudy this morning with a few light snow showers, flurries or sprinkles. Breezy and a little sun this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s. An upper-level low off the northern coast of California is sending wrap around...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Massive destruction seen after Friday night wind storm

Benton County Wash. — We're seeing massive destruction across the Tri-Cities tonight after some intense wind gusts. Some areas like Benton City and parts of Richland saw gusts more than 60 - 70 miles per hour. And today, videos and pictures flooding in over social media, showing downed trees,...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Local man opens Popcorn Northwest in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — A local popcorn lover is making his mark in Tri-Cities, officially opening up his first-ever storefront in Richland. Owner Jeremy Schultz has been in the kettle corn business since 2004. He started out as a one-man mobile operation known as KC Kettle Corn, selling kettle corn locally.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

East Valley school bond is too close to call as more ballots counted Thursday

A levy to expand the commons at the East Valley Central Middle School is too close to call as more ballots were counted Thursday. School measures in Mabton and Union Gap and a bond for a new police station in Selah were failing, according to updated totals from the Yakima County Auditor’s Office. A levy for emergency medical services Yakima County passed in Tuesday’s general election.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Homicide investigation underway after woman dies in Pasco

PASCO – Detectives from the Pasco Police Department are investigating a homicide after officers found an unconscious female that appeared to have significant injuries consistent of being assaulted in the area of South 28th Avenue and West Hoskins Street around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The Pasco Fire Department provided basic...
PASCO, WA

