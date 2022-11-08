Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Huge addition as country’s No. 1 safety looks to return to Ohio State for The Game
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who has plans to return to Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan.
College Basketball World Stunned By Upset Loss On Wednesday
The Kenny Payne era for the Louisville men's basketball team has begun with an upset loss to Bellarmine. On Wednesday night, Bellarmine showed up to the KFC Yum! Center and defeated Louisville by a final score of 67-66. Bellarmine is currently in its third season as a Division I program....
Signing Day Feature: How Iowa State landed a top-ten class in the nation
22 wins, a Sweet Sixteen berth and one of the greatest single season turnarounds in NCAA history came together to be an incredible start for Iowa State in the T.J.
247Sports
Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair
Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
247Sports
FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson
Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
247Sports
Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee
Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
Bob Huggins addresses how long he could keep coaching
On Thursday, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked what it would mean to get to 1,000 wins and if he would coach long enough to reach that goal.
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment
The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball
Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
Expert Analysis: Hubert Davis' Signing Duo of Simeon Wilcher & Zayden High
The early signing period for college basketball recruiting begins Wednesday, Nov. 9. For North Carolina, that means that during the coming week Simeon Wilcher and Zayden High will officially become Tar Heels. Wilcher is an attacking 6-foot-4 guard from Roselle (N.J.) Catholic that committed in October 2021. High is a...
Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State
Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
T. J. Otzelberger putting together a very special class | Basketball Signing Week
247Sports' Eric Bossi takes a look at Iowa State's Class of 2023, which has the potential to be really special.
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
247Sports
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
Michigan OL Idrys Cotton enjoys first visit to Purdue
Purdue may have lost to Iowa but it was still a productive weekend for the Boilermakers on the recruiting trail as they hosted numerous recruits for game-day visits.
Ducks will look to take another step in matchup vs UC-Irvine Friday night
No. 21 ranked Oregon men's basketball will play its second game of the regular season Friday evening when they host UC-Irvine in a contest that should challenge the Ducks. Under head coach Russell Turner, the Anteaters have become a consistent low-major basketball program that knows how to win basketball games. They've posted winning records over the last 10 seasons, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018-19. This year the Anteaters have been picked fourth in the Big West and will look to contend for their league's title.
247Sports
