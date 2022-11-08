ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

247Sports

Kansas State keeps tabs on local linebacker pair

Separated by just 26 miles last Friday night, two of the Sunflower State's more productive and intriguing senior linebackers led their squads into the second round of the KSHSAA playoff bracket. And with a constant stronghold on in-state prospects, it comes as no surprise to see K-State squarely involved in the late recruitments of both.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

FSU player checks Mario Cristobal's comments on Trey Benson

Miami coach Mario Cristobal attempted to associate himself with Trey Benson after the Florida State running back gashed the Hurricanes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 15 carries in the Seminoles’ 45-3 win this past weekend. Cristobal coached Benson for two seasons at Oregon. “That is one...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Stetson Bennett lands NIL deal after Georgia QB has phone number leaked ahead of win over Tennessee

Stetson Bennett landed an NIL deal after the Georgia quarterback's phone number leaked ahead of the Bulldogs' win over Tennessee. Bennett's phone lit up with messages and calls from Tennessee fans, but he got the last laugh when he held up a phone signal after scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run in a 27-13 win against the Volunteers. T-shirts of the image were being sold online.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search

AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Four-star Gavin Griffiths sings national letter of intent to Rutgers Basketball

Rutgers added a key piece to its future today as four-star small forward Gavin Griffiths signed his national letter of intent. Griffiths is the lone Rutgers commit in the class of 2023 and is currently the No.60-ranked prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports. Griffiths has an even higher rating in the 247Sports composite version, as he checks in at No.36 in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-7, 185-pounder played his high school basketball at Kingswood-Oxford in West Hartford, Conn.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Dai Dai Ames signs with Kansas State

Dai Dai Ames, the first verbal commitment in the 2023 class for head coach Jerome Tang, officially signed with Kansas State on Wednesday. According to 247Sports, Ames is the No. 7 rated commitment to the Wildcats of all time. The 6-foot-1 point guard checks in as a four-star prospect and is the No. 2 target in the state of Illinois.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida

Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman

Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Ducks will look to take another step in matchup vs UC-Irvine Friday night

No. 21 ranked Oregon men's basketball will play its second game of the regular season Friday evening when they host UC-Irvine in a contest that should challenge the Ducks. Under head coach Russell Turner, the Anteaters have become a consistent low-major basketball program that knows how to win basketball games. They've posted winning records over the last 10 seasons, including an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018-19. This year the Anteaters have been picked fourth in the Big West and will look to contend for their league's title.
EUGENE, OR
