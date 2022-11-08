ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Lakers-Warriors Trade Features Anthony Davis

The truth, often enough, hurts. Can you handle the truth? NBA teams need to deal with harsh truths, too. Some truths only hurt a little. If someone tells you that your new haircut looks bad, you should be able to deal with that. By contrast, if someone tells you “this isn’t working out”, it’s understandable if you’re a little depressed.
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Nets Trade Features Kevin Love

In life, sometimes you’ve got to give in order to get. NBA teams sometimes need to make similar compromises. Want to go on a trip? Fine – but you’ll have to pay for it. Going on a long hike? Enjoy – but if you’re past a certain age, prepare for some soreness in the immediate future.
FINE, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Suns Trade Features John Collins

Expectations define success. The more you expect, the higher the bar becomes. NBA teams have their own measures of success too. Suppose you’ve just started a business. if it’s a side hustle, you’ll be content with whatever you bring in. On the other hand, if your livelihood depends on it, you’re hoping to make the big bucks.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Warriors Trade Features Onyeka Onkongwu

In a number of ways, the NBA draft is a guessing game. In the most obvious sense, selecting a player requires some guessing. Yes, some prospects make an obvious case. Other times, it’s not as clear. That’s exactly why plenty of teams have lived to regret a decision they made in the draft.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee

Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
DALLAS, TX
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving

Nobody wants to be a liability. Sometimes, you just are one anyway. That happens in the NBA fairly often. Sometimes, people can help it. Other times, it’s out of their control. Let’s say you don’t typically drive, but are forced to in an emergency. If you don’t typically drive because you’re a reckless person, it’s not the same as being blind.
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Raptors Trade Features Myles Turner

Sometimes, a whole lot of speculation can amount to nothing. NBA trade rumors can be the same way. It can be frustrating. The same rumors may endlessly persist, only to end up not coming to fruition. It’s enough to make you say “just do it, already!”. Often,...
NBA Analysis Network

Nike Done With Kyrie Irving Partnership Forever?

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has been a lightning rod for controversy during his tenure with the franchise. He has made NBA headlines for pretty much everything other than his exploits on the basketball court. Right now he is serving a suspension of at least five games as fallout...
IRVING, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Hornets Trade Features Gordon Hayward

If you’re a fan of an NBA team, ask yourself this question: what would you do for your team to land Victor Wembanyama?. Disregard your team’s actual chances. You may be a Bucks fan – or worse, a Lakers fan. In a vacuum, divorced from reality, what would you do?
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Magic Trade Features Mo Bamba

Some things defy explanation — even in the NBA. In all likelihood, you know somebody who swears they’ve experienced paranormal activity. Logically, you may have your doubts – but you’ve got to admit, some things cannot be explained. Here’s another inexplicable event: Russell Westbrook is still...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Ideas For Brooklyn Nets Involving Ben Simmons

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a fan of the NBA. Do you play basketball?. We don’t mean professionally – although, if you’re reading this as an NBA player, we’re sorry about that trade proposal you didn’t like. We’re talking about amateur basketball. Do you play?
NBA Analysis Network

Nets Make Bold Head Coach Decision After Ime Udoka Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets have been mired in controversy for the last few weeks given the situation with NBA superstar Kyrie Irving. He is currently suspended and will be until he completes a list of six things the Nets want to see him accomplish before they consider bringing him back to the court.
NBA Analysis Network

