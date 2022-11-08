Justice Department will monitor voting in Sonoma County on Tuesday

A team of U.S. Department of Justice monitors assigned to ensure compliance with federal voting laws will be part of Sonoma County’s Election Day flurry as last-minute voters drop off ballots and volunteers attempt to register new voters.

The DOJ on Monday distributed a list of 64 jurisdictions in 24 states, selected for monitoring during this highly charged midterm election — an increase from 44 jurisdictions in 2020. This year’s list includes 41 counties, 21 cities and towns, and two census areas.

Only two California locations are included. One is Los Angeles County, easily the state’s largest with a population of more than 9.8 million people. The other is Sonoma County, much more modestly proportioned with about 485,000 residents.

A Department of Justice representative suggested there was reason to include Sonoma County in its oversight, but declined to identify that reason.

“The decision on when to send election monitors is based upon the facts and circumstances on the ground with respect to a particular jurisdiction in a particular election,” the representative said.

“For example, in some places, it may be primarily monitoring for language accessibility under the (Voting Rights Act). In other places, it may be primarily monitoring for disability accessibility under the (Americans with Disabilities Act) and (Help America Vote Act). In still other places, it may include questions about possible discrimination or intimidation.”

Sonoma County’s Registrar of Voters said she received little notice of federal involvement, and was not specifically informed by the DOJ as to why her jurisdiction made the watch list in 2022. But she offered an educated guess.

“We were probably selected because we are a newly bilingual county,” Deva Marie Proto said. “We often have observers from different groups, including the state and legal advocacy groups. The purpose of the DOJ monitoring is to ensure that we are providing access to voting as required by federal law — that we have the proper signage, translations, language assistance, ADA accessibility, etc. It is not something we request.”

The Justice Department has monitored Sonoma County in the past, Proto added, but she wasn’t sure when that occurred.

Many observers worry that largely unfounded accusations of voter fraud may lead to violence Tuesday, and in the days beyond. And as several news sources pointed out, many of the sites targeted for Justice Department monitoring this year have been roiled by recent controversies over voting.

Those locations include Yavapai and Maricopa counties, Arizona, where armed militia groups have congregated near ballot drop boxes; Clark County, Nevada, a source of election disputes following the November 2020 election; Pinal County, Arizona, which experienced its own contentious process during an August primary; and Berks County, Pennsylvania, where members of the local election board recently directed sheriff’s deputies to question voters about whether they were depositing their own ballots at drop boxes.

The selected jurisdictions also include Cole County, Missouri, scene of a brewing disagreement between the DOJ and a county clerk who insists he won’t allow federal monitors into vote centers. The clerk, Steve Korsmeyer, is backed by Missouri Attorney General Jay Ashcroft, who accused the Justice Department of “trying to bully a hardworking county official,” according to The Associated Press.

The DOJ’s Civil Rights Division has routinely monitored elections in the field since passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the department said in a news release. Through its call center and an online complaint form, the Civil Rights Division will also take public complaints throughout Election Day regarding possible violations of federal voting rights laws.

Tuesday’s Justice Department monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices. In addition, the division also deploys monitors from the Office of Personnel Management, where authorized by federal court order. Division staff members will be maintaining contact with state and local election officials on Election Day, according to the release.

