ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

High voter turnout expected Tuesday

By Meghan Schiller
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThQa9_0j2MKMXh00

High voter turnout expected Tuesday 02:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 100 people traveled to downtown Pittsburgh Monday to cure their ballots by either putting a date on their ballots or fixing an incorrect date on the outer envelopes.

The crew directing traffic along Ross Street told KDKA-TV if Monday is any indication for Election Day, we're going to see a lot of people getting out to vote.

"I voted today, I think it's important to do our civic duty," said voter Calvin Moore.

We're Steelers and Eagles fans, but we all have one thing in common this Election Day: Pennsylvanians will determine the fate of the Senate.

"We all have opinions and wants and needs and it's important to have our voices heard," said Moore.

Another voter said that's why she wanted to physically hand in her ballot.

"It's very important to get out and cast that vote," said voter Jean Moore.

On Tuesday, all eyes will look to Pennsylvania and political expert Steve Ulrich, PoliticsPA managing editor, says it's because we're purple.

"Pennsylvania has a history, particularly with governor races, where we would do two terms of a Democratic governor, two terms of a Republican governor," said Ulrich. "Now Tom Corbett only got one term before Tom Wolf did two, so if history held true to form, Doug Mastriano would be the leader in the clubhouse, if you will."

KDKA's Meghan Schiller asked him for his prediction on voter turnout and he didn't hold back.

"I think we are going to see the biggest turnout that Pennsylvania has ever seen in a midterm election," he said.

Voters like Mohamed Barbirou will shut down his food cart Tuesday to stand in line and vote, but he's not too concerned.

"I mean it's safe here. I do have cameras and an alarm, but yes of course!" he said.

But don't expect a result as quick as your favorite food truck. Ulrich thinks we could see "election month."

"I'm not holding my breath expecting to know something by Friday. If it does complete itself and we do have a winner and I can stop drinking from a fire hose, I'll be very happy," Ulrich said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Fewer than 1% of mail-in, absentee ballots rejected in Westmoreland County

There were 318 mail-in and absentee ballots rejected in Westmoreland County because of deficiencies that rendered them invalid, election officials said. Another 95 ballots that included incorrect dates or were undated were subjected to a state court order that required them to be segregated and not initially counted, said Greg McCloskey, director of the county’s election bureau.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PublicSource

‘Energy at the polls’ as Pittsburgh-area turnout mounts in pivotal midterm election

PublicSource reporters are fanning out to polling places throughout Allegheny County. We'll post the intel here. Times are approximate. The post ‘Energy at the polls’ as Pittsburgh-area turnout mounts in pivotal midterm election appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. lieutenant governor to-be Austin Davis joins historic class of Black people elected to high office

Austin Davis, a 32-year-old state lawmaker from Allegheny County, made history Tuesday night. With the gubernatorial election called by the Associated Press for Democrat Josh Shapiro, Davis, who is on the ticket with Shapiro, becomes the first African American elected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. He also becomes the highest ranking Black elected official to serve in the Commonwealth.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Allegheny County election results

Polls close at 8 p.m. Bookmark this page for updates later tonight. Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Allegheny County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Beaver County election results

Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Beaver County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Penn

Incumbent State Representative James Struzzi-R answers questions from IUP community

State Representative Jim Struzzi is running for a third term in the Pennsylvania General Assembly. He is a Republican and is running against the Democratic nominee, IUP student Brian Doyle (senior, history). Struzzi is from Westmoreland County, graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1996, worked for PennDOT in public relations and was the president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce. 2018 was the year he ran for and won his seat in the general assembly which he has held since 2019.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Election Day Issues: Several local polling locations forced to open late

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Several local polling locations were forced to open late this Election Day, leading to voters being told to come back later or vote provisionally. Channel 11′s Angie Moreschi has been tracking the problems all day, and found that the locations opened late due to poll-workers or judge of elections showing up late.
wtae.com

Butler County election results

Pennsylvania's 2022 election was held on Tuesday. To see the latest results for Butler County as they come in, scroll down. Use the 'Find a Race' search bar at the top of the widget if you are looking for a particular race. If you do not see results above, click...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Honoring The Brave: Veterans Day 2022 in Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The nation will honor the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces on Friday, Nov. 11. Here are a few Veterans Day events and commemorations across Western Pennsylvania. ALLEGHENY COUNTY EVENTS:Mt. Washington Veteran Banner Celebration"20-year quest to honor Mt. Washington veterans"Banners are flying proudly from Mt. Washington, a major tribute that has been a community effort for the last 20 years. The Mt. Washington community sang "God Bless America" and paying tribute to loved ones who served. There was an official celebration that happened Sunday, Nov. 6 at noon at the Veterans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Warwick up big in Pittsburgh City Council special election race

Democrat Barb Warwick held a commanding lead Tuesday night in a special election race to fill a vacant Pittsburgh City Council seat. With about nearly 83% of precincts reporting results in the 5th District as of 10:05 p.m., Warwick had collected over 76% of the votes counted compared with under 18% for Republican Eugene Bokor, about 4% for independent Matthew Mahoney and less than 1% for independent Robert McClune, according to unofficial tallies.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh clears homeless encampment along Allegheny River

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City workers on Thursday cleared out a homeless encampment along the Allegheny River.Making good on a promise, the workers cleaned up and cleared out the encampment on the 10th Street Bypass, which the city says was populated not so much by people experiencing homelessness but by a criminal element."We've identified the bad characters that were hanging out down there," Councilman Anthony Coghill said. "The drug dealers, firearms."On Thursday, the city took action. After posting orders to vacate, workers scraped up all of the tents, garbage and discarded clothing along the riverfront. Including an earlier sweep, workers say...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
89K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy