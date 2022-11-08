High voter turnout expected Tuesday 02:35

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 100 people traveled to downtown Pittsburgh Monday to cure their ballots by either putting a date on their ballots or fixing an incorrect date on the outer envelopes.

The crew directing traffic along Ross Street told KDKA-TV if Monday is any indication for Election Day, we're going to see a lot of people getting out to vote.

"I voted today, I think it's important to do our civic duty," said voter Calvin Moore.

We're Steelers and Eagles fans, but we all have one thing in common this Election Day: Pennsylvanians will determine the fate of the Senate.

"We all have opinions and wants and needs and it's important to have our voices heard," said Moore.

Another voter said that's why she wanted to physically hand in her ballot.

"It's very important to get out and cast that vote," said voter Jean Moore.

On Tuesday, all eyes will look to Pennsylvania and political expert Steve Ulrich, PoliticsPA managing editor, says it's because we're purple.

"Pennsylvania has a history, particularly with governor races, where we would do two terms of a Democratic governor, two terms of a Republican governor," said Ulrich. "Now Tom Corbett only got one term before Tom Wolf did two, so if history held true to form, Doug Mastriano would be the leader in the clubhouse, if you will."

KDKA's Meghan Schiller asked him for his prediction on voter turnout and he didn't hold back.

"I think we are going to see the biggest turnout that Pennsylvania has ever seen in a midterm election," he said.

Voters like Mohamed Barbirou will shut down his food cart Tuesday to stand in line and vote, but he's not too concerned.

"I mean it's safe here. I do have cameras and an alarm, but yes of course!" he said.

But don't expect a result as quick as your favorite food truck. Ulrich thinks we could see "election month."

"I'm not holding my breath expecting to know something by Friday. If it does complete itself and we do have a winner and I can stop drinking from a fire hose, I'll be very happy," Ulrich said.