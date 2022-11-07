IPFW vs. Michigan, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball
The IPFW Mastodons will meet the Michigan Wolverines in college basketball action on Monday night from the Crisler Center.
IPFW is coming off a 21-12 season as they look to improve this season and make a run in the Horizon League. As for Michigan, they finished 19-15 and will look to make another trip to the Big Dance this season.
This will be a great opening day for college hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.
IPFW vs. Michigan
- When: Monday, November 7
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 3:35 p.m. ET.
IPFW vs. Michigan (-15.5)
O/U: 150.5
