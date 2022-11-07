ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

IPFW vs. Michigan, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HMGZs_0j2MJbYH00

The IPFW Mastodons will meet the Michigan Wolverines in college basketball action on Monday night from the Crisler Center.

IPFW is coming off a 21-12 season as they look to improve this season and make a run in the Horizon League. As for Michigan, they finished 19-15 and will look to make another trip to the Big Dance this season.

This will be a great opening day for college hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

IPFW vs. Michigan

  • When: Monday, November 7
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 3:35 p.m. ET.

IPFW vs. Michigan (-15.5)

O/U: 150.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
227K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy