Howard vs. Kentucky, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The Howard Bison will open up the season against the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday night in college basketball action from Rupp Arena.

Howard will have their hands full tonight when they open the season after last year’s 16-win season under Kenneth Blakeney. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off a 26-win season as they look to improve this year under John Calipari for the 14th season.

This will be a great opening day for college hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

Howard vs. #4 Kentucky

When: Monday, November 7

Monday, November 7 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 3:35 p.m. ET.

Howard vs. Kentucky (-25.5)

O/U: 148.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.