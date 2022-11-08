Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Everything Mike Boynton said after Oklahoma State's 61-60 loss against Southern Illinois
STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third time in six seasons under head coach Mike Boynton, Oklahoma State has started the year with a 1-1 record through two games of non-conference play. The Cowboys suffered another disappointing defeat on Thursday night, this time losing to Southern Illinois, 61-60, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Salukis rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half before hitting the game-winning 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds to go. Bryce Thompson had an opportunity to retake the lead before the final buzzer, but his jumper was off the mark.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State falls to Southern Illinois, 61-60
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball suffered another early-season loss after letting a double-digit second half lead slip away against Southern Illinois inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Thursday night. The Cowboys (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) fell in a 61-60 defeat to the Salukis (2-0, 0-0 MVC), who held Oklahoma State to one field goal in the final five minutes of action. Here is a quick recap of the game with highlights, scores and stats:
Postgame Notes: Southern Illinois 61, Oklahoma State 60
Rebounds – Moussa Cisse - 15, Assists – Avery Anderson III - 3 Southern Illinois Leaders Leaders: Points — Lance Jones - 19, Rebounds — Marcus Domask - 7, Assists — Marcus Domask - 4 Game Flow. Bryce Thompson started the scoring for the...
Boyle hopes Cody Williams signing will increase fan support
Colorado opened its season with more of a peep than a bang when it came to fan attendance in their Monday night win against UC Riverside, 82-66. With just 5,388 in attendance, Monday’s game was the lowest attended opener in head coach Tad Boyle's time at Colorado. The charity exhibition game against Nebraska that took place before the UC Riverside game drew even less, with 3,360 fans in attendance.
‘Don’t send my boy to Wyoming U’
LARAMIE -- No one epitomized Colorado State quite like Thurman "Fum" McGraw. Not only was he the school's first consensus All-American, he later returned to Fort Collins where he served as Athletic Director from 1976-86. McGraw was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1981. His No. 48 jersey is retired. It now hangs on the west side of Canvas Stadium.
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
Westword
Community Mourns the Loss of Moxie Bread Co Owner Andy Clark
Andy Clark, a fixture of the local food movement in Colorado, owner of Moxie Bread Co, chairman of the Colorado Grain Chain, and mentor for many, died on Monday, November 7. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife, Pippa, and their three boys. Clark launched his...
2 Tulsa City Council incumbents defeated in midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. — Two of the three Tulsa City Council seats up for reelection will be filled by new members. Grant Miller beat incumbent Mykey Arthrell in Tulsa City Council district five by less than a percentage point. Christian Bengal won the city council district six race, defeating incumbent...
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Mile High City.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
Colorado US House races: Latest election results
DENVER — Eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are up for grabs on Election Day in Colorado. Going into the election, the state had three Democratic incumbents, three Republican incumbents and two open seats – the new 8th Congressional District and also the 7th after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.
Huge, State-of-the-Art Snack Food Baking Facility Opens in Loveland
After nearly 20 years in business based in Boulder, Bobo's has operations under one roof in Loveland, Colorado. Will Loveland be known as "Snacktown, USA?" It was in late 2021 that Bobo's Oat Bars announced that it would be opening a facility to bake and package its products in Loveland. Now, the Sweetheart City has another thing to brag about: Bobo's.
Results: Denver 2022 ballot measures
Qualified voters living in Denver are asked to vote on eight ballot measures that will affect the Mile High City. From sidewalk fees to eviction attorneys, Denverites have a say in what will change in the city.
Who won Colorado’s US House of Representative seats?
On Tuesday all eight of Colorado's U.S. congressional seats were voted upon. This story will be updated as winners are announced.
Election results for Denver area sheriff's races
DENVER — Sheriff candidates in Jefferson and Douglas counties were headed for victory after Tuesday night's election, while the races in Adams and Arapahoe counties were too close to call on Wednesday night. In Jefferson County, Democrat Regina "Reggie" Marinelli – a lieutenant in the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
Colorado woman wins $1 million Powerball ticket
A woman in Erie won a $1 million prize in the record $1.2 billion Powerball drawing on November 2. She ordered her ticket on the Jackpocket lottery app, a third-party U.S. app that provides a secure way to order official state lottery tickets.
I-25 reopens in Larimer County after rollover crash
The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 25 has reopened north of Wellington following a crash on Wednesday morning.
fourstateshomepage.com
ACLU Oklahoma receives complaints of poll workers instructing straight-party voting
OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Tuesday they have received multiple alerts of possible poll tampering. ALERT: Our office has received multiple complaints of poll workers instructing voters to vote straight party. You do not have to vote straight party to have your vote counted. If a poll worker tells you who to vote for, contact our Election Protection Hotline at 405-849-5220.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0