STILLWATER, Okla. — For the third time in six seasons under head coach Mike Boynton, Oklahoma State has started the year with a 1-1 record through two games of non-conference play. The Cowboys suffered another disappointing defeat on Thursday night, this time losing to Southern Illinois, 61-60, inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Salukis rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half before hitting the game-winning 3-pointer with less than 30 seconds to go. Bryce Thompson had an opportunity to retake the lead before the final buzzer, but his jumper was off the mark.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO