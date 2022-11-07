LaSalle vs. Villanova, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch college basketball

The La Salle Explorers will meet the Villanova Wildcats in college basketball action on Monday night from the Finneran Pavilion.

La Salle is coming off an 11-win season last year as they look to improve over last year, while Villanova finished off their year with 30 wins and will enter the Kyle Neptune era on Monday night as they look to continue their legacy.

This will be a great opening day for college hoops, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the game.

LaSalle vs. #16 Villanova

When: Monday, November 7

Monday, November 7 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV: FS1

FS1 Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

NCAA Basketball Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA Basketball odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 3:35 p.m. ET.

LaSalle vs. Villanova (-14.5)

O/U: 137.5

Want some action on college basketball? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.