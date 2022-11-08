Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
World has nine years to avert catastrophic warming, study shows
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt - Nations will likely burn through their remaining carbon budget in less than a decade if they do not significantly reduce greenhouse gas pollution, a new study shows, causing the world to blow past a critical warming threshold and triggering catastrophic climate impacts. But new gas projects...
Russian Tank Column Obliterated in 'Suicidal Attack,' Video Shows
In October it was reported that Russia was losing an estimated 10 tanks a day in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia. The research, funded by the...
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
SFGate
What's 'Putin's chef' cooking up with talk on US meddling?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Yevgeny Prigozhin has had many roles: Convicted felon and hot dog vendor. Owner of a swanky St. Petersburg restaurant and holder of lucrative government catering contracts. Founder of a mercenary military force involved in Russia's various conflicts. Prigozhin has...
SFGate
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.
SFGate
Migrant rescue ship docks in French port amid Italy rift
NICE, France (AP) — A maritime rescue ship docked in a southern French port Friday carrying 230 migrants whose fates sparked a diplomatic row between France and Italy, as well as fury from far-right rivals of the French government. The Ocean Viking disembarked its passengers at the Toulon port,...
SFGate
Israel's Netanyahu given chance to form far-right government
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president on Friday asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, presenting the longtime leader currently standing trial on corruption charges with the chance to end years of political instability in Israel with his partners on the far right. The decision...
SFGate
Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday that it finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the river that divide's Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, including the only provincial capital that Moscow had captured since invading the neighboring country. In a statement carried...
China eases some quarantine for travelers even as cases rise
BEIJING (AP) — Travelers arriving in China will spend less time in quarantine under changes to sweeping anti-virus controls announced Friday to reduce disruptions to the economy and society. The announcement came as an upsurge in COVID-19 cases prompted Beijing to close parks and impose other restrictions. The country...
SFGate
German regions plan to end mandatory COVID isolation
BERLIN (AP) — Four German regions plan to scrap rules requiring people infected with the coronavirus to isolate at home, arguing that the pandemic has evolved and it's time for a different approach. The health ministry in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said Friday that the region and two...
SFGate
Spain appeases Catalans with planned reform of sedition law
MADRID (AP) — The two parties making up Spain’s leftist coalition government on Friday presented a proposal to reform the centuries-old crime of sedition, which was one of the main charges against pro-independence Catalan activists and politicians convicted for their roles in a 2017 secession push. Under the...
‘Put kids first’: India’s Warrior Moms fight for clean air at Cop27
“Nobody else will jump into the fire to save a child besides a mother,” says Bhavreen Kandhari, the co-founder of Warrior Moms in India, a network of mothers pushing for clean air and climate action. “There is nobody else in the world who loves you more than your mother – a mother is always protecting.”
SFGate
Iran-born brothers charged in Sweden with spying for Russia
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for around a decade, prosecutors said Friday. One of the men worked for Sweden's domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia, 42,...
Comments / 0