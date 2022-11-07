ELECTION 2022 | A blue Colorado in a red wave?

State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen will be moving from the state Capitol to the nation's Capitol after winning Colorado's 7th Congressional District. She will take over the district after fellow Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement in January. Pettersen won the seat with 57.44% of the votes over Republican Erik Aadland with 40.53% of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years and represented much of the western part of the Denver metro area in Congress for 8 terms. He was elected to the House of Representatives during the Democratic wave in 2006. Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO