ELECTION 2022 | A blue Colorado in a red wave?

Kirkmeyer concedes to Caraveo in District 8, Colorado’s newest House seat
In a tight race for Colorado's newest U.S. House seat, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer conceded to her Democratic opponent Yadira Caraveo Wednesday evening.
Winners, losers abound in aftermath of Colorado vote | ELECTION 2022
Candidates and ballot measures aren't the only winners and losers in an election. The decisive vote in Colorado on Nov. 8 yielded plenty of both varieties. As the dust settles from the state's 2022 general election, some obvious winners and losers have emerged. Here's a look at a few of them.
Colorado’s ballot returns climb to over 2.4 million
More than 2.4 million ballots have been returned in Colorado, narrowing the gap between voter turnout during the 2022 and 2018 midterm elections after weeks of underperformance. As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, 2,444,585 ballots were returned, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. This number is expected to increase...
What to expect as the final votes are tallied in the razor-thin race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch
County clerks in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District are still counting ballots in the tight race between Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger, former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch. Frisch was leading Boebert by fewer than 100 votes — or less than 1 percentage point — as...
State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen wins Colorado's 7th Congressional District
State lawmaker Brittany Pettersen will be moving from the state Capitol to the nation's Capitol after winning Colorado's 7th Congressional District. She will take over the district after fellow Democrat Rep. Ed Perlmutter who announced his retirement in January. Pettersen won the seat with 57.44% of the votes over Republican Erik Aadland with 40.53% of the votes, according to the Colorado Secretary of State's website. Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years and represented much of the western part of the Denver metro area in Congress for 8 terms. He was elected to the House of Representatives during the Democratic wave in 2006. Pettersen, who lives in Jefferson County, previously put her hat in the ring for the Democratic primary for the seat during a brief period in 2017 when Perlmutter said he was retiring but then backtracked.
Colorado: Colorado's Polis faces feisty challenge in bid for 2nd term
DENVER (AP) — In his campaign for a second term as Colorado’s governor, Democrat Jared Polis has had to fend off attacks by GOP challenger Heidi Ganahl on his pandemic record, surging crime and the fentanyl crisis -- topics that dominated clashes between the two in multiple forums and debates leading up to Tuesday’s midterm election.
2022 Election Results: How Colorado Voted on Key Races and Ballot Measures
It seems like every general election gets billed by political pundits as the “most important” of our lifetimes. But the stakes of this year’s midterms are truly high: Control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate both hang in the balance—as does the Democrats’ universal hold on all of Colorado’s statewide elected offices.
Colorado Election updates | Associated Press calls races for Colorado incumbents, Pettersen retains CD7 for Dems
Coloradans – and Americans across the country – today will decide the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches. Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the...
Colorado election results: Proposition 122
DENVER — Colorado residents were deciding Tuesday whether to vote for or against Proposition 122, which would legalize psychedelic mushrooms. A “yes” vote for Prop 122 would make psychedelic mushrooms legal in Colorado, establish government-regulated centers for using mushrooms medicinally, and decriminalize the personal possession, growing, sharing, and use, but not the sale, of five natural psychedelic substances for those 21 over.
Democrats poised to expand state Senate majority | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Based on the latest unofficial returns from Wednesday morning, state Senate Democrats appear to have built upon their advantage, taking two seats from incumbent Republicans. Going into Tuesday's election, Democrats held a 21-14 advantage, which improved after Sen. Kevin Priola, D-Henderson, announced last August he would switch parties. Redistricting last...
Colorado Proposition 121 passes
DENVER — Colorado voters decided on Tuesday to pass Proposition 121, a measure about lowering the state income tax. The "yes" vote was called by The Associated Press. It’s the shortest question on the ballot. A YES vote supports dropping the state’s income tax to 4.4% from its current 4.55%. A NO vote supports keeping the state income tax at 4.55%.
Colorado municipalities pass, reject measures on marijuana, affordable housing, taxation
Coloradans in 85 cities and towns voted on more than 150 municipal ballot measures Tuesday, passing or rejecting proposals ranging from authorizing marijuana businesses to funding affordable housing. Cripple Creek, Hotchkiss and Palmer Lake residents voted to authorize retail marijuana businesses, while authorization is currently leading a close race in...
Results: Colorado’s 2022 ballot measures
Coloradans voted on 11 ballot measures in the 2022 election. FOX31 has put together background on each of them and will update this story with results as they become available.
Congressional incumbents in Colorado's safe seats cruise to reelection | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
On a night when all eyes are on a handful of competitive races for Colorado congressional seats, five of the state's incumbent lawmakers cruised toward reelection with convincing margins. On the Democratic side, U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Jason Crow posted big vote totals over their challengers after...
Marshall defeats Huffman for Colorado House District 43 seat
Democrat Robert Marshall, who battled the Douglas County School District over open records, plans to bring that same intensity to the Colorado State House. He defeated Republican Kurt Huffman, who was appointed to the seat in June.
Women voters power Democrats' midterm performance in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — We are starting to learn more about who voted in the midterm election in Colorado. More than 2.4 million ballots have been turned in to ballot boxes across Colorado, according to voter data released by the Secretary of State Wednesday morning. This data is updated as of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. It is not fully complete and will be updated on Thursday and Monday.
Phil Weiser victorious in Colorado attorney general's race | ELECTION NIGHT 2022
Voters on Tuesday gave Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser a second term as Colorado's top law enforcement official. The Associated Press called the race in Weiser's favor 20 minutes before midnight on election night. Weiser has an 12 percentage point lead over Republican challenger John Kellner in unofficial returns as of Wednesday morning.
Live updates (archived): Election results in Colorado
Follow live updates on elections across Colorado in the 2022 election.
Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count
Steve Kornacki notes that Adam Frisch, Democratic challenger to Lauren Boebert to represent Colorado in Congress, is outperforming Joe Biden's 2020 numbers by a sufficient margin to put him in range to flip that House seat for Democrats. Jen Psaki contributes analysis of what is keeping the district in play.Nov. 9, 2022.
Baisley defeats Ravage for Colorado Senate 4 seat
Republican Mark Baisley, the former vice chair of Colorado's Republican Party and Colorado House District 39 representative, defeated Democrat Jeff Ravage to win the Colorado Senate District 4 seat.
