Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Related
brownbears.com
Men's Hockey Hosts #5 Quinnipiac Friday; Princeton Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (1-2-1, 1-2-1 ECAC) return to the friendly confines of Meehan Auditorium to host the fifth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1-2, 2-0-0 ECAC) on Friday before welcoming the Princeton Tigers (0-3-0, 0-3-0 ECAC) on Saturday. Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m. and will...
brownbears.com
Volleyball closes regular season hosting Harvard and Dartmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball closes up its regular season with games against Harvard and Dartmouth over the weekend. The Bears will host the Crimson on Friday (Nov. 11) at 7 p.m. and will host the Big Green on Saturday (Nov. 12) at 5 p.m. Before the match against...
brownbears.com
Women's basketball travels to Duquesne for Friday night matchup
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Brown women's basketball hits the road for the first time this season with a trip to Duquesne on Friday (Nov. 11). The Bears are looking to bounce back from a close opening night loss to Fairfield. The game against the Dukes will begin at 6 p.m....
brownbears.com
Men's basketball falls to Colgate in home opener
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Colgate 77-68 Thursday night in the team's home opener at the Pizzitola Sports Center. "First off, Colgate is really experienced, they have a championship culture, they're extremely well coached and they have really smart players," Men's Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin '04 said. "We wanted to try to use our speed and athleticism to combat their size, but it's easier said than done. In a game like that, we had too many mistakes, too many breakdowns. If we want to compete with some of the best teams at our level, we have to eliminate some of those mistakes."
brownbears.com
Women's swimming and diving hosts Harvard and Penn over weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving will be in the pool for two meets over the weekend taking on Harvard and Penn. The Bears will face off against the Crimson on Friday (Nov 11) before taking on Penn on Saturday (Nov. 12). The meet against the Crimson...
brownbears.com
Brown to Welcome Columbia for Senior Day and Salute to Service Day
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football team will host Columbia this Saturday in the Bears' home finale at Richard Gouse Field at Brown Stadium. Brown will honor the 31 members of its senior class in a pregame ceremony, as well as host its Salute to Service Day. GAME INFO.
brownbears.com
Raphino named Ivy Offensive Player of the Year, seven earn All-Ivy honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brittany Raphino has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season, as announced by the league office Wednesday. In addition, a total of seven Bears have earned All-Ivy recognition. For the third year in a row, Raphino has also...
brownbears.com
Cross Country Set for NCAA Regional Meet
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's and women's cross country programs will return to Van Cortland Park in the Bronx for the second straight meet on Friday, Nov. 11 for the NCAA Northeast Regional. The Bears are familiar with the hilly course, having competed there at Ivy League Heps back on October 28.
brownbears.com
Men's Lacrosse Signs Luke Colannino Through Team IMPACT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University head coach Mike Daly announced a new team member, signing 11-year-old Luke Colannino through Team IMPACT Tuesday afternoon. Luke, who has sickle cell disease, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Tuesday at the Center for Lacrosse and Soccer. He will participate in many activities with the team including games, practices, and other team events.
brownbears.com
Chiamaka Odenigbo’s Tracks (and Fields) Less Traveled
A versatile Ivy League athlete’s long journey to athletic excellence. One quality that sets Brown University athletics apart is its commitment to recruiting athletes from diverse backgrounds, particularly those from other countries. Case in point: Chiamaka Odenigbo. A junior, Chiamaka (pronounced Chi-yah-MAH-kah) is looking forward to another impressive track...
brownbears.com
Three Bears Pick Up All-Ivy Honors; Adams and Pellegrino Named First Team
PRINCETON, N.J. – Four Bears were named to postseason All-Ivy teams, announced by the conference Tuesday afternoon. Lucy Adams and Lexi Pellegrino headline the Bears with First Team All-Ivy honors with sophomore Julia Hitti earning Honorable Mention All-Ivy accolades. Additionally, senior Lindsey Ross was named to the Academic All-Ivy...
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
2022 election results in New Jersey
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.
ABC6.com
‘It would change how Rhode Island and New England is viewed nationally’: Political expert weighs in on CD-2 race
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The country’s smallest state will have big national attention on Election day. With a congressional chamber majority up for grabs, Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District between Allan Fung and Seth Magaziner could be the closest race the state has seen in over 10 years. Political...
Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban
No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
N.J. weather: Nicole could strengthen to hurricane. Heavy rain, high winds in forecast.
Forecasters are growing more confident that New Jersey could see heavy rain and high winds later this week from after the soon-to-be Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida — possibly at hurricane strength — and makes its way up the East Coast. Though the projected long-term path...
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
anash.org
Wedding: Kaplan – Azimov
The wedding of Shmuli Kaplan of Thornhill, Ontario and Shani Azimov of South Brunswick, NJ took place Tuesday night in New Jersey.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
Comments / 0