Providence, RI

brownbears.com

Men's Hockey Hosts #5 Quinnipiac Friday; Princeton Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (1-2-1, 1-2-1 ECAC) return to the friendly confines of Meehan Auditorium to host the fifth-ranked Quinnipiac Bobcats (5-1-2, 2-0-0 ECAC) on Friday before welcoming the Princeton Tigers (0-3-0, 0-3-0 ECAC) on Saturday. Both games are set to begin at 7 p.m. and will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Volleyball closes regular season hosting Harvard and Dartmouth

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball closes up its regular season with games against Harvard and Dartmouth over the weekend. The Bears will host the Crimson on Friday (Nov. 11) at 7 p.m. and will host the Big Green on Saturday (Nov. 12) at 5 p.m. Before the match against...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Women's basketball travels to Duquesne for Friday night matchup

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Brown women's basketball hits the road for the first time this season with a trip to Duquesne on Friday (Nov. 11). The Bears are looking to bounce back from a close opening night loss to Fairfield. The game against the Dukes will begin at 6 p.m....
PITTSBURGH, PA
brownbears.com

Men's basketball falls to Colgate in home opener

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team fell to Colgate 77-68 Thursday night in the team's home opener at the Pizzitola Sports Center. "First off, Colgate is really experienced, they have a championship culture, they're extremely well coached and they have really smart players," Men's Basketball Head Coaching Chair Mike Martin '04 said. "We wanted to try to use our speed and athleticism to combat their size, but it's easier said than done. In a game like that, we had too many mistakes, too many breakdowns. If we want to compete with some of the best teams at our level, we have to eliminate some of those mistakes."
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Women's swimming and diving hosts Harvard and Penn over weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women's swimming and diving will be in the pool for two meets over the weekend taking on Harvard and Penn. The Bears will face off against the Crimson on Friday (Nov 11) before taking on Penn on Saturday (Nov. 12). The meet against the Crimson...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Cross Country Set for NCAA Regional Meet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's and women's cross country programs will return to Van Cortland Park in the Bronx for the second straight meet on Friday, Nov. 11 for the NCAA Northeast Regional. The Bears are familiar with the hilly course, having competed there at Ivy League Heps back on October 28.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's Lacrosse Signs Luke Colannino Through Team IMPACT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown University head coach Mike Daly announced a new team member, signing 11-year-old Luke Colannino through Team IMPACT Tuesday afternoon. Luke, who has sickle cell disease, was officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Tuesday at the Center for Lacrosse and Soccer. He will participate in many activities with the team including games, practices, and other team events.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Chiamaka Odenigbo’s Tracks (and Fields) Less Traveled

A versatile Ivy League athlete’s long journey to athletic excellence. One quality that sets Brown University athletics apart is its commitment to recruiting athletes from diverse backgrounds, particularly those from other countries. Case in point: Chiamaka Odenigbo. A junior, Chiamaka (pronounced Chi-yah-MAH-kah) is looking forward to another impressive track...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Three Bears Pick Up All-Ivy Honors; Adams and Pellegrino Named First Team

PRINCETON, N.J. – Four Bears were named to postseason All-Ivy teams, announced by the conference Tuesday afternoon. Lucy Adams and Lexi Pellegrino headline the Bears with First Team All-Ivy honors with sophomore Julia Hitti earning Honorable Mention All-Ivy accolades. Additionally, senior Lindsey Ross was named to the Academic All-Ivy...
PROVIDENCE, RI
New Jersey 101.5

Poll: NJ residents oppose casino expansion, full smoking ban

No matter one's political party, New Jersey voters appear content with the number of casino options in the state, and the rules related to smoking inside those casinos. According to a Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll released on Thursday, New Jersey respondents across party lines oppose the expansion of casinos outside of Atlantic City and oppose an all-out ban on smoking in the gaming halls that are up and running right now.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ

