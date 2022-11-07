Read full article on original website
Midterm poll: Florida Latino voters "are outliers" compared to Latinos nationwide
When it comes to Latino voters, Florida marches to a different baterista, as it were — and a new midterm elections survey indicates just how different. Miami-Dade was once reliable for Democrats. But in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans won the county — and that was due largely to its Latino voters, its majority electorate. They have flocked in recent years to the GOP in and its albeit false message that all Democrats are “socialistas” in the mold of left-wing dictatorships in Latin America, which many South Florida Latinos have fled.
Florida Democrats face a reckoning after Tuesday's elections
Democratic political candidates saw historic losses in Florida's election Tuesday, leaving big question marks about the future of the state party. Florida's entire cabinet is now Republican, and unofficial results show the GOP is nearing a two-thirds majority in both the state House and Senate. Even in heavily blue Hillsborough...
Tropical Storm Nicole pushes back Florida's election deadlines
Secretary of State Cord Byrd on Wednesday issued an emergency order pushing back certain election deadlines in 45 counties because of Tropical Storm Nicole. The order included delaying from noon Saturday to noon Monday a deadline for county supervisors of elections to submit the first set of unofficial returns from Tuesday’s elections.
The fate of the senate could be determined by elections in Arizona and Nevada
Well, it's looking like control of the U.S. Senate is going to come down to three very close races in three states. Georgia's Senate race will go to a runoff next month. And so for now, all eyes are on Arizona and Nevada, where the results are still being counted. We've got reporters out in the southwest - NPR's Deepa Shivaram in Las Vegas, Nev., and NPR's Ximena Bustillo in Phoenix, Ariz. Hey to both of you.
Republicans win big in Florida
It was a big night for Republicans in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis emerged victorious and Sen. Marco Rubio held onto his seat. Matthew Peddie with member station WUSF in the Tampa Bay area unpacks what these wins mean for Florida politics. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022...
After reaching Florida's east coast, Nicole weakens to a tropical storm
Hurricane Nicole made landfall early this morning south of Vero Beach, Fla. As the winds slowed down, it's been downgraded to a tropical storm but still brings a lot of force to Florida and most likely to Georgia and the Carolinas after that. NPR's Greg Allen is in Port St. Lucie, Fla. Hey there, Greg.
Tropical Storm Nicole has moved on, but risks remain in northeast Florida
Tropical Storm Nicole might have passed, but that doesn't mean it's safe outside. Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, warned people this morning to stay indoors and away from the coastline. “The storm is very large. Even if the eye has passed over your area, it...
What's next for student debt relief as legal challenges create confusion
A judge in Texas has just dealt another blow to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee learns more about what’s in the ruling and what happens next in the legal fight as a pause on payments is set to expire in December. She speaks with USA Today education reporter Chris Quintana.
Shucks! 'OysterMom' Deborah Keller on the importance of sustainable aquaculture
The conservationist describes the effect of climate change and hurricanes on oystering and explains the far-reaching economic impact of Florida’s oyster industry,. For Deborah Keller of Tallahassee, the world is her oyster. After a 29-year career with The Nature Conservancy, Deborah turned her attention to sustainable shellfish. Nicknamed the OysterMom, she has been farming and selling fresh oysters for nearly a decade.
DeSantis urges caution as Tropical Storm Nicole brings erosion, flooding and power outages
After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less “significant” than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that Nicole, which made landfall as a Category...
How to track power outages from Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole has knocked out power to more than 230,000 customers this morning, most of them on the East Coast. The storm came ashore overnight near Ft. Pierce. Officials say that wind and related damage could trigger power outages during this latest storm, although it may not be widespread. Nicole also is moving quickly across the state.
Live updates on Nicole
Follow Florida Storms on Twitter, and download the Florida Storms mobile app. Tropical Storm Warnings have now spread into North Central Florida with Nicole expected to bring heavy winds and rain to much of the state on Thursday. Schools across the greater Tampa Bay region will be closed on Thursday,...
Nicole forecast to make Florida landfall as a hurricane this evening
As of 7 am this morning, Tropical Storm Nicole is located east of the Bahamas moving westward at 13 mph. Tropical Storm force winds are expected to increase along the Florida Atlantic coast this morning and will continue spread across the Peninsula this afternoon and evening. Nicole is forecast to make landfall late this evening in SE Florida as a hurricane with winds up to 75 mph. Along with increasing winds through this evening, dangerous storm surge up to 5 feet is possible into the overnight hours.
Nicole makes landfall; wind, rain, and tornado remain possible Thursday
Hurricane Nicole made landfall Thursday at approximately 3 AM near Vero Beach and will continue to bring rain, wind, and an isolated tornado risk to the central and northern half of the state through Thursday. Hurricane warnings remain in place from Daytona Beach to Boca Raton. This region of the...
Sandbags, school closures, shelters and more ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Warnings have now spread into North Central Florida with Nicole expected to bring heavy winds and rain to much of the state on Thursday. Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended a state of emergency to 45 counties ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The following is a list of closures,...
Nicole brings road closures and street flooding to Florida’s east coast
Several bridges and roads on the Space Coast and First Coast are closed Thursday following flooding and erosion from Tropical Storm Nicole. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall in Florida as Hurricane Nicole near Vero Beach early Thursday morning. Now downgraded back to a Tropical Storm, Nicole is none the less bringing serious beach erosion to portions of the Atlantic coastline impacted by Hurricane Ian just over a month ago.
Every evacuation order called ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, so far
Tropical Storm Nicole is set to begin impacting Florida Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions continuing into Thursday. Counties in Florida have started calling evacuation orders and opening shelters as Nicole approaches. Find out if you reside in an evacuation zone here. You can also find if you live in a flood-prone area here. Note that different counties use different evacuation terminology, but regardless of whether a voluntary or mandatory evacuation is called for your area, emergency managers suggest you take the order seriously.
Tropical storm warning issued for the Tampa area as Nicole's track shifts south
Portions of Florida's west coast — including the greater Tampa Bay region — are under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen as it approaches the state early Wednesday morning just shy of hurricane strength. The National Hurricane Center issued the warning along the...
