When it comes to Latino voters, Florida marches to a different baterista, as it were — and a new midterm elections survey indicates just how different. Miami-Dade was once reliable for Democrats. But in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Republicans won the county — and that was due largely to its Latino voters, its majority electorate. They have flocked in recent years to the GOP in and its albeit false message that all Democrats are “socialistas” in the mold of left-wing dictatorships in Latin America, which many South Florida Latinos have fled.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO