Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanarightnow.com
Heavy snow creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in Missoula area
MISSOULA, Mont. - Heavy snow is creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in and outside Missoula Wednesday. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said there are severe driving conditions along US-93 between Junction Interstate 90 at West Missoula and Saint Ignatius:. at Junction Montana 200-Bonner and Milltown-Exit 109.
mtpr.org
Up to 9 in of snow is possible in parts of western & central Montana Wednesday
More snow — and dicey driving conditions — are on the way to western and central Montana. Via the National Weather Service Missoula Montana:. "A storm total snowfall range of 6 to 9 inches will be possible in areas shaded in the darkest blue, such as the southern Bitterroot valley west through Drummond/Deer Lodge/Butte."
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous road conditions, breezy conditions, lingering snow
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region until 8PM. Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches from Superior eastward to Evaro Hill. Lesser accumulations up to 2 inches for areas west of the Superior/Thompson Falls region. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region until 8PM...
Blizzard blasts the northern Plains with over a foot of snow
The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a major winter storm in the northern Plains that is bringing blizzard conditions to the Dakotas, with heavy snow and ice extending into northern Minnesota and eastern Montana as the system races eastward Thursday and Friday.
Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours
Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
Fairfield Sun Times
Series of road incidents reported across Montana
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Breezy conditions, accumulating snow to impact AM commute
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region from 3AM to 8PM Wednesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches Condon and points north, 4 to 7 inches elsewhere. Gusty east winds 15 to 25 mph along Highway 200 Clearwater Junction to Greenough Hill, and Interstate 90 Bearmouth to Clinton will create blowing snow and near whiteout conditions.
Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter
Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
With Hazardous Conditions, Do Some Montanans Need To “Chill” Out?
Here in Montana, winter weather is just a part of life. There is a pretty good chance that we could receive snow in 9 out of the 12 months, and while many folks have driven on snow and ice-covered roads hundreds of times, others might not be so familiar with it.
NBCMontana
I-90 has blockage near mile marker 45
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash near mile marker 45 of I-90. An RV is blocking the eastbound lane two miles west of Dry Creek-Exit 43.
NWS updates snow predictions for major storm slamming North Dakota, Minnesota
Old Man Winter will be breaking down the door as the first snowstorm of the season is expected to be a whopper Wednesday night through Friday, with parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota staring down the potential of 1-2 feet of snow. The newest snow predictions from the National...
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
KFYR-TV
Wed. Night UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota with blizzard conditions
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/9 at 8 p.m.): The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region Wednesday night through Thursday night. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds leading to blizzard conditions for some, which will cause travel disruptions. For the cities...
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
montanarightnow.com
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023
If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
gowatertown.net
Winter Storm Watch posted for central, northeast South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The first snowstorm of the system will move into our region later this week. National Weather Service forecaster Amy Parkin says precipitation will start out as rain in the Watertown area tomorrow night…. That’s also when winds kick in, creating travel issues…. Parkin says areas...
Crash south of Missoula delays traffic on US Highway 93
Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that is causing delays on US Highway 93 south of Missoula
Comments / 1