Woman runs New York City Marathon after narrowly escaping high-rise fire

By Jessica Moore
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- An amazing story of determination and resilience emerged from the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

A woman narrowly escaped Saturday's high-rise fire in Manhattan , but was determined to follow through on her commitment to run for charity, CBS2's Jessica Moore reported Monday.

From a fire to the finish line, 25-year-old Jillian Mitchell is the picture of grit and determination.

"People definitely though I was crazy for running. Even the EMS workers that were helping me, they were like, 'Wait, you're going to try to run the marathon?'" said Mitchell. "I've worked so hard and prepared so much for this, I don't want to let this horrible tragedy ruin such a joyful thing."

We met Mitchell moments after she and her fiance Parker escaped their burning apartment building on East 52nd Street. Both were treated for smoke inhalation.

"We got through probably to the 20th floor when the smoke was really bad. We were putting our shirts over our noses," said Mitchell. "I actually did not think we were going to make it."

Mitchell ran the marathon for the charity Sandy Hook Promise, which honors the lives of the 26 people killed in the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, where she grew up.

"Someone said those 26 angels must've been carrying you because after an apartment fire that you narrowly escaped, to be this energetic in a race doesn't make any sense," said Mitchell. "It felt amazing to cross the finish line."

"When I woke up this morning, especially waking up in a different place like a hotel, all the emotions hit. The emotions of nervousness for the race ... concern that my lungs might not be strong enough for the race. There was a lot going on and when I was actually getting to the starting line, I did get really choked up. I was like I'm so grateful to actually be here to run this," she said.

Mitchell said she'll never forget feeling so alive after nearly losing it all.

