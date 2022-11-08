Read full article on original website
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor speak out in support of children forcibly taken to reunification centerRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results
WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville’s urban growth limit extension leads countermeasure
More Watsonville voters have elected to extend the city’s urban growth boundaries for the next 18 years rather than head back to the drawing board and determine a new growth plan, according to initial election results released Tuesday night. As of 8:16pm, 1,788 votes had been counted for both...
'It's long overdue': Cabrillo College committee recommends name change for college
A subcommittee of the Cabrillo College Board of Trustees said it recommends that the board change the college's name. The Board of Trustees will vote on changing the name on Monday at its regular board meeting.
Morgan Hill Times
Voters speak up on Monterey Road, distribution centers in Morgan Hill
In what supporters say is a dual win for the voice of the people, two local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot for the City of Morgan Hill hold a commanding lead in the vote count, according to unofficial results. Yes on Measure A, which prohibits “buildings with characteristics that...
Stanislaus County Election Results 2022
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
santacruzlocal.org
Nov. 8, 2022 election: Watsonville City Council early results
MARIA OROZCO424 (95.71%) Watsonville City Council, District 4 (vote for 1) KRISTAL SALCIDO384 (95.52%) Watsonville City Council, District 5 (vote for 1) CASEY K. CLARK247 (91.82%) Watsonville City Council, District 7 (vote for 1) CandidateTotal. NANCY A. BILICICH368 (48.74%) ARI PARKER378 (50.07%) WATSONVILLE >> Ari Parker narrowly led Nancy Bilicich...
KSBW.com
Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
KSBW.com
Central Coast election: See the latest results, how many ballots are left to count
SALINAS, Calif. — The Nov. 8 midterm election concluded at 8 p.m. on Tuesday but results on the Central Coast won't be known for at least another week. (Looking for election results, scroll down) As of Wednesday morning, more than 70,000 votes had been counted between Monterey, Santa Cruz...
Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means
HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is going through a financial crisis. During a special board meeting, directors passed a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency. This allows administrators to file Chapter 9 Bankruptcy when they see it necessary. The administration says this will allow the district to restructure its finances. Although they’ve done everything The post Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means appeared first on KION546.
Election Central: The likely winners, and the races on the edge
Stay glued to this page to see what is happening in all the key races around Santa Cruz County. Plus the big state happenings — such as Gavin Newsom's reelection as California governor — and local reaction to the news around the country.
kingcityrustler.com
King City approves agreement with First Tee Monterey County to operate golf course
KING CITY — King City Council has approved an agreement with First Tee Monterey County to operate the King City Golf Course. The agreement was the conclusion of an extensive selection process, which included release of a Request for Proposal to all interested parties, selection committee interviews and City Council public meetings and workshops. The council finalized the contract at its Oct. 11 meeting.
sanbenito.com
Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win
If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus
A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
Santa Cruz County District 4 Supervisor: Felipe Hernandez opens up 11-point lead over Jimmy Dutra
Felipe Hernandez held an 11-point lead over Jimmy Dutra with 3,482 votes counted as of early Wednesday in the race for 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor.
kingcityrustler.com
General Election 2022: Latest results for South Monterey County, statewide contests
MONTEREY COUNTY — South Monterey County voters have returned their ballots to choose candidates for city councils, school boards and other offices, as well as decide the fate of local measures in the Nov. 8 California General Election. According to Monterey County Elections, there are 209,045 registered voters in...
losgatan.com
SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance
The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
Watsonville: Measure Q appears headed for a win in battle over development beyond urban limits
As of Wednesday, the yes on Q vote had amassed 67% of the vote and yes on S had a narrow 51% lead, with 3,151 votes counted. If one measure amasses more votes than the other by final count, it will become law.
KSBW.com
Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
KSBW.com
Flash flood watch extended in Monterey County until Wednesday
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties, with a focus on areas surrounding burn scars. The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, cover southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and cities of Seaside, Monterey, Hollister, Salinas and Marina.
Gilroy Dispatch
Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville
A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
