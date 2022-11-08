ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

pajaronian.com

Watsonville’s Measure R overwhelmingly supported in early results

WATSONVILLE—Watsonville’s half-cent sales tax increase had formidable support from voters in initial results released by the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. As of Wednesday morning, Measure R had amassed 64.67% of the 3,151 votes tallied. The general tax measure only needs a simple majority for approval. Placed on...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville’s urban growth limit extension leads countermeasure

More Watsonville voters have elected to extend the city’s urban growth boundaries for the next 18 years rather than head back to the drawing board and determine a new growth plan, according to initial election results released Tuesday night. As of 8:16pm, 1,788 votes had been counted for both...
WATSONVILLE, CA
FOX40

Stanislaus County Election Results 2022

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Stanislaus County voters will be voting on several city-level and county-level races during the 2022 election. Ceres residents will be voting on City Council seats 1, 2 and 4. Residents of Modesto will be voting on the City Council District 5 seat and measures G, H and L. Hughson residents […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Nov. 8, 2022 election: Watsonville City Council early results

MARIA OROZCO424 (95.71%) Watsonville City Council, District 4 (vote for 1) KRISTAL SALCIDO384 (95.52%) Watsonville City Council, District 5 (vote for 1) CASEY K. CLARK247 (91.82%) Watsonville City Council, District 7 (vote for 1) CandidateTotal. NANCY A. BILICICH368 (48.74%) ARI PARKER378 (50.07%) WATSONVILLE >> Ari Parker narrowly led Nancy Bilicich...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Election results: Key races in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties

SALINAS, Calif. — Polls have closed in California, we have the latest results for the key races on the Central Coast, including the Monterey County Sheriff's, Santa Cruz mayoral and the Hollister mayoral election. Check back here for the latest results. We will be updating the election results throughout Tuesday night as we get new numbers.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means

HOLLISTER, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is going through a financial crisis. During a special board meeting, directors passed a resolution declaring a fiscal emergency. This allows administrators to file Chapter 9 Bankruptcy when they see it necessary. The administration says this will allow the district to restructure its finances. Although they’ve done everything The post Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital speaks on what declaration for bankruptcy means appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
kingcityrustler.com

King City approves agreement with First Tee Monterey County to operate golf course

KING CITY — King City Council has approved an agreement with First Tee Monterey County to operate the King City Golf Course. The agreement was the conclusion of an extensive selection process, which included release of a Request for Proposal to all interested parties, selection committee interviews and City Council public meetings and workshops. The council finalized the contract at its Oct. 11 meeting.
KING CITY, CA
sanbenito.com

Casey on track for Hollister mayoral win

If the early results hold up, Hollister will have a new mayor for the first time in more than a decade. As of Nov. 9, according to Nov. 8 election results posted on the San Benito County Elections page, Mia Casey is leading the race for mayor of Hollister with about 59%, or 2,433 of the vote count so far.
HOLLISTER, CA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Salinas Valley farmers hit by lettuce virus

A virus spread by insects is causing widespread damage to lettuce crops in the Salinas Valley, the renowned Salad Bowl that provides more than one-half of America’s lettuce. According to growers and researchers, impatiens necrotic spot virus, or INSV, is ravaging lettuce fields in the region that normally accounts for $1.2 billion in annual lettuce production.
SALINAS, CA
losgatan.com

SB9 rules: Los Gatos introduces permanent lot-split ordinance

The Los Gatos Town Council introduced an ordinance Nov. 1 that would guide the development of lot-split housing, a type of project that’s been mandated by Sacramento in a bid to solve the affordability crisis. The permanent plan to address Senate Bill 9 would replace a stop-gap plan put...
LOS GATOS, CA
KSBW.com

Elaborate 'butterfly house' up for sale in Pacific Grove

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A house in Pacific Grove known locally as "the butterfly house" is up for sale. According to a listing on the real estate website Zillow, the 2 bed/2 bath house is going for $998,000.00 and is 1,334 square feet. The house features bright colors and...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Flash flood watch extended in Monterey County until Wednesday

SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties, with a focus on areas surrounding burn scars. The watch, issued by the National Weather Service, cover southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and cities of Seaside, Monterey, Hollister, Salinas and Marina.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Suspect leads police on chase through Gilroy, Watsonville

A Watsonville man is in custody on a host of charges after he allegedly tried to outrun police in two counties on Nov. 4. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said CHP officers initially tried to pull Francisco De Los Santos, 31, of Watsonville over for unsafe driving on Highway 129 at Murphy Road around 9:20pm. in a black Honda Civic. He failed to yield to lights and sirens as he raced into the City of Watsonville. That’s when the CHP terminated their pursuit for safety reasons, Gutierrez said.
WATSONVILLE, CA

Community Policy