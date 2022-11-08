ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Goodwin looking forward to second term as mayor of Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the City of Charleston is in a great place and she’s ready to make it better after being re-elected Tuesday. Goodwin defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe handily, 61.46% (9,265 votes) to 38.35% (5,781 votes). Appearing on Wednesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS,...
Putnam County Fire and Ambulance levy fails to receive 60 percent threshold

WINFIELD, W.Va. — Despite receiving the majority of the vote Tuesday night, the Putnam County public safety levy failed to pass. The levy received 52% of the vote in the General Election. Richard Pullin, the Fire Administrator for Putnam County Fire Service Board told 580-WCHS in Charleston that state code says an excess levy must reach at least 60% to be considered passed.
Local child wins scholarship competition

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
Charleston Cannabis Measure Waits For Another Election

A group called Charleston Can’t Wait collected 3,000 signatures in time to get a cannabis decriminalization measure on the ballot. But voters might have noticed it wasn’t there. Katey Lauer, co-chair of West Virginia Can’t Wait, a statewide organization that’s involved, said the effort hit an administrative hurdle....
Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 48 years of firefighting and answering critical medical emergencies, Chief John Smoot walked out of the Teays Valley fire station a disappointed man after Election Day -- all after a levy failed in Putnam County. “It really disappoints me,” Smoot said. ”If the voters...
Charleston, West Virginia, Mayor Goodwin wins second term

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has won a second term in office. Goodwin, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe with % of the vote. Goodwin took office for her first term in January 2019 after winning the 2018 General Election, becoming Charleston’s first female mayor. Through out the race for the […]
National Election Results 2022

WOAY-TV is a family-owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a cold case has been solved after 15 years. In June 2007, the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment received a missing person complaint regarding 53-year-old James Johansen, from Greenbrier County, according to a release from the WVSP. Authorities said Johansen had...
