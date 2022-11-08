Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
W.Va. State Board of Education approves project for schools on Charleston's West Side
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Board of Education approved a project Wednesday that calls for $380,000 in first-year funding to implement additional Communities in Schools resources in schools that serve the West Side of Charleston. Students in the targeted area will benefit from four Communities in Schools...
wchsnetwork.com
Goodwin looking forward to second term as mayor of Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says the City of Charleston is in a great place and she’s ready to make it better after being re-elected Tuesday. Goodwin defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe handily, 61.46% (9,265 votes) to 38.35% (5,781 votes). Appearing on Wednesday’s 580-LIVE on 580-WCHS,...
What was voter turnout for the 2022 General Election in Kanawha County, West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 Midterm Election is in the books and results are showing 42% of registered voters cast their ballots in Kanawha County. The percentage was a slight decrease from the last midterm in 2018, but County Clerk Vera McCormick said it was better than she expected. “We predicted around 31% to […]
wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County Fire and Ambulance levy fails to receive 60 percent threshold
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Despite receiving the majority of the vote Tuesday night, the Putnam County public safety levy failed to pass. The levy received 52% of the vote in the General Election. Richard Pullin, the Fire Administrator for Putnam County Fire Service Board told 580-WCHS in Charleston that state code says an excess levy must reach at least 60% to be considered passed.
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
Local child wins scholarship competition
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A program helping kids make college more affordable is celebrating its 20th anniversary. SMART529 is celebrating twenty years with a giveaway of $20,000 scholarships to three lucky winners across the state of West Virginia. On November 9, 2022, West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore announced Isabella Gautier as the second winner of $20,000 at […]
Location moved for Veterans Day ceremony in Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Ripley, West Virginia, is preparing for its Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Friday and is letting residents know about a small change in location due to expected rain. Friday’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. as usual. The ceremony that follows at 11 a.m. has been moved […]
wvpublic.org
Charleston Cannabis Measure Waits For Another Election
A group called Charleston Can’t Wait collected 3,000 signatures in time to get a cannabis decriminalization measure on the ballot. But voters might have noticed it wasn’t there. Katey Lauer, co-chair of West Virginia Can’t Wait, a statewide organization that’s involved, said the effort hit an administrative hurdle....
Kanawha County, West Virginia, releases early, absentee voting turnout
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County has released the totals from the early voting and absentee voting turnouts for the 2022 General Election. According to the Kanawha County Commission, a total of 12,897 people from Kanawha County turned out for early voting. Commissioners say officials also received requests for and sent out 1,509 absentee […]
WSAZ
Fire chief shares disappointment after proposed county levy fails
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With 48 years of firefighting and answering critical medical emergencies, Chief John Smoot walked out of the Teays Valley fire station a disappointed man after Election Day -- all after a levy failed in Putnam County. “It really disappoints me,” Smoot said. ”If the voters...
Charleston, West Virginia, Mayor Goodwin wins second term
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin has won a second term in office. Goodwin, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Lance Wolfe with % of the vote. Goodwin took office for her first term in January 2019 after winning the 2018 General Election, becoming Charleston’s first female mayor. Through out the race for the […]
Stephen Baldwin falls in District 10 as Vince Deeds commands race
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On an evening of highly consequential electoral races, the State Senate District 10 matchup between Democrat incumbent Stephen Baldwin and Republican challenger Vince Deeds has been considered by many to be one of the most significant. As the night of the 2022 general election winds...
woay.com
National Election Results 2022
WOAY-TV is a family-owned television station located in Oak Hill, WV. WOAY covers nine counties in total: Fayette, Greenbrier, Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell Counties in West Virginia and Tazewell County, Virginia.
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
Thomas Hospital in West Virginia to nearly double the number of ICU beds
Patients in the Kanawha Valley will soon see some changes when it comes to access to critical care. Thomas plans to nearly double the number of beds in the intensive care unit as part of an effort to expand access and services across the campus.
American flag giveaway for veterans at Lowes in Kanawha City, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Kanawha City Lowes are teaming up to give free flags to veterans for Veterans Day. Each flag will have a handwritten “Thank You” card attached by students from Chamberlain and Kanawha City elementary schools. Starting Wednesday, the flags can be picked up at the Customer […]
Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
West Virginia hospital taking corrective actions under settlement with NRC
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabell Huntington Hospital will take corrective actions under a settlement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The NRC conducted inspections of the hospital and found 14 violations related to nuclear medicine activities, according to a release from the NRC. these violations were detailed in a report issued on June 22, 2022. 11 of […]
West Virginia Kroger will not close
A grocery store in Braxton County that was set to close in 2023 will keep its doors open.
WHSV
West Virginia cold case solved after 15 years, police say
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police says a cold case has been solved after 15 years. In June 2007, the WVSP Lewisburg Detachment received a missing person complaint regarding 53-year-old James Johansen, from Greenbrier County, according to a release from the WVSP. Authorities said Johansen had...
