Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees’ Aaron Boone loses coach to Rockies
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Rockies hire Hensley Meulens as hitting coach. Was Yankees assistant hitting coach this past year.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Meulens joined Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s staff ahead of the 2022 season, and the 55-year-old came to...
Yardbarker
Some reasons to be excited about the Braves latest trade
The Braves added Sam Hilliard from the Rockies in exchange for one of their 2021 draft picks. On the surface, it may not look like much. Hilliard only hit .184 last season with a .544 OPS over 70 games. That doesn’t sound like anybody who is going to contribute in Atlanta next season. However, his peripherals suggest this could be a trade with a decent amount of upside for the Braves. Throw in the fact that it took very little to acquire Hilliard, and it might be another genius under-the-radar addition by Alex Anthopoulos.
Yardbarker
Angels GM Indicates He Can Sign Another Star This Offseason
The Los Angeles Angels had a forgettable 2022 season. After starting the season hot, they quickly collapsed and fell out of postseason contention. That ultimately resulted in a 73-89 finish. Even after signing Ryan Tepera, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Noah Syndergaard to bolster the pitching staff, the Angels could...
Yardbarker
Astros make big Dusty Baker announcement
There had been some modest doubts about Baker’s status, as his contract was up at the end of the 2022 season. After winning the World Series, the only real doubt was whether Baker wanted to come back, and he made his stance on that very clear. Baker helped stabilize...
Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis
In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Angels News: Four Players Officially Become Free Agents
MLB Free agency begins on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Cincinnati Reds add utilityman Nick Solak in trade with Texas Rangers
LAS VEGAS – The Cincinnati Reds made their first acquisition of the offseason Thursday when they added bat-first utilityman Nick Solak in a trade with the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash. Solak, 27, spent most of last season at Triple-A after he was demoted from the Major League roster in May. In 35 big-league games, he hit .207 with three homers, one double and four RBI while posting a .309 on-base percentage. He missed the last...
Reds decline option in Mike Minor's contract; pitching coach Eric Jagers leaves for Mets
LAS VEGAS – The Cincinnati Reds, as expected, declined Mike Minor’s mutual option for the 2023 season and paid a $500,000 buyout to send Minor into free agency. It was a disastrous 2022 season for the 34-year-old Minor, who told The Enquirer he was mulling retirement after dealing with pain in his shoulder all year. Acquired from the Kansas City Royals in a trade for Amir Garrett, Minor had the worst season of his career with a 4-12 record and a 6.06 ERA in 19 starts.
ESPN
Cody Asche joining major league staff for Orioles
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that Cody Asche is joining the major league staff as an offensive strategy coach. The team said all its other coaches on manager Brandon Hyde's staff will remain in their same positions. Asche, 32, is being promoted after serving as upper-level hitting coordinator...
Yankees add three to 40-man roster, drop Tim Locastro
The Yankees have added RHPs Jhony Brito and Jimmy Cordero and LHP Matt Krook to the 40-man roster ahead of next week’s Rule 5 protection deadline, and Locastro elected free agency in lieu of an outright assignment to Triple-A.
Yardbarker
Cardinals GM Wants To Maintain 1 Important Standard
With Yadier Molina gone, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the market for a catcher. 2023 will mark the first season since 2004 that the Cards have begun without Molina behind the plate on Opening Day. And thus begins the teams search for a new backstop. While Andrew Knizner...
FOX Sports
Cubs promote Dustin Kelly to hitting coach on Ross' staff
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have promoted Dustin Kelly to hitting coach after two seasons as the organization's minor league hitting coordinator, one of three additions to manager David Ross' staff announced on Tuesday. Kelly becomes the Cubs' eighth hitting coach in 12 seasons. He replaces Greg Brown,...
Yardbarker
Yankees could trade starting infielder for pitching support
The New York Yankees, represented by Brian Cashman, have been in discussion regarding trades at the GM meetings in Las Vegas this week. Cashman specifically noted that he’s discussed his abundance of infielders and spoken about prospective deals that could go through with free agency opening up. Out of...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Protect A Rising Star For 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals added a rising star to their 40-man roster yesterday. Outfielder Moises Gomez had a historic season, hitting .294 with 39 home runs and 94 RBI over 120 games with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. His 39 homers set a single-season Cardinals MiLB record. Gomez, 24, is...
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Has A Clear Message About An Offseason Goal
The St. Louis Cardinals figure to be a team that is prepared to have a busy offseason. The team won 93 games during the regular season and captured their first NL Central title since 2019. However, this does not mean that there aren’t holes to fill. The departures of...
Yardbarker
Arizona Fall League Update: Peralta, Hackenberg, Castillo stand out
Earlier this offseason, the White Sox sent seven players to take part in the Arizona Fall League, which allows six teams made up of prospects from all 30 clubs to compete with one another and showcase their skills to their respective teams. The White Sox players play for the Glendale...
Comments / 0