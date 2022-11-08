Read full article on original website
What's next for Justin Verlander, Houston Astros as free agency looms
MLB free agency is set to begin on Thursday.
The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here
The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
Report: Two teams linked to free agent ace Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract to become a free agent this offseason. The New York Mets will make an attempt to re-sign him, but they’re expected to have competition from a few teams. SNY’s Andy Martino has singled out the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as two...
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Astros Player Has Hilarious Comment On Jeremy Pena’s Popularity
The Houston Astros got a chance to celebrate their World Series title on Monday as fans poured into the streets of downtown Houston to salute their team at the championship parade. At the center of the Astros’ run was shortstop Jeremy Pena. Pena was given the shortstop job after...
Report: Scott Boras says Braves have a clear “pecking order among shortstops”
The quiet period for MLB free agency ends tomorrow as we start seeing free agents ink deals with other teams. For the Braves, all eyes will be on the shortstop market. The team has stated they would love to bring back Dansby Swanson; however, they could also have their eyes on some bigger prizes.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
MLB Insider Reveals Intriguing Angels Trade Rumor
The Los Angeles Angels may be a team worth keeping an eye on this offseason. After another lost season, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team and whether or not 2023 will be Shohei Ohtani‘s last season in an Angels uniform. While general manager Perry Minasian...
What's the deal with James Click and the Astros?
Despite winning the World Series, the Astros have only offered James Click a one-year deal to remain as the club’s general manager. Jeremy Booth joins the guys.
Astros’ Will Smith, Trey Mancini become free agents
Left-hander Will Smith and first baseman Trey Mancini were both included on the MLBPA’s latest update of players reaching free agency, indicating that the options on their contracts with the Astros weren’t picked up. In Smith’s case, that means the team declined a $13M club option in favor of a $1M buyout. Mancini, meanwhile, had a $10M mutual option with a $250K buyout. It’s not clear yet whether Mancini or the team declined their end of that arrangement, but the result is the same: Mancini will become a free agent for the first time in his career.
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Atlanta Braves continue great World Series tradition with Houston Astros
There are some fantastic traditions in baseball, and one of the more recent ones involving the World Series was just shared between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. Atlanta Braves continue World Series tradition by buying pizza for Houston Astros front office. Continuing a tradition started by the Boston Red...
The Yankees have an easy decision to make at first base with Anthony Rizzo hitting free agency
The New York Yankees have an easy decision to make at first base this off-season after Anthony Rizzo opted out of the second year of his contract. Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million deal before the 2022 season begin, including a player option that would allow him to seek more money.
Cardinals GM Gives Tommy Edman The Ultimate Endorsement
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is projected to have a big offseason. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis finds itself in need of a middle of the order bat and a catcher. While several Cardinals fans have expressed their wishes of signing one...
Cardinals Analyst Points Out Interesting Catcher Connection
As the 2022-2023 MLB offseason gets underway, the St. Louis Cardinals are set to officially begin life without Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, both of whom retired at the end of the season. So, with that in mind, the Cardinals have made it a top priority to find a frontline...
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Red Sox extend qualifying offers to Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi
The Red Sox have extended qualifying offers to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. They did not issue the qualifying offer to other eligible free agents such as righty Michael Wacha or designated hitter J.D. Martinez ahead of Thursday’s deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. Bogaerts and...
Cardinals Protect A Rising Star For 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals added a rising star to their 40-man roster yesterday. Outfielder Moises Gomez had a historic season, hitting .294 with 39 home runs and 94 RBI over 120 games with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis. His 39 homers set a single-season Cardinals MiLB record. Gomez, 24, is...
