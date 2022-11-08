Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Sporting News
Stefon Diggs sends Bills fans into frenzy with cryptic tweet after Josh Allen injury, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: "Rejoice..."
Stefon Diggs sent Bills Mafia and the NFL world into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his cryptic one word tweet. What does it mean? No one knows. Yet. Some have speculated it has to do with his quarterback, Josh Allen. Allen is currently dealing with a UCL injury, but...
Look: Star NFL Quarterback's Wife Is 'Not OK'
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford entered the NFL's concussion protocol Wednesday. His wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed concern over the news in an Instagram Story post on her Morning After podcast's account. "If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to...
Vikings vs. Bills: First injury report has four names
The Minnesota Vikings are getting ready to face the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday afternoon. The game could be marred by injuries as Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his status up in the air. For the Vikings, they had four players on their first injury report with only...
Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire
ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday. Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.
NFL Week 10 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread
6-5 and 64-66 going into MNF FALCONS (-2.5) over PANTHERS The Bengals took godly mercy on the Panthers by only scoring 42 points and the franchise is no close
Clark Hunt Leaves Door Open for Chiefs to Trade 2023 First-Round Pick
Even with KC hosting the 2023 NFL Draft, could the Chiefs possibly not have their first pick?
Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning
The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More
Sportscasting's fantasy football predictions for Week 10. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 10: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
theScore
Fantasy: Week 10 Rankings - Wide Receivers (PPR)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 10.
Veteran NFL Kicker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve
The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without one of their most consistent weapons for at least the next four games. Pittsburgh put veteran kicker Chris Boswell on injured reserve Thursday, ensuring he'll be out four weeks, at minimum. Boswell already missed the Steelers' Week 8 loss to Philadelphia with a groin injury, and was unable to practice this week coming off the team's Week 9 bye.
Power rankings: Bills tumble after Week 9
Check out how the Buffalo Bills ranked in national media NFL power rankings following Week 9:. Buffalo took a hard fall in Week 9. It was bad enough to lose to the New York Jets, but to also have Josh Allen sustain an injury to his UCL — elbow injury — is enough to unseat them as the second-best team in the NFL. If Buffalo can weather the storm, they are still favorites in the AFC.
Yardbarker
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
theScore
Raiders waive former 1st-rounder Abram
The Las Vegas Raiders released former first-round safety Johnathan Abram, the team announced. The 26-year-old defensive back will be placed on waivers. If he goes unclaimed, he would then become an unrestricted free agent. The Raiders reportedly attempted to shop Abram prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline but...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 10: Back the Eagles and 49ers, fade the Bills and more
Now that the NFL is officially in the second half of the season, it's about to get serious. As we plow through the season's third quarter, here's another shout out to my New York Jets for besting the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought victory. I would have them on my slate this week, but alas, they find themselves with a bye week.
Broncos Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Not Playing Sunday
The Denver Broncos are going to be down one of their top wide receivers on Sunday. According to Troy Renck, receiver KJ Hamler is expected to be out for Sunday afternoon's contest against the Tennessee Titans. He hurt his hamstring at practice on Wednesday. Hamler has played in six games...
SB Nation
Our expert picks for NFL Week 10
Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
Cardinals Cut Veteran Defensive Player On Thursday
The Arizona Cardinals opened a roster spot three days before their Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, Arizona released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe without a corresponding move. The 26-year-old played in all nine games this season. Dogbe has spent his entire NFL career with the Cardinals,...
