Jose Abreu, three other White Sox players become free agents
Though the Dodgers lead all teams with 10 free agents, the White Sox have four of their own:. Despite battling injuries throughout 2022, Abreu turned in another quality season and might have the best chance at a return. In 157 games played, the 35-year-old hit .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs, 75 RBI, and a .824 OPS, good for a 137 wRC+, 4.2 bWAR, and 3.9 fWAR.
Angels Have A Pitching Reinforcement On The Way In 2023
One of the main reasons the Los Angeles Angels have struggled over the past several years has been their lack of pitching depth. Unfortunately, signing Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Loup, and Ryan Tepera did not work out for the Halos in 2022. Despite that, the team does have a...
The Rays Are Reportedly Shopping A Handful Of Players
The Tampa Bay Rays have always been a team that operates in a small market. With limited funds, the Rays typically do not go out of their way to try and sign high-profile free agents or make blockbuster trades. Instead, Tampa Bay builds from within and then trades their assets...
Report: Scott Boras says Braves have a clear “pecking order among shortstops”
The quiet period for MLB free agency ends tomorrow as we start seeing free agents ink deals with other teams. For the Braves, all eyes will be on the shortstop market. The team has stated they would love to bring back Dansby Swanson; however, they could also have their eyes on some bigger prizes.
Yankees sign two pitchers to Major League roster, speedy outfielder opts for free agency
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is hard at work setting the table for a busy off-season. Whether it be trades to bolster specific position groups or offloading some big contracts, Cashman has his hands full, let alone the potential contract extension for star slugger Aaron Judge. However, the...
MLB Insider Reveals Intriguing Angels Trade Rumor
The Los Angeles Angels may be a team worth keeping an eye on this offseason. After another lost season, there are a lot of question marks surrounding the team and whether or not 2023 will be Shohei Ohtani‘s last season in an Angels uniform. While general manager Perry Minasian...
Report: Two teams linked to free agent ace Jacob deGrom
Jacob deGrom opted out of his contract to become a free agent this offseason. The New York Mets will make an attempt to re-sign him, but they’re expected to have competition from a few teams. SNY’s Andy Martino has singled out the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers as two...
Cardinals GM Gives Tommy Edman The Ultimate Endorsement
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is projected to have a big offseason. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis finds itself in need of a middle of the order bat and a catcher. While several Cardinals fans have expressed their wishes of signing one...
There are 'rumblings' that All-Star SS Trea Turner wants to join Phillies?
All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is one of the top free agents available this offseason and is likely at the top of several teams' wish lists as the market opens. According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Turner may have his eyes on joining the defending National League champions. On Wednesday, appearing on 97.5 The Fanatic, Stark said there are "rumblings" that Turner wants to join the Philadelphia Phillies.
Report: Cubs Showing Interest in Two-Time Cy Young Winner
Only one National League team with a worse record than the Chicago Cubs got better production from their starters. For a team with a 74-88 record, few could have expected more from the Cubs rotation that posted a 3.95 ERA. And yet, the Cubs are still looking for improvement. They've...
Top Cardinals Prospect Shows Off His Elite Arm Strength
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will not be diving into the market for free agent shortstops this offseason. But when you have Tommy Edman manning the position and top prospect Masyn Winn waiting in the wings, there really isn’t any need to go looking for a new shortstop. Winn,...
Cardinals Analyst Points Out Interesting Catcher Connection
As the 2022-2023 MLB offseason gets underway, the St. Louis Cardinals are set to officially begin life without Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols, both of whom retired at the end of the season. So, with that in mind, the Cardinals have made it a top priority to find a frontline...
Alex Anthopoulos comments on Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario
I’ve talked about this topic extensively already this offseason. Outside of shortstop, the most glaring need isn’t the rotation. It isn’t the bullpen. It’s left field. That position was a black hole for the Braves last season, as Eddie Rosario and Marcell Ozuna combined for nearly -3.0 WAR. They were two of the worst players in all of baseball, and while positive regression HAS to be in line, the Braves can’t go into next season expecting those guys to be the starters.
Yankees could save $21 million from offloading Josh Donaldson, but Brian Cashman has other plans
Third base was an interesting position for the New York Yankees during the 2022 season. Manned by Josh Donaldson, acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Minnesota Twins, the Yankees felt optimistic about his production heading into the season but exited with much more left to be desired. At 36...
Cardinals acquire INF Jose Fermin from Guardians
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired minor league infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday for cash considerations. Fermin, 23, batted .215 with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 90 games at Triple-A Columbus in 2022. He finished with 42 walks and 46 strikeouts. The Dominican Republic native...
10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider
With free agency officially beginning this afternoon, the White Sox will be able to get to work on completing their team for the 2023 season. With AJ Pollock officially opting out of his contract, the White Sox enter the offseason with Luis Robert as their only *true* outfielder on the roster. While Oscar Colas is likely to be an option at some point at the position, the White Sox will need to build some depth while also finding a top-of-the-line option to get most of the at-bats in left field.
Red Sox Reportedly Could Make Major Splash To Upgrade Subpar Catcher Depth
The Boston Red Sox certainly sound like they're going to be busy this off-season. The future of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers has grabbed most of the headlines, but after finishing an American League East worst 78-84, there's way more for the Red Sox to worry about. One area that...
Cardinals GM Wants To Maintain 1 Important Standard
With Yadier Molina gone, the St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in the market for a catcher. 2023 will mark the first season since 2004 that the Cards have begun without Molina behind the plate on Opening Day. And thus begins the teams search for a new backstop. While Andrew Knizner...
Cardinals Fan Has A Clear Message About An Offseason Goal
The St. Louis Cardinals figure to be a team that is prepared to have a busy offseason. The team won 93 games during the regular season and captured their first NL Central title since 2019. However, this does not mean that there aren’t holes to fill. The departures of...
ESPN predicts Dansby Swanson’s next contract
The quiet period is almost over. For those of you who don’t know what the quiet period is — it is the five days following the World Series in which free agents can only negotiate with their previous teams. That ends tomorrow, which is when a much clearer picture of the landscape of free agency will paint itself. Just like last offseason, Alex Anthopoulos will not be sleeping much for months, and his top priority will be shortstop Dansby Swanson.
