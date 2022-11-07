It can get pretty chilly in Montana, and we want to make sure everyone stays as comfortable as possible while out in the snow. The past few days, we've gotten a taste of what winter might be like this year, and we need to be prepared. Winter coats, boots, and thermals are must-haves, but most people already know that. The real question is, what can we do to help out our furry friends in the colder months?

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO