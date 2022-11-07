Read full article on original website
5 Incredible Animals That Will Be Hibernating in Montana
Who wouldn't want to get away from the world for a few months and enjoy some peace and quiet? I certainly would. With winter comes cold weather, snow, and the disappearance of many animals. Birds migrate toward warmer temperatures, but what about the animals that can't fly? How do they get through the cold months?
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?
Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter
Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
Montana’s First Ski Area of the Season Opens This Weekend
Every powder hound in the state is getting the itch to grab their gear and head to the mountain to shred fresh snow. Well, we've got some great news for those people. Skiers and snowboarders rejoice because one Montana ski mountain will be officially opening this weekend. Great Divide near Helena starts skiing operations on Saturday, November 12th. It's officially ski season, folks.
Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours
Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
Snow Blower Etiquette: Montanans Have Very Strong Opinions, Including Me
Ask five Montanans what time is appropriate to start snow blowing, and you'll get five different answers. Snow blowing etiquette exists, but snow blowing TOLERANCE is more important. This is Montana and the weather can get wicked. It sounds so obvious, but I feel like people forget that living here...
Montana Winter Memes are Great, But This One is the Best
If you're a fan of memes, you need to see this hilarious Montana winter-driving meme. It seems like almost everything gets turned into a meme these days. Onlyinyourstate.com put together a list of Montana's best memes, and we're surprised to see that the following meme was excluded, mostly because it clearly tops them all.
Five Things You Need to Get Your Dog This Winter
It can get pretty chilly in Montana, and we want to make sure everyone stays as comfortable as possible while out in the snow. The past few days, we've gotten a taste of what winter might be like this year, and we need to be prepared. Winter coats, boots, and thermals are must-haves, but most people already know that. The real question is, what can we do to help out our furry friends in the colder months?
This Emerging Country Star Just Showed His Love For Montana
If you're a fan of country music, you've most likely heard of this emerging artist. He's been making waves in the industry, and we're starting to hear his songs on country music radio stations across the country. Zach Bryan is a fairly new name in country music, but he's quickly...
Flying Lessons in Montana: Flight Paths Are Incredibly Funny Looking [PHOTOS]
If you've never taken flying lessons, you might be surprised to see what you actually DO during your flight. We'll show you the actual flight paths of planes that were used for flying lessons in Montana. NOTE: It is absolutely possible (and somewhat likely) that some of the flight paths...
Is This Famous Dish The Most Popular For Thanksgiving In Montana?
Now that we're in the month of November, soon thousands of Montanans will gather across the state to count their blessings and celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends. Folks have different traditions, some will get together and play board games, or maybe a game of touch football. Of course, the...
Montanans Might Miss This Special Event Due to Snowy Weather
A very rare astronomical event is happening this week, but due to winter weather, most Montanans won't be able to witness it. The last total lunar eclipse for three years will occur in the early morning hours of Tuesday, November 8. The earth, sun, and moon will align for what is known as a "Blood Moon." The eclipse is expected to last nearly five hours.
Love Coffee? These Are Montana’s Best Franchises
If there is one lifeline for the Montanans, it has to be a good cup of coffee. No matter what time of day or season, people here love their coffee. The people of the Gallatin Valley love coffee; so much so that you can find coffee just about anywhere in the area. Whether you're looking for a place to sit down or somewhere to grab and go, there are plenty of fantastic places to choose from.
5 Things Montanans Do That People Think Are Super Strange
It's always fun to watch people's faces when we talk about all the things we consider "normal" here in Montana. Montana has a unique environment, so things that seem totally normal and logical to those that live here are completely unheard of to some visitors. Here are 5 things that Montanans do that non-locals think are strange.
Have You Seen This Montana Ghost Town? It’s One Of America’s Best
Montana has a lot to offer. Beautiful mountain vistas, pristine rivers, creeks, crystal clear lakes, and wildlife for days. However, another thing that Montana is famous for is its Ghost Towns. Ghost Towns take us back to a time gone by when we not only get to learn about how...
The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?
We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Need an Escape This Winter? Montana Getaways You Will Love
Sometimes, the best way to vacation is to find a nice secluded spot and enjoy the silence around you. Winter is upon us, and we all know how nice it is to take some time off and have a peaceful, relaxing weekend in a cabin in Montana. You can enjoy the snow, a fire, and the company around you. It's the perfect getaway.
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one, in particular, stands out. William A Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839 and would make his way west by living in Iowa and Colorado before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a Banker in Deer Lodge that would kickstart his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
