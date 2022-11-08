Read full article on original website
Oregon Hosting CB Commit Cole Martin on Crucial Visit
Oregon is set to host a talented list of recruits this weekend when they play Washington. One visitor that stands out is cornerback commit Cole Martin from Chandler (Ariz.) Basha. Martin has been committed to the Ducks since January 1 of this year, making him the first 2023 commit for...
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
PODCAST: The storylines and Predictions of No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon
Get yourself up to speed ahead of this big rivalry game between the No. 25 ranked Washington Huskies and the No. 6 ranked Oregon Ducks before kickoff Saturday afternoon. What are the main storylines to watch? What are the concerns for Oregon against the high-flying Washington offense? Is there anything to worry about with Washington's defense? How do we see this game playing out on both sides of the ball? What's our score prediction? Matt Prehm, Erik Skopil, and Jared Mack discuss all those topics and more on this edition of the Autzen Audibles Podcast.
The DuckTerritory War Room: The inside scoop on the Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have had an interesting week ahead of maybe the biggest game of the season as they host rival Washington in a Top 25 showdown. Dan Lanning has been linked to Auburn and he shut those rumors down, the Ducks are hosting a massive recruiting weekend, schools are trying to poach Oregon commit and five-star QB Dante Moore. The college football playoffs are squarely in the picture for the Ducks.
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
Ducks Move Up in Playoff Picture; Sports Break
Georgia remains atop the AP poll and now has superseded Tennessee as the number one ranked in the College Football Playoff poll. With a couple of top tier losses over the weekend the Oregon Ducks have moved up two spots to number 6 in the CFP rankings which matches their AP spot. Tennessee’s loss to Georgia dropped them to number 5. The Ducks have three games left and have to get by Washington, Utah and Oregon State.
Oregon men’s basketball signs 3 top 50 players in top 10 recruiting class for 2023
Oregon signed three top 50 players to its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. Five-star forwards Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook and four-star guard Jackson Shelstad signed with the Ducks on Wednesday in what is the No. 7 ranked class in the 247Sports Composite. Evans,...
Ask the Insider: Cal at Oregon State Q&A Preview
To get the latest insight into Cal's next opponent, BearTerritory.net asks 247Sports' BeaverBlitz.com publisher Angie Machado about the Oregon State Beavers.
Oregon State Adds Local Talent on Signing Day
CORVALLIS – Oregon State women's basketball added two of the top talents in the Beaver State to its 2023-24 roster with the signings of Donovyn Hunter and Kennedie Shuler. "This is an exciting day for our basketball program and for Beaver Nation as we welcome Donovyn and Kennedie to Oregon State and our basketball family," Rueck said. "They bring a high level of skill, competitiveness, competence both offensively and defensively to our program. They are dynamic perimeter players who each have the ability to impact the game in all phases. They have been very well coached, understand the game, and have the skillsets to match their IQ. In addition to their basketball ability, they are amazing people and teammates who will enhance our community and the culture of our program. I am excited to welcome these two and their families to ours. They are perfect fits and will have outstanding careers at Oregon State."
Husky LB Edefuan Ulofoshio on Facing the Ducks: 'It's Just Personal'
Odd as it may seem, the University of Washington's Edefuan Ulofoshio has never played against Oregon on defense. Special teams for sure, but never from his gilded inside linebacker spot. The pandemic prevented him and everyone else on the roster from dealing with the Ducks in 2020 and a season-ending...
Kelly Graves hopes to have freshman Kennedy Basham back for Pac-12 play
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves is hopeful freshman center Kennedy Basham will be back by January following a knee injury suffered in Monday's season-opener. “It’s her knee. It’s going to be a few weeks — several weeks actually. We’re hopeful she’s going to be back by the time we get going in Pac-12 play," Graves said.
Joel Klatt Thinks Oregon Made A Big Scheduling Mistake
One of the biggest early season games of the 2022 college football season was between Oregon and Georgia. The best team from the SEC went up against the best team from the Pac-12 and it wasn't particularly close. The Bulldogs dismantled the Ducks, 49-3, and showed that it's going to take a lot more to take them down.
Week 11 CFB Picks: No. 25 Washington At No. 6 Oregon
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Chris Hassel to share their picks for No. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon.
The Longest Biking Trail in Oregon
The state of Oregon offers breathtaking scenery, from the vast expanses of its deserts to the mountains of the Cascades and shores of the Pacific Coast. Oregon also offers some of the best infrastructure in the country for taking the two-wheeled path. Riders can pedal their way through the landscape with a choice of over 80 biking trails throughout the state. Whether you’re into road biking, off-street paved rides, or adventurous mountain biking trails, there’s a path for you. Let’s take a look at the longest biking trail in Oregon!
Two Extraordinary Scenic Drives Along a Wild Stretch of Oregon Coast
Sometimes (some may say more often than that), the weather just does not cooperate on a trip to the Oregon coast. But even if it is in a really good, sunny mood and disposition, you may want to see a large swath of it in one sitting. A nice drive will fit this bill nicely.
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
2 drivers injured in head-on crash on 99W in Corvallis
A crash on 99W in Corvallis has reportedly produced injuries, according to officials.
Man Detonates Explosive Device; Power Outage; City Council Meeting; Election Day; Farmers Get to Sample Electric Tractors; COVID-19
An incident in Florence over the weekend required the response of the Eugene Police Department Explosive Disposal Unit. Saturday evening at approximately 11:14 pm Florence Police responded to a call of an explosive device that was detonated at a residence in the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive. The report was that a male had detonated a pipe bomb and was threatening to hurt himself with another explosive device according to Florence Police Chief John Pitcher. The subject was 24 year old George Clifford of Florence. Police were able to effectively convince Clifford to set the device down and took him into custody. Police found gunpowder residue in the house and said that there were more potentially dangerous pipe bombs in the garage of the residence. The Eugene EDU located other dangerous materials in the home and removed them to a safe location where they were detonated. Clifford was placed under arrest for Possession of a Destructive Device and transported to Lane County Adult Corrections. Western Lane Fire and EMS Authority also responded to assist police.
