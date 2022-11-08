ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newsweek

China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions

China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
CNBC

Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts

The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
CBS News

Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down

Exhilaration is sweeping through Wall Street Thursday morning after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 156 points, or 4%, to 3,905 as of 10:31 a.m. Eastern. The Dow rose 872 points, or 3%, to 33, 385 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 5.6%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
UPI News

Inflation in euro area jumps 10.7% in October

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the euro area jumped to 10.7% in October, creating more pressure on the European Central Bank to take stronger action as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to harm western markets. It marked the first time the 19-country euro area inflation rate has skied above...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount

SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were tense on Thursday and the dollar held on to its overnight gains before the big test of a U.S. consumer inflation report, while market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors. With no...
The Independent

Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain.Hong Kong's market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday's congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
NBC News

Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
US News and World Report

Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%

Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
BBC

Cost of living: Shares jump as US inflation cools

Share prices have risen as investors welcomed official figures that show the cost of living in the US increased at a slower-than-expected pace last month. Shares soared in the US and in Asia as traders reacted to the data, and UK and European stock markets also rose on Friday morning.
invezz.com

Best currency pairs to buy as inflation cooled down in October

US dollar is sold accross the board, but more is expected after today's report. The most important economic report of the week, the US inflation data, was released earlier today. As it turned out, in October, inflation rose, but not as much as expected. In other words, it is cooling...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Economists: Inflation May Have Peaked

CPI slipped to 7.7% in October, the smallest YOY increase since January. Over the past 12 months, the all-items index increased 7.7% — slower than the 7.9% expected by economists. Core inflation — rose 6.3% over the past 12 months. The shelter index rose 0.8%, its largest monthly...

