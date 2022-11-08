Read full article on original website
China's Superrich Decimated as Economic Downturn Wipes out Billions
China's wealthy lost hundreds of billions of dollars in 2022 as the global economic downturn also shook up the country's typically high-growth industries, according to an annual rich list published on Tuesday. The number of Chinese entrepreneurs worth 5 billion Chinese yuan ($710 million) or more on September 15 fell...
German 2-year yield hits fresh 14-year high as central banks zero in on inflation
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Germany’s short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday, with investor focus on central banks' fight against inflation ahead of U.S. consumer price data that will drive expectations for the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.
CNBC
Dollar dives as investors cheer after U.S. inflation misses forecasts
The dollar languished on Friday after U.S. inflation data came in cooler than expected, raising market hopes that inflation may have peaked and that the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its hefty interest rate increases. Figures showed that the consumer price index rose 7.7% year-on-year in October, the smallest...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration is sweeping through Wall Street Thursday morning after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 156 points, or 4%, to 3,905 as of 10:31 a.m. Eastern. The Dow rose 872 points, or 3%, to 33, 385 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 5.6%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Japan's foreign reserves fall again as Tokyo carries on dumping dollars and buying the yen
Japan's foreign currency holdings fell for a third straight month in October, official data show. Tokyo is battling to prop up the yen, which has tumbled 27% against the dollar in 2022. Japan has been offloading its dollars and buying the yen in a bid to stabilize its struggling currency.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Rising prices are on the menu for Thanksgiving, with inflation currently at 7.7%
With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, food and family are on many people's minds. But turkey and travel will carry a hefty price tag this year. The annual inflation rate in October was 7.7%.
Top economist Justin Wolfers says these 4 things show that inflation is coming down for real this time
The story behind inflation peaking in October is “becoming clearer,” as the latest CPI report gives hope for an improved U.S. economy.
Inflation in euro area jumps 10.7% in October
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the euro area jumped to 10.7% in October, creating more pressure on the European Central Bank to take stronger action as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to harm western markets. It marked the first time the 19-country euro area inflation rate has skied above...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall ahead of U.S. CPI, crypto worries mount
SYDNEY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were tense on Thursday and the dollar held on to its overnight gains before the big test of a U.S. consumer inflation report, while market sentiment took a dive as the likely collapse of a major crypto exchange spooked investors. With no...
Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain.Hong Kong's market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday's congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt...
A major hedge fund just warned that hyperinflation could lead to ‘global societal collapse’—and it blames the central bank
The world’s worst financial crisis in decades may be right on our doorstep. Rising inflation and the largest interest rate hikes globally in two decades have set the stage for the biggest economic upheaval since World War II, according to Elliott Management, a major hedge fund that manages nearly $56 billion in assets.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
US News and World Report
Euro, Stocks Rally After U.S. Inflation Data
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro bounced against the dollar on Thursday after data showed a key measure of U.S. inflation rose by less than expected in October, tempering expectations for the Federal Reserve to aggressively raise interest rates. U.S. government data showed core consumer inflation, which excludes volatile food and...
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks jump after China trims quarantine period, up more than 7%
Hong Kong stocks jumped more than 7% as Chinese state media reported Covid measures for travel will be eased. Shares in the Asia-Pacific also rose after the release of U.S. inflation data in October raised investor hopes that inflation has peaked. The Nikkei 225 in Japan closed up 2.98% at...
CNBC
October CPI expected to show inflation still ran hot even as some goods prices cooled
Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
BBC
Cost of living: Shares jump as US inflation cools
Share prices have risen as investors welcomed official figures that show the cost of living in the US increased at a slower-than-expected pace last month. Shares soared in the US and in Asia as traders reacted to the data, and UK and European stock markets also rose on Friday morning.
invezz.com
Best currency pairs to buy as inflation cooled down in October
US dollar is sold accross the board, but more is expected after today's report. The most important economic report of the week, the US inflation data, was released earlier today. As it turned out, in October, inflation rose, but not as much as expected. In other words, it is cooling...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Economists: Inflation May Have Peaked
CPI slipped to 7.7% in October, the smallest YOY increase since January. Over the past 12 months, the all-items index increased 7.7% — slower than the 7.9% expected by economists. Core inflation — rose 6.3% over the past 12 months. The shelter index rose 0.8%, its largest monthly...
