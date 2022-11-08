ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
opb.org

Newly-elected representatives to Oregon House share their priorities

Your browser does not support the audio element. While some races for Oregon state legislative seats are still close to call, some candidates did win definitively. Virgle Osborne is one of them. He’s a newly elected Republican representative from the state’s 2nd district. He’s a small business owner in Roseburg, and his core issues, according to his campaign website, include a tough-on-crime approach as well as lower taxes and ensuring forests are “properly managed.”
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins

PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington

No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority

Republicans eliminated Democrats three-fifths supermajority in the Oregon Senate by flipping at least one net seat in Tuesday’s election, meaning Democrats will no longer be able to strong arm votes on new taxes through on straight party-line votes. The precise divide between the parties remains uncertain, as Clackamas County’s...
OREGON STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment

Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
IDAHO STATE
nbc16.com

LIVE Election Updates

---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
OREGON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Morrow County voters show interest in seceding from Oregon into ‘Greater Idaho’

BOARDMAN, Ore. — Residents of Morrow County became the next voters to pass a measure requiring their county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider moving the state border. This reflects one small step in a widescale agenda from Eastern Oregon residents who want to secede from the west side and form ‘Greater Idaho.’ As of the most...
MORROW COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Election Results: The latest in the biggest races

OREGON. (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 12 reporters were standing by as local campaigns held election parties. Most of the key races that we have been following are basically still up for grabs and way too close to call as we wrap things up before midnight tonight. Our political analyst John Horvick estimates that there could be as many as 800,000 votes still left to be counted and released. So the final numbers could still be days away.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Drazan campaign issues statement

Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
OREGON STATE

