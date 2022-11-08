Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drazan yet to concede Oregon governor’s race as vote count continues
Although The Associated Press has called the Oregon governor's race for Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican candidate Christine Drazan has not yet conceded.
opb.org
Oregon Republicans see legislative gains, but not as significant as they hoped
Oregon Republicans fell short of a lofty goal for winning parity — or even an outright majority — in the state Senate on election night, dashing hopes the party could ride voter disaffection to greater influence in Salem. The picture looked similar in the state House of Representatives,...
How can The Oregonian/OregonLive call a winner in Oregon’s governor race? Math
The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek even as ballots were still being counted. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, when we made the call, Kotek was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan with 46% of the vote to 44%. That seems close. But if you...
opb.org
Newly-elected representatives to Oregon House share their priorities
Your browser does not support the audio element. While some races for Oregon state legislative seats are still close to call, some candidates did win definitively. Virgle Osborne is one of them. He’s a newly elected Republican representative from the state’s 2nd district. He’s a small business owner in Roseburg, and his core issues, according to his campaign website, include a tough-on-crime approach as well as lower taxes and ensuring forests are “properly managed.”
nbc16.com
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
nbc16.com
UPDATE: AP calls gubernatorial race, Kotek wins
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE:. Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. --- Original Story. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek declared...
Oregon governor’s race on knife’s edge, too early to call
Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986.
Tina Kotek claims victory in Oregon governor’s race; Associated Press has not declared winner
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While votes are still being counted, Tina Kotek's campaign announced just after 8 p.m. Wednesday it was projecting Kotek winning the Oregon governor's race based on reported projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
opb.org
Congressional races stay tight in Oregon, Southwest Washington
No clear winners emerged from several tight congressional races in Oregon and Washington, even after election workers counted tens of thousands more ballots on Wednesday. The story remains one of narrow leads that could grow or shrink with each update over the coming days. Trailing candidates hold out hope their supporters will show up big in late counts to stage comebacks.
Republicans yank Oregon Democrats’ Senate supermajority
Republicans eliminated Democrats three-fifths supermajority in the Oregon Senate by flipping at least one net seat in Tuesday’s election, meaning Democrats will no longer be able to strong arm votes on new taxes through on straight party-line votes. The precise divide between the parties remains uncertain, as Clackamas County’s...
Contest between Chavez-DeRemer and McLeod-Skinner for Oregon’s 5th District still too close
Although three of Oregon's now-six congressional districts are decided, Oregon's 5th District race is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press.
An Idaho Neighbor Goes Big Brother on the Second Amendment
Maybe they can change the name to Noregon! The liberals on the left coast of our neighbor to the left simply can’t help themselves. They’re now going to attempt to institute strict new gun laws. A registry, fingerprinting, and public knowledge of your purchases are on the way. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the measure barely passed. Maybe the lefties living in Portland, Salem, and Eugene are looking over their shoulders. The narrow margin would suggest they didn’t turn out in record numbers to approve the gun grab.
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
nbc16.com
LIVE Election Updates
---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
Morrow County voters show interest in seceding from Oregon into ‘Greater Idaho’
BOARDMAN, Ore. — Residents of Morrow County became the next voters to pass a measure requiring their county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider moving the state border. This reflects one small step in a widescale agenda from Eastern Oregon residents who want to secede from the west side and form ‘Greater Idaho.’ As of the most...
Hoyle opens big lead over Skarlatos in Oregon 4th
Democrat Val Hoyle has opened up a 10-point lead over Republican Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon's redrawn 4th Congressional District.
nbc16.com
Petition group claims Measure 114 victory as votes continue to pour in
PORTLAND, Ore. — The group "Vote Yes On Measure 114" has declared a victory, claiming the measure that would add permitting and training requirements for new gun buyers has passed. However, the verified outcome of the vote has yet to be declared. As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the vote...
kptv.com
Election Results: The latest in the biggest races
OREGON. (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. FOX 12 reporters were standing by as local campaigns held election parties. Most of the key races that we have been following are basically still up for grabs and way too close to call as we wrap things up before midnight tonight. Our political analyst John Horvick estimates that there could be as many as 800,000 votes still left to be counted and released. So the final numbers could still be days away.
nbc16.com
Drazan campaign issues statement
Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
Comments / 2