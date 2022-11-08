Read full article on original website
A captivating Andor focuses on sacrifice
Andy Serkis, everyone. If this is the last time we see him in Andor, I’ll be sad but beyond grateful for his work as Kino Loy. If Disney+ had launched ten years ago, you better believe Serkis would have been stunt cast as some kind of over-involved CGI gagoo. Instead, he and Diego Luna have been tearing it up in a mini competition over whose eyes can express more conflicting emotions in any single moment, and it’s been a joy to watch. Go back and watch him just before all hell breaks loose: Hands on his head, he shouts, “Hold your positions!” but everything else on his face, in his voice, screams something else. Fear, anticipation, hope, despair—it’s all there.
What? Huh? Why your favorite shows and films sound worse than ever
Television today is better read than watched—and frankly, we don’t have much of a choice in the matter. Over the last decade, the rise in streaming technology has led to a boon in subtitle usage. And before we start blaming aging millennials with wax in their ears, a study conducted earlier this year revealed that 50 percent of TV viewers use subtitles, and 55 percent of those surveyed find dialogue on TV hard to hear. The demographic most likely to use them: Gen Z.
Michelle Yeoh is a wicked cool sword master in the teaser for Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin
When you place Michelle Yeoh at the center of a project, she’s bound to not only elevate it, but make it look about 10,000 times cooler. In the first teaser for Netflix’s The Witcher prequel series, Blood Origin, she does this while yielding a sword and giving a deadly cold stare.
Former viking Travis Fimmel joins HBO Max’s Dune prequel series
HBO Max’s prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, titled Dune: The Sisterhood, has just added a snarling warrior-man to its cast: Variety says that Travis Fimmel, former star of Vikings, HBO Max’s own Raised By Wolves, and that Warcraft movie that we all saw and loved, has joined the series as Desmond Hart, a “charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.” That little bio requires some explaining for anyone who isn’t up-to-date on basic Dune mythology, but the short version is that it sounds like he’s a bad guy.
The English turns a promising story into a beautiful wasteland
Prime Video and BBC’s new Western drama, The English, starts with an unhurried voiceover from Emily Blunt’s Lady Cornelia Locke. As the camera pans over a tidy room that doubles as a shrine to her former adventures, she softly narrates, “Without you, I’d have been killed right at the start. That’s how we met. That’s why we met. It was in the stars.” She steps out of her Victorian London mansion, dressed in garb fit for a funeral, clearly reflecting on her past crusades with a special someone. The monologue acts as a harbinger of the dark story about to unravel, promising intrigue, suspense, action, and romance.
Today in "Why?": Peacock announces 3-part Casey Anthony documentary
We’re really scraping the bottom of the barrel to feed America’s insatiable appetite for stories about terrible people now, aren’t we? Just one day after Netflix announced it would be serving up two more seasons of its extremely popular, extremely controversial, and definitely exploitative Ryan Murphy series, Monster, Peacock has decided to throw its hat in the ring with its very own ill-advised platforming. The lucky winner? Accused child murderer Casey Anthony. Remember her? Yeah... we wish we didn’t have to either.
8 times Atlanta intersected with the real music world
There have been several shows about the music industry, from period biopics about specific subcultures to flashy soaps that focus on the drama of the business side. The FX series Atlanta—which premiered in 2016 and quickly became the most hilarious, incisive contribution to Black TV of the past decade—shows the organic come-up of local rapper Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), aided by his determined manager and terminally broke cousin Earn (Donald Glover). Created by the Community actor and Childish Gambino rapper, Atlanta serves as both a love letter to southern rap and a magnifying glass pointed toward the mechanics of the culture, digging into how artists, fans, and the industries that interact with both keep the rap game going. Fans and critics have praised the show for its authenticity, thanks in part to the several real-life artists who’ve contributed to the show and even appeared in cameos throughout its six-year run. With the November 10 series finale around the corner, here, in chronological order, are eight times that Atlanta brought the real-life players in the rap industry to the small screen.
Ian and Poppy reminisce over Mythic Quest in an exclusivepremiere clip
Rejoice: Mythic Quest is finally back. Apple TV+’s underrated workplace comedy has flown under the radar for far too long (especially in the shadow of the gigantic hit that is Ted Lasso). Co-created by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, MQ is a hilarious and biting comedy set in a fictional video game studio. McElhenney plays egotistical creative director Ian Grimm, whose titular MMORPG game is a success, but the team struggles with an expansion pack. He often clashes with his brilliant—and equally vain—head engineer, Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao).
Bravest living actor Paul Mescal wades into Marvel and method acting discourse in one interview
It seems that in order to be considered a serious actor, one must choose a side in the great debates currently plaguing the industry: is Method acting cool, yes or no? Do you think Marvel movies are cinema, yes or no? And show your work, please! Up-and-coming Aftersun star Paul Mescal has now logged his answers, presumably feeling it would be easier to get both out of the way at once.
Sylvester Stallone prefers to be seen as a mythological hero instead of an "action star"
Hercules, Odysseus, Rocky Balboa: these are the great mythological heroes of history. You may never have thought to put Rambo in the same category as Greek demigods (and why not, by the way?), but Sylvester Stallone has been thinking about it all along. From writing the characters to bringing them alive on screen, Stallone has always had the classic hero’s journey in mind. Some may see his roles as violent, one-dimensional hunks, but he sees them as modern myths.
When, where, and how to watch the season five premiere of Paramount's Yellowstone
With 15 million people tuning into the season four finale of Taylor Sheridan’s western Yellowstone, it’s no surprise that many are anxious for the series’ return. As season five of the wildly popular show kicks off, patriarch John Hutton (Kevin Costner) enters the governor’s office, and the ranch-bred family finds themselves further intertwined with politics.
Everything we know about the Willow TV series
Just after Thanksgiving this year, ’80s fantasy fans will get a new dose of Willow when the Disney+ series starring Warwick Davis debuts, continuing the story of Ron Howard’s classic film. It’s been almost 35 years since the film debuted its story of an unlikely hero (Warwick Davis) setting off to save the world by protecting a prophesied child, and it feels like we’ve been talking about a sequel almost as long. Now that it’s almost here, Davis himself is back in the starring role, and the upcoming series has a new ensemble cast (and fancy 2022 visual effects) ready to go.
Elizabeth Hurley on Matthew Perry: Lovely man, but "nightmare working with him"
Matthew Perry would likely be the first person to admit he was difficult to work with in the throes of his addiction—in fact, he pretty much has, in his new memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. In one section, he acknowledges that director Reginald Hudlin and co-star Elizabeth Hurley were understandably “pissed off” when their movie Serving Sara had to be shut down while he entered rehab, something Hurley will attest to 20 years later.
Bowen Yang and Brett Goldstein join Garfield, igniting hope in a weary nation
Sometimes we find ourselves clinging to the smallest sliver of good news, in order to rationalize the ongoing drudge of daily life. This newfound hope burns like a candle in a windowsill, adding warmth and blocking out the surrounding darkness. This newest slice of news comes as Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang and Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein join the forthcoming animated Garfield feature, per The Hollywood Reporter, which is such a wonderful dispatch it almost makes you forget that Chris Pratt is voicing the lasagna-loving, Monday-hating feline.
Fleishman Is In Trouble is a throwback set in the here and now
Fleishman Is In Trouble may be set in the present. (There are jokes about dating on the “apps” and Hamilton, and oblique references to the Orange Nightmare abound.) But FX’s latest show is a throwback, situated in—or stymied by—the 1970s and ’80s, among rich Jews in Upper Manhattan. Horny intellectual Dr. Toby Fleishman (Jesse Eisenberg) is going through a divorce from his icy, careerist wife, Rachel (Claire Danes), and is rewarding himself for years under her thumb by collecting sexual conquests all over town, mostly through his phone. Also, he wants to be a good dad. If you’ve read any of the “Great Male Narcissists” or binged New Hollywood movies on the Criterion Channel, you’ve likely met someone like Toby or his best friend Seth (Adam Brody), who gives off strong Elliott Gould-in-his-prime vibes. Don’t worry, the show is well aware of this. Even the design of the show’s poster invokes the cover art of Erica Jong’s 1973 Fear Of Flying, best known for coining the term “zipless fuck”—in an era before Tinder or Grindr, no less.
Paul Hollywood meets Hollywood in Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday trailer
Now that its disastrous “Mexican Week” is over, the Great British Baking Show and its spin-offs can go back to giving you that sense of calm viewers crave. While the show’s dip into cultural appropriation rightfully surprised viewers, the Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday is here to help fans forget about all that by basking in the glow of Hollywood celebrities.
Randall Park was also kind of happy Fresh Off The Boat got canceled
Fresh Off The Boat had a good run, for all the troubling behind-the-scenes drama that came to light later. Six seasons is a perfectly respectable amount for a sitcom, but it became a controversial number when star Constance Wu publicly complained about what would be the show’s final renewal. It turned out there was more to that story than initially met the eye, but Wu was raked over the coals for her outburst—even while her on-screen husband Randall Park kind of felt the same way.
Chris Rock will return to live television in 2023 Netflix special
Now that it’s added commercials to its offerings, Netflix is taking yet another step toward becoming cable. Announced earlier today, the company will be presenting a live comedy special from Chris Rock, using live-streaming technology. The event will take place in 2023, per Deadline. “Chris Rock is one of...
Apple TV Plus isn't letting go of Bad Sisters yet, renews the show for a season 2
Apple TV+ knows when it has a good thing on its hands. The streamer has already. with several of its new shows this year, like Severance, Pachinko, Slow Horses, Black Bird, and The Afterparty. The platform has now added more Bad Sisters to its roster, picking up the dark comedy for a second season. Co-created by Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel, the series premiered in August 2022 to critical acclaim, with its finale airing in October. Now, less than a month after season one closed out, Apple TV+ has announced a renewal.
When offered a Disney pilot and The Witch on the same day, Anya Taylor-Joy says she just knew what to pick
At the onset of Anya Taylor-Joy’s career, she was faced with a choice between two paths: getting the best of both worlds, or living deliciously. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar’s Frances Hedges, The Menu star reveals that in choosing to pursue The Witch—a master class in gothic horror, and her breakout role—she passed up another major opportunity with Disney.
